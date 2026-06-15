World Cup Picks for Today: World Cup Best Bets for Monday, June 15, 2026

Today's Best World Cup Predictions at a Glance

Alex Baena to Record an Assist (+160)

Mohamed Hany To Be Booked (+230)

Saudi Arabia Tie No Bet (+520)

Mohamed Kanno To Be Booked (+340)

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The World Cup continues today with four more matches, starting at noon ET.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, how should you bet today's matches?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Picks and Best Bets Today

Spain vs Cape Verde Prediction: 4-0 Spain

Spain should ease into the tournament against World Cup debutants Cape Verde. La Roja are heavy favorites and playing in a climate-controlled stadium only boosts their chances of piling on the goals.

The only concern is that Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are unlikely to start as they continue their recoveries, but Spain have plenty of depth.

Àlex Baena stands out for 1+ assist. His La Liga numbers don't jump off the page, but the underlying data does. He posted 6.08 expected assists and ranked fourth in the league with 0.35 xA per 90, suggesting poor finishing from teammates held him back.

With Spain expected to dominate possession and create chance after chance, he looks undervalued to register an assist.

Belgium vs Egypt Prediction: 1-0 Belgium

This could decide top spot in Group G. Egypt will likely sit deep and frustrate, while Belgium attack from the opening whistle.

That puts Egypt right-back Mohamed Hany to be booked firmly in play. He'll likely spend the night trying to contain Jérémy Doku, one of the most dangerous dribblers in the tournament.

Hany picked up eight cards in 31 club appearances and was booked against Brazil after struggling with Vinícius Jr. Doku poses a similar threat. Across his last 12 games for Belgium, he's drawn 35 fouls, averaging 3.57 per 90.

With a card-friendly Brazilian referee in charge, these odds look too big.

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Prediction: 1-0 Saudi Arabia

The Miami heat could make this one fascinating.

Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay rely on an intense, high-pressing style, but those tactics may not hold up in temperatures that will feel closer to 93°F (34°C).

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, are a strong possession team and have impressed in warm-up games against Ecuador and Senegal.

This feels like a difficult matchup for Uruguay, so Saudi Arabia tie no bet is worth a small play. Uruguay have won just four of their last 13 games, with only one victory coming against a World Cup-qualified nation – which was Uzbekistan.

We’ll also back Mohamed Kanno to be booked. He's been booked five times in his last nine international appearances and should be heavily involved in breaking up Uruguay's transitions.

Iran vs New Zealand Prediction: 1-1 Tie

No bet

Our first pass of the tournament.

Iran have plenty of off-field distractions and don't offer much excitement on it, while New Zealand could be one of the weakest teams in the field after heavy defeats to Haiti and England in warm-up games.

A 0-0 finish wouldn't be a shock, although both sides will see this as their best chance to grab three points, which could make it more open than expected.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played once versus Paraguay on June 12. Their next matches come against Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.