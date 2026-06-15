Athletics vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 15

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Athletics and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Athletics vs Pirates Game Info

Athletics (35-36) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (36-36)

Date: Monday, June 15, 2026

Monday, June 15, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and SportsNet PT

Athletics vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-126) | PIT: (+108)

OAK: (-126) | PIT: (+108) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+150) | PIT: +1.5 (-182)

OAK: -1.5 (+150) | PIT: +1.5 (-182) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Athletics vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 4-3, 3.15 ERA vs Jared Jones (Pirates) - 1-0, 4.73 ERA

The probable pitchers are J.T. Ginn (4-3) for the Athletics and Jared Jones (1-0) for the Pirates. When Ginn starts, his team is 8-4-0 against the spread this season. Ginn's team has a record of 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Pirates are 2-1-0 ATS in Jones' three starts with a set spread. The Pirates were named the moneyline underdog for two Jones starts this season -- they won both.

Athletics vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (53.7%)

Athletics vs Pirates Moneyline

The Athletics vs Pirates moneyline has the Athletics as a -126 favorite, while the Pirates are a +108 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Pirates Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Pirates. The Athletics are +150 to cover, while the Pirates are -182 to cover.

Athletics vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for Athletics-Pirates on June 15 is 10.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

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Athletics vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Athletics have been favorites in 21 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (47.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win six times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 34 of their 71 games with a total this season.

The Athletics are 37-34-0 against the spread in their 71 games that had a posted line this season.

The Pirates have won 12 of the 29 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (41.4%).

The Pirates have gone 6-10 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (37.5%).

The Pirates have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 40 times this season for a 40-29-2 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have put together a 34-37-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.9% of the time).

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz has 72 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .438. He has a .286 batting average and a slugging percentage of .536.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 24th in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Kurtz will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .270 with a double, five home runs, 10 walks and nine RBIs.

Shea Langeliers leads Sacramento in slugging percentage (.539) and total hits (75) this season. He's batting .281 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Among all qualified, he is 27th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Langeliers takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 games he is hitting .250 with three doubles, four home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom has 60 hits this season and has a slash line of .241/.336/.478.

Soderstrom brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Carlos Cortes has six home runs, 21 RBI and a batting average of .303 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has a team-best .392 on-base percentage. He's batting .270 and slugging .441.

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he is 50th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

Reynolds hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .263 with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Brandon Lowe paces his team with 61 hits. He has a batting average of .240 while slugging .512 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He is currently 100th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Spencer Horwitz has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 walks while batting .281.

Nick Gonzales' .370 slugging percentage leads his team.

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