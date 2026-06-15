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Golf

US Open Golf Odds This Week: Who Are the Favorites at Shinnecock Hills?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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US Open Golf Odds This Week: Who Are the Favorites at Shinnecock Hills?

US Open Odds at a Glance

  • Scottie Scheffler +550
  • Rory McIlroy +1200
  • Jon Rahm +1300
  • Bryson DeChambeau +2500

US Open week has arrived. This year's third major takes place June 18-21 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York.

Who are the favorites to lift the trophy?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

2026 US Open Golf Odds

Full US Open odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player
Odds
Scottie Scheffler+550
Rory McIlroy+1200
Jon Rahm+1300
Cameron Young+2000
Tommy Fleetwood+2200
Matt Fitzpatrick+2200
Xander Schauffele+2200

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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