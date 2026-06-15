US Open Golf Odds This Week: Who Are the Favorites at Shinnecock Hills?
US Open Odds at a Glance
- Scottie Scheffler +550
- Rory McIlroy +1200
- Jon Rahm +1300
- Bryson DeChambeau +2500
US Open week has arrived. This year's third major takes place June 18-21 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York.
Who are the favorites to lift the trophy?
All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.
2026 US Open Golf Odds
Full US Open odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Player
Odds
|Scottie Scheffler
|+550
|Rory McIlroy
|+1200
|Jon Rahm
|+1300
|Cameron Young
|+2000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+2200
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+2200
|Xander Schauffele
|+2200
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