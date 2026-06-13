World Cup Odds and Schedule for Today (Saturday, June 13, 2026)
The 2026 World Cup group stage continues today.
What should you expect from today's matches?
Here is today's schedule along with the FanDuel Sportsbook World Cup odds for each match.
Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.
How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.
Today's World Cup Odds and Schedule
Switzerland vs. Qatar Odds, 3 p.m. ET
- Switzerland Moneyline: -500
- Draw: +550
- Qatar Moneyline: +1300
Goalscorer Odds
Player
Odds
|Breel Embolo
|-115
|Noah Okafor
|+155
|Dan Ndoye
|+195
|Ruben Vargas
|+210
|Johan Manzambi
|+210
|Fabian Rieder
|+300
|Granit Xhaka
|+310
Morocco vs. Brazil Odds, 6 p.m. ET
- Brazil Moneyline: -150
- Draw: +270
- Morocco Moneyline: +450
Goalscorer Odds
Player
Odds
|Igor Thiago
|+170
|Vinicius Junior
|+175
|Endrick
|+220
|Raphinha
|+220
|Matheus Cunha
|+230
|Lucas Paqueta
|+330
|Brahim Diaz
|+490
Scotland vs. Haiti Odds, 9 p.m. ET
- Scotland Moneyline: -175
- Draw: +320
- Haiti Moneyline: +490
Goalscorer Odds
Player
Odds
|Lawrence Shankland
|+145
|Che Adams
|+165
|Scott McTominay
|+175
|John McGinn
|+270
|Ben Gannon-Doak
|+340
|Wilson Isidor
|+340
|Duckens Nazon
|+360
Australia vs. Turkey Odds, 9 p.m. PT
- Turkey Moneyline: -145
- Draw: +270
- Australia Moneyline: +420
Goalscorer Odds
Player
Odds
|Kenan Yildiz
|+200
|Kerem Akturkoglu
|+200
|Arda Guler
|+250
|Mohamed Toure
|+320
|Baris Alper Yilmaz
|+320
|Hakan Calhanoglu
|+350
|Orkun Kokcu
|+430
World Cup FAQ
Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?
The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).
When is the 2026 World Cup Final?
The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?
Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.
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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.