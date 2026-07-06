Blue Jays vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 6

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays versus the San Francisco Giants is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Blue Jays vs Giants Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (42-48) vs. San Francisco Giants (37-52)

Date: Monday, July 6, 2026

Monday, July 6, 2026 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and SNET

Blue Jays vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-110) | SF: (-106)

TOR: (-110) | SF: (-106) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+150) | SF: +1.5 (-182)

TOR: -1.5 (+150) | SF: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Blue Jays vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 4-7, 4.19 ERA vs Landen Roupp (Giants) - 5-8, 4.55 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (4-7) to the mound, while Landen Roupp (5-8) will answer the bell for the Giants. Gausman and his team have a record of 8-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Gausman's team has won 63.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-4). The Giants have gone 5-12-0 against the spread when Roupp starts. The Giants have a 4-7 record in Roupp's 11 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (59.9%)

Blue Jays vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Giants, Toronto is the favorite at -110, and San Francisco is -106 playing at home.

Blue Jays vs Giants Spread

The Blue Jays are at the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Blue Jays are +150 to cover the runline, with the Giants being -182.

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Blue Jays-Giants on July 6, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

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Blue Jays vs Giants Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been victorious in 28, or 56%, of the 50 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Toronto has a record of 28-22 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 46 of their 89 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 89 games with a line this season, the Blue Jays have a mark of 42-47-0 against the spread.

The Giants have won 20 of the 54 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (37%).

San Francisco has a 19-31 record (winning only 38% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Giants have had an over/under set by bookmakers 86 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 40 of those games (40-40-6).

The Giants have covered 43% of their games this season, going 37-49-0 ATS.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.348) this season, fueled by 83 hits. He has a .266 batting average and a slugging percentage of .349.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 56th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 135th in slugging.

Ernie Clement has an OPS of .745, fueled by an OBP of .316 and a team-best slugging percentage of .429 this season. He's batting .293.

His batting average is 15th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 103rd, and his slugging percentage 73rd.

Kazuma Okamoto leads Toronto in total hits (74) this season, and 30 of those have gone for extra bases.

Daulton Varsho is batting .249 with a .317 OBP and 23 RBI for Toronto this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has put up a .362 on-base percentage and a .461 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Giants. He's batting .326.

He is second in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Jung Hoo Lee has 20 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 13 walks while batting .315. He's slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him fifth, his on-base percentage is 53rd, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Casey Schmitt has accumulated 91 hits, a team-high for the Giants.

Rafael Devers is batting .248 with 24 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 31 walks.

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