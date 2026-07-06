Padres vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 6

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Monday includes the San Diego Padres taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Game Info

San Diego Padres (44-45) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (44-45)

Date: Monday, July 6, 2026

Monday, July 6, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Fox Sports 1, Padres.TV, and Dbacks.TV

Padres vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-112) | ARI: (-104)

SD: (-112) | ARI: (-104) Spread: SD: +1.5 (-188) | ARI: -1.5 (+155)

SD: +1.5 (-188) | ARI: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Padres vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler (Padres) - 5-4, 4.61 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 1-1, 5.40 ERA

The Padres will give the ball to Walker Buehler (5-4, 4.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Brandon Pfaadt (1-1, 5.40 ERA). Buehler and his team are 12-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Buehler's team is 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. In each of Pfaadt's four starts that had a set spread, the Diamondbacks covered. The Diamondbacks were the moneyline underdog for one Pfaadt start this season -- they lost.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (57%)

Padres vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Diamondbacks, San Diego is the favorite at -112, and Arizona is -104 playing on the road.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Padres. The Diamondbacks are +155 to cover, while the Padres are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The Padres-Diamondbacks contest on July 6 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -112 and the under at -108.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (54.5%) in those games.

San Diego has a record of 18-15 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 39 of their 89 opportunities.

In 89 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 48-41-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have compiled a 17-30 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.2% of those games).

Arizona has a record of 14-30 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (31.8%).

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 88 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 37 of those games (37-48-3).

The Diamondbacks have a 47-41-0 record against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado is hitting .189 with 16 doubles, 18 home runs and 43 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .282 and a slugging percentage of .410.

He ranks 153rd in batting average, 147th in on-base percentage, and 96th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a slash line of .284/.345/.386 this season and a team-best OPS of .731.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 26th, his on-base percentage 54th, and his slugging percentage 110th.

Tatis enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .286 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Gavin Sheets leads San Diego with 61 hits. He is batting .236 this season and 29 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Sheets has recorded at least one base hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .323 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Xander Bogaerts has been key for San Diego with 68 hits, an OBP of .321 plus a slugging percentage of .337.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has put up a team-best .481 slugging percentage. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is 34th in slugging.

Corbin Carroll paces his team with 85 hits and a .356 OBP. He has a batting average of .266 while slugging .506.

He is currently 56th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .243 with 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 52 walks.

Ildemaro Vargas is batting .261 with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 15 walks.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

4/26/2026: 12-7 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 15, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-7 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 15, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/25/2026: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/28/2025: 12-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

12-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/27/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/26/2025: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/6/2025: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/5/2025: 10-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/4/2025: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/10/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/9/2025: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

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