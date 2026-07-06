Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 6

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Milwaukee Brewers take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Brewers vs Cardinals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (55-33) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (47-40)

Date: Monday, July 6, 2026

Monday, July 6, 2026 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and Brewers.TV

Brewers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-118) | STL: (+100)

MIL: (-118) | STL: (+100) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-176)

MIL: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Brewers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Drohan (Brewers) - 3-2, 3.12 ERA vs Dustin May (Cardinals) - 5-6, 4.80 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Shane Drohan (3-2) to the mound, while Dustin May (5-6) will take the ball for the Cardinals. Drohan's team is 3-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Drohan starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-2. When May starts, the Cardinals have gone 10-6-0 against the spread. The Cardinals have a 5-7 record in May's 12 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (55.1%)

Brewers vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Brewers, St. Louis is the underdog at +100, and Milwaukee is -118 playing on the road.

Brewers vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Brewers. The Cardinals are -176 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are +146.

Brewers vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for Brewers-Cardinals on July 6 is 8. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

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Brewers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (64.5%) in those contests.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 37 times in 57 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 38 of their 88 opportunities.

In 88 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 49-39-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have won 50.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (30-29).

St. Louis is 25-23 (winning 52.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

The Cardinals have played in 85 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-43-5).

The Cardinals have covered 57.6% of their games this season, going 49-36-0 ATS.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .363 this season while batting .268 with 50 walks and 62 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .457.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 55th in slugging.

Turang has recorded at least one hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .311 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

William Contreras has an OPS of .774, fueled by an OBP of .358 and a team-best slugging percentage of .416 this season. He's batting .295.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 14th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage.

Contreras enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .261 with an RBI.

Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee with 72 hits and an OBP of .363 this season.

Jackson Chourio is batting .297 with a .352 OBP and 35 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Chourio has hit safely in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .300 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and five RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson is hitting .281 with 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage is 54th, and he is 39th in slugging.

Burleson brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with a home run and six RBIs.

Jordan Walker paces his team with 96 hits and has a club-leading .529 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .292 with an on-base percentage of .352.

He ranks 17th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Ivan Herrera a has .393 on-base percentage to lead the Cardinals.

JJ Wetherholt has nine doubles, 13 home runs and 38 walks while batting .269.

Brewers vs Cardinals Head to Head

5/27/2026: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/26/2026: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/25/2026: 5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/6/2026: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/4/2026: 6-3 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/21/2025: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/20/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/19/2025: 7-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/14/2025: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/13/2025: 9-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

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