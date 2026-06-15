Diamondbacks vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 15

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Angels is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Angels Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (36-35) vs. Los Angeles Angels (29-43)

Date: Monday, June 15, 2026

Monday, June 15, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and ABTV

Diamondbacks vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-130) | LAA: (+110)

ARI: (-130) | LAA: (+110) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+168) | LAA: +1.5 (-205)

ARI: -1.5 (+168) | LAA: +1.5 (-205) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Diamondbacks vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 2-5, 5.19 ERA vs Walbert Urena (Angels) - 4-4, 2.44 ERA

The Diamondbacks will look to Ryne Nelson (2-5) versus the Angels and Walbert Urena (4-4). Nelson and his team are 6-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Nelson's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-2). The Angels are 8-2-0 ATS in Urena's 10 starts with a set spread. The Angels are 4-5 in Urena's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (52.2%)

Diamondbacks vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -130 favorite at home.

Diamondbacks vs Angels Spread

The Diamondbacks are hosting the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Diamondbacks are +168 to cover the runline, with the Angels being -205.

Diamondbacks vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Diamondbacks versus Angels game on June 15 has been set at 9, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Angels Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have won in 18, or 62.1%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Arizona has come away with a win nine times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Diamondbacks have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 31 of 70 chances this season.

The Diamondbacks are 40-30-0 against the spread in their 70 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have won 39.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (21-32).

Los Angeles has a record of 16-23 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (41%).

In the 71 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-35-2).

The Angels have collected a 37-34-0 record against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has 70 hits and an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .544. All three of those stats lead Arizona hitters this season. He has a .278 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 37th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Ketel Marte is hitting .255 with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks, while slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .307.

His batting average is 74th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 117th, and his slugging percentage 62nd.

Marte enters this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Geraldo Perdomo has 57 hits this season and has a slash line of .244/.350/.359.

Ildemaro Vargas has seven home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .267 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has 57 hits with a .388 on-base percentage, leading the Angels in both categories. He's batting .224 and slugging .445.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 127th, his on-base percentage is 10th, and he is 59th in slugging.

Trout hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Zach Neto is hitting .223 with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .425 with an on-base percentage of .328.

His batting average ranks 130th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 77th in slugging.

Jo Adell has a .396 slugging percentage, which leads the Angels.

Nolan Schanuel is hitting .259 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!