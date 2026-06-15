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Golf

US Open First Round Leader Odds: Who Can Jump Out Front This Week?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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US Open First Round Leader Odds: Who Can Jump Out Front This Week?

US Open FRL Odds at a Glance

  • Scottie Scheffler +1900
  • Rory McIlroy +2700
  • Jon Rahm +2700
  • Bryson DeChambeau +3500

US Open week has arrived. This year's third major takes place June 18-21 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York.

Who are the favorites in tomorrow's First Round Leader market?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

First Round Leader Odds: US Open, This Week

Full US Open odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player
Odds
Scottie Scheffler+1900
Rory McIlroy+2700
Jon Rahm+2700
Cameron Young+3300
Tommy Fleetwood+3300
Ludvig Åberg+3500
Bryson DeChambeau+3500

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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