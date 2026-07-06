World Cup Picks for Today: World Cup Best Bets for Monday, July 6, 2026

Today's Best World Cup Predictions at a Glance

Pedro Porro To Create 3 Or More Chances (+130)

USA Moneyline (+175)

USA -1.5 Goals (+480)

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup roll on today.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, how should you bet today's matches?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Picks and Best Bets Today

Portugal vs Spain Prediction: 2-0 Spain

This has all the ingredients of a classic. Iberian rivals, a World Cup quarter-final and potentially Cristiano Ronaldo's final appearance on the biggest stage.

The last three meetings produced 16 cards and, with Anthony Taylor in charge, another fiery contest wouldn't be a surprise. The player card markets are tight, though I'd take Renato Veiga to be booked at 3/1+ if that price appears.

The main play is PEDRO PORRO TO CREATE 3+ SHOTS. The Tottenham full-back has quietly created eight chances in just 180 minutes, despite generating only 0.17 xA, highlighting that his creativity comes through volume rather than high-quality chances. His link-up with Lamine Yamal is key, with Porro repeatedly feeding the winger before Yamal cuts inside to shoot.

Croatia enjoyed success attacking Portugal's left side, and Spain have the ideal combination in Porro and Yamal to exploit the same area.

USA vs Belgium Prediction: 2-0 USA

The market makes this a coin flip, but I think the USA should be favorites.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have been excellent, beating Paraguay, Australia and Bosnia, and the US now welcomes back Folarin Balogun after his suspension was overturned.

Belgium's open style should suit the hosts perfectly. Unlike previous opponents, the Red Devils won't sit deep, leaving space for the USA's high press and transitions to flourish. Senegal exposed those weaknesses before letting Belgium back into the game, and the Americans look capable of doing the same -- but they will see the job through.

With Seattle's crowd providing another boost, USA MONEYLINE IN 90 MINUTES is the standout bet, while USA -1.5 HANDICAP is worth a smaller play.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have advanced to the Round of 16. They face Belgium in Seattle at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, July 6.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +185 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by Argentina at +410 and Spain at +650.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.