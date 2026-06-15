US Open First Round Leader Odds: Who Can Jump Out Front This Week?

US Open FRL Odds at a Glance

Scottie Scheffler +1900

Rory McIlroy +2700

Jon Rahm +2700

Bryson DeChambeau +3500

US Open week has arrived. This year's third major takes place June 18-21 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York.

Who are the favorites in tomorrow's First Round Leader market?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

First Round Leader Odds: US Open, This Week

Full US Open odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Odds Scottie Scheffler +1900 Rory McIlroy +2700 Jon Rahm +2700 Cameron Young +3300 Tommy Fleetwood +3300 Ludvig Åberg +3500 Bryson DeChambeau +3500 View Full Table ChevronDown

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