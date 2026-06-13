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World Cup Odds and Schedule for Today (Saturday, June 13, 2026)

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

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World Cup Odds and Schedule for Today (Saturday, June 13, 2026)

The 2026 World Cup group stage continues today.

What should you expect from today's matches?

Here is today's schedule along with the FanDuel Sportsbook World Cup odds for each match.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

Today's World Cup Odds and Schedule

Switzerland vs. Qatar Odds, 3 p.m. ET

  • Switzerland Moneyline: -500
  • Draw: +550
  • Qatar Moneyline: +1300

Goalscorer Odds

Player
Odds
Breel Embolo-115
Noah Okafor+155
Dan Ndoye+195
Ruben Vargas+210
Johan Manzambi+210
Fabian Rieder+300
Granit Xhaka+310

Morocco vs. Brazil Odds, 6 p.m. ET

  • Brazil Moneyline: -150
  • Draw: +270
  • Morocco Moneyline: +450

Goalscorer Odds

Player
Odds
Igor Thiago+170
Vinicius Junior+175
Endrick+220
Raphinha+220
Matheus Cunha+230
Lucas Paqueta+330
Brahim Diaz+490

Scotland vs. Haiti Odds, 9 p.m. ET

  • Scotland Moneyline: -175
  • Draw: +320
  • Haiti Moneyline: +490

Goalscorer Odds

Player
Odds
Lawrence Shankland+145
Che Adams+165
Scott McTominay+175
John McGinn+270
Ben Gannon-Doak+340
Wilson Isidor+340
Duckens Nazon+360

Australia vs. Turkey Odds, 9 p.m. PT

  • Turkey Moneyline: -145
  • Draw: +270
  • Australia Moneyline: +420

Goalscorer Odds

Player
Odds
Kenan Yildiz+200
Kerem Akturkoglu+200
Arda Guler+250
Mohamed Toure+320
Baris Alper Yilmaz+320
Hakan Calhanoglu+350
Orkun Kokcu+430

World Cup FAQ

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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