Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 6

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Monday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Colorado Rockies.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (59-32) vs. Colorado Rockies (37-54)

Date: Monday, July 6, 2026

Monday, July 6, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and Rockies.TV

Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-210) | COL: (+176)

LAD: (-210) | COL: (+176) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110)

LAD: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer (Dodgers) - 4-5, 4.84 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 2-7, 7.25 ERA

The probable starters are Eric Lauer (4-5) for the Dodgers and Kyle Freeland (2-7) for the Rockies. Lauer and his team are 5-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Lauer's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-2. The Rockies have an 8-8-0 record against the spread in Freeland's starts. The Rockies have a 6-10 record in Freeland's 16 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (64.3%)

Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Rockies moneyline has Los Angeles as a -210 favorite, while Colorado is a +176 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Rockies Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Dodgers are -110 to cover, and the Rockies are -110.

Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under

The Dodgers-Rockies game on July 6 has been given an over/under of 10.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 58, or 65.2%, of the 89 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 21 times in 32 chances when named as a favorite of at least -210 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 42 of their 91 opportunities.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 44-47-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have won 37 of the 88 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (42%).

Colorado has a 7-13 record (winning only 35% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +176 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 89 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-44-3).

The Rockies have a 49-40-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.1% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Freddie Freeman has an OPS of .884, fueled by an OBP of .383 and a team-best slugging percentage of .502 this season. He has a .293 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 15th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 90 hits and an OBP of .404 this season. He's batting .288 and slugging .522.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Andy Pages has collected 93 base hits, an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .471 this season.

Max Muncy has been key for Los Angeles with 73 hits, an OBP of .358 plus a slugging percentage of .504.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has a .494 slugging percentage, which leads the Rockies. He's batting .301 with an on-base percentage of .380.

He ranks 11th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Rumfield hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .438 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Hunter Goodman paces his team with 81 hits. He has a batting average of .254 while slugging .552 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 79th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Jake McCarthy is hitting .306 with 16 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 15 walks.

Troy Johnston has a .383 on-base percentage to lead his team.

Dodgers vs Rockies Head to Head

5/27/2026: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -420, Underdog Moneyline: +330)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -420, Underdog Moneyline: +330) 5/26/2026: 15-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

15-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/25/2026: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 4/20/2026: 12-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

12-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 4/19/2026: 9-6 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

9-6 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/18/2026: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/17/2026: 7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/10/2025: 9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 9/9/2025: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 9/8/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

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