Athletics vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 15
Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.
The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Athletics and the Pittsburgh Pirates.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Athletics vs Pirates Game Info
- Athletics (35-36) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (36-36)
- Date: Monday, June 15, 2026
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California
- Coverage: NBCS-CA and SportsNet PT
Athletics vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: OAK: (-126) | PIT: (+108)
- Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+150) | PIT: +1.5 (-182)
- Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
Athletics vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 4-3, 3.15 ERA vs Jared Jones (Pirates) - 1-0, 4.73 ERA
The probable pitchers are J.T. Ginn (4-3) for the Athletics and Jared Jones (1-0) for the Pirates. When Ginn starts, his team is 8-4-0 against the spread this season. Ginn's team has a record of 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Pirates are 2-1-0 ATS in Jones' three starts with a set spread. The Pirates were named the moneyline underdog for two Jones starts this season -- they won both.
Athletics vs Pirates Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Athletics win (53.7%)
Athletics vs Pirates Moneyline
- The Athletics vs Pirates moneyline has the Athletics as a -126 favorite, while the Pirates are a +108 underdog on the road.
Athletics vs Pirates Spread
- The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Pirates. The Athletics are +150 to cover, while the Pirates are -182 to cover.
Athletics vs Pirates Over/Under
- The over/under for Athletics-Pirates on June 15 is 10.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.
Bet on Athletics vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!
Athletics vs Pirates Betting Trends
- The Athletics have been favorites in 21 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (47.6%) in those contests.
- This season, the Athletics have come away with a win six times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 or shorter on the moneyline.
- The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 34 of their 71 games with a total this season.
- The Athletics are 37-34-0 against the spread in their 71 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Pirates have won 12 of the 29 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (41.4%).
- The Pirates have gone 6-10 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (37.5%).
- The Pirates have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 40 times this season for a 40-29-2 record against the over/under.
- The Pirates have put together a 34-37-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.9% of the time).
Athletics Player Leaders
- Nick Kurtz has 72 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .438. He has a .286 batting average and a slugging percentage of .536.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 24th in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.
- Kurtz will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .270 with a double, five home runs, 10 walks and nine RBIs.
- Shea Langeliers leads Sacramento in slugging percentage (.539) and total hits (75) this season. He's batting .281 with an on-base percentage of .344.
- Among all qualified, he is 27th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.
- Langeliers takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 games he is hitting .250 with three doubles, four home runs, a walk and six RBIs.
- Tyler Soderstrom has 60 hits this season and has a slash line of .241/.336/.478.
- Soderstrom brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.
- Carlos Cortes has six home runs, 21 RBI and a batting average of .303 this season.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Bryan Reynolds has a team-best .392 on-base percentage. He's batting .270 and slugging .441.
- Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he is 50th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.
- Reynolds hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .263 with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.
- Brandon Lowe paces his team with 61 hits. He has a batting average of .240 while slugging .512 with an on-base percentage of .325.
- He is currently 100th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.
- Spencer Horwitz has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 walks while batting .281.
- Nick Gonzales' .370 slugging percentage leads his team.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!