World Cup Odds and Schedule for Today (Saturday, June 13, 2026)

The 2026 World Cup group stage continues today.

What should you expect from today's matches?

Here is today's schedule along with the FanDuel Sportsbook World Cup odds for each match.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

Today's World Cup Odds and Schedule

Switzerland Moneyline: -500

-500 Draw: +550

+550 Qatar Moneyline: +1300

Goalscorer Odds

Player Odds Breel Embolo -115 Noah Okafor +155 Dan Ndoye +195 Ruben Vargas +210 Johan Manzambi +210 Fabian Rieder +300 Granit Xhaka +310 View Full Table ChevronDown

Brazil Moneyline: -150

-150 Draw: +270

+270 Morocco Moneyline: +450

Goalscorer Odds

Player Odds Igor Thiago +170 Vinicius Junior +175 Endrick +220 Raphinha +220 Matheus Cunha +230 Lucas Paqueta +330 Brahim Diaz +490 View Full Table ChevronDown

Scotland Moneyline: -175

-175 Draw: +320

+320 Haiti Moneyline: +490

Goalscorer Odds

Player Odds Lawrence Shankland +145 Che Adams +165 Scott McTominay +175 John McGinn +270 Ben Gannon-Doak +340 Wilson Isidor +340 Duckens Nazon +360 View Full Table ChevronDown

Turkey Moneyline: -145

-145 Draw: +270

+270 Australia Moneyline: +420

Goalscorer Odds

Player Odds Kenan Yildiz +200 Kerem Akturkoglu +200 Arda Guler +250 Mohamed Toure +320 Baris Alper Yilmaz +320 Hakan Calhanoglu +350 Orkun Kokcu +430 View Full Table ChevronDown

World Cup FAQ

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.