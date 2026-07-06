Braves vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 6

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves are among the MLB squads in action on Monday, up against the New York Mets.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Braves vs Mets Game Info

Atlanta Braves (52-36) vs. New York Mets (37-53)

Date: Monday, July 6, 2026

Monday, July 6, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and SNY

Braves vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-132) | NYM: (+112)

ATL: (-132) | NYM: (+112) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+150) | NYM: +1.5 (-182)

ATL: -1.5 (+150) | NYM: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Braves vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reynaldo López (Braves) - 4-1, 3.31 ERA vs Freddy Peralta (Mets) - 5-7, 4.81 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Reynaldo Lopez (4-1) to the mound, while Freddy Peralta (5-7) will take the ball for the Mets. Lopez and his team have a record of 5-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Lopez's team has a record of 6-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Mets are 8-10-0 against the spread when Peralta starts. The Mets have been the moneyline underdog in six of Peralta's starts this season, and they went 1-5 in those matchups.

Braves vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (56.3%)

Braves vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Mets, Atlanta is the favorite at -132, and New York is +112 playing on the road.

Braves vs Mets Spread

The Mets are +1.5 on the run line against the Braves. The Mets are -182 to cover, and the Braves are +150.

Braves vs Mets Over/Under

Braves versus Mets on July 6 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Mets Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 42 times (64.6%) in those games.

This year Atlanta has won 30 of 45 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 39 of their 85 opportunities.

The Braves are 46-39-0 against the spread in their 85 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mets have been the moneyline underdog 30 total times this season. They've gone 6-24 in those games.

New York is 1-13 (winning just 7.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Mets have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 40 times this season for a 40-42-6 record against the over/under.

The Mets have collected a 37-51-0 record against the spread this season (covering 42% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in OBP (.341), slugging percentage (.531) and total hits (93) this season. He has a .271 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 11th in slugging.

Olson hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, two home runs, two walks and two RBIs.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .271 with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 26 walks, while slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 44th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Albies brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Mauricio Dubon is batting .272 with a .426 slugging percentage and 48 RBI this year.

Dubon heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with a home run, five walks and five RBIs.

Michael Harris II is batting .302 with a .335 OBP and 51 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Harris heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .409 with two home runs and eight RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has accumulated an on-base percentage of .407 and has 76 hits, both team-best figures for the Mets. He's batting .299 and slugging .559.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is third and he is sixth in slugging.

Soto heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Bo Bichette's .385 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .258 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 71st in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging percentage.

Carson Benge is batting .255 with 11 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 23 walks.

Mark Vientos is hitting .211 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

Braves vs Mets Head to Head

7/4/2026: 14-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

14-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/3/2026: 5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/14/2026: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/13/2026: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/24/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/23/2025: 9-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/22/2025: 12-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

12-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/14/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/12/2025: 13-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

13-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/26/2025: 4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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