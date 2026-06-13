Qatar vs. Switzerland World Cup Predictions, Best Bets, Picks & Props for Today (June 13)

Switzerland vs Qatar Picks in Summary

Under 2.5 Goals (+118)

Qatar Under 0.5 Goals (-180)

The 2026 World Cup is off and running!

At 3 p.m. ET today, Qatar battles Switzerland. Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Best Bets Today: Qatar vs. Switzerland

World Cup openers and group-stage matches involving defensive-minded European sides often trend lower scoring.

Switzerland rarely plays an overly aggressive style, especially against opponents it expects to beat. If the Swiss get ahead, they are comfortable controlling possession and managing the match rather than chasing additional goals. It's crucial for Switzerland that they take all three points from this match, so getting a lead and protecting it should be their main concern -- rather than trying to pile on goals.

Qatar's attack revolves heavily around Akram Afif, but Switzerland boasts one of the more reliable defensive units among the non-elite European sides as their unbeaten qualifying campaign was built on defensive solidity.

Qatar will likely struggle to generate quality chances, and a 1-0 (+600) or 2-0 (+450) Swiss win feels like the most realistic outcome.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay on Friday. Their final two group-stage matches are against Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.