Diamondbacks vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 20

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the Arizona Diamondbacks facing the Minnesota Twins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Diamondbacks vs Twins Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (39-36) vs. Minnesota Twins (36-41)

Date: Saturday, June 20, 2026

Saturday, June 20, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and Twins.TV

Diamondbacks vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-130) | MIN: (+110)

ARI: (-130) | MIN: (+110) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+162) | MIN: +1.5 (-196)

ARI: -1.5 (+162) | MIN: +1.5 (-196) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Diamondbacks vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 3-5, 5.35 ERA vs Taj Bradley (Twins) - 5-3, 4.14 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (3-5, 5.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Taj Bradley (5-3, 4.14 ERA). When Gallen starts, his team is 8-7-0 against the spread this season. Gallen's team has a record of 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Bradley starts, the Twins have gone 8-4-0 against the spread. The Twins are 5-3 in Bradley's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (54.2%)

Diamondbacks vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -130 favorite at home.

Diamondbacks vs Twins Spread

The Twins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Twins are -196 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are +162.

Diamondbacks vs Twins Over/Under

The Diamondbacks-Twins game on June 20 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Twins Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have come away with 21 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Arizona has come away with a win 12 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 32 of their 74 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread mark of 42-32-0 in 74 games with a line this season.

The Twins have won 43.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (21-27).

Minnesota has gone 16-16 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (50%).

The Twins have played in 75 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-26-2).

The Twins have gone 41-34-0 ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has 76 hits and an OBP of .371 to go with a slugging percentage of .554. All three of those stats rank first among Arizona hitters this season. He has a .283 batting average, as well.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Carroll will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and eight RBIs.

Ketel Marte has 15 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 23 walks. He's batting .258 and slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .312.

He is 70th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging in MLB.

Marte enters this game looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .326 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBIs.

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .243 with a .356 slugging percentage and 25 RBI this year.

Ildemaro Vargas has been key for Arizona with 61 hits, an OBP of .301 plus a slugging percentage of .406.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has accumulated a slugging percentage of .588 and has 73 hits, both team-best numbers for the Twins. He's batting .273 and with an on-base percentage of .334.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 47th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Brooks Lee has 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 20 walks while batting .236. He's slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .294.

He ranks 114th in batting average, 136th in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Josh Bell has 14 doubles, nine home runs and 20 walks while batting .244.

Luke Keaschall is hitting .253 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 28 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Twins Head to Head

6/19/2026: 9-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/14/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/13/2025: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/12/2025: 9-8 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-8 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/27/2024: 13-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/26/2024: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/25/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/5/2023: 12-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/4/2023: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/19/2022: 7-1 ARI (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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