US Open Golf Odds This Week: Who Are the Favorites at Shinnecock Hills?

US Open Odds at a Glance

Scottie Scheffler +550

Rory McIlroy +1200

Jon Rahm +1300

Bryson DeChambeau +2500

US Open week has arrived. This year's third major takes place June 18-21 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York.

Who are the favorites to lift the trophy?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

2026 US Open Golf Odds

Full US Open odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Odds Scottie Scheffler +550 Rory McIlroy +1200 Jon Rahm +1300 Cameron Young +2000 Tommy Fleetwood +2200 Matt Fitzpatrick +2200 Xander Schauffele +2200 View Full Table ChevronDown

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