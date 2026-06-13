NY Knicks Predictions Game 5 NBA Finals Betting Guide: Best Bets, Props & Odds Tonight

The Knicks are one win from their first title since 1973. Complete FanDuel betting guide — spread, moneyline, total, Brunson props, Anunoby props, KAT props and series championship bets.

🏆 Championship Odds: NYK -500 | SAS +380 Finals MVP: Brunson -120 · Anunoby +250 · Wemby +390

The Knicks are 48 minutes from their first NBA championship since 1973. After completing the largest comeback in Finals history — rallying from 29 down to stun the Spurs 107-106 in Game 4 — New York heads to San Antonio as significant underdogs on paper but as overwhelming championship favorites. 37 of 38 teams that have led 3-1 in the Finals have won the title. Here is every bet worth making on Game 5 tonight.

📊 Knicks Key Trends Heading Into Game 5 ✅ 14-1 SU, 11-4 ATS in their last 15 games. Only loss: Game 3 vs Spurs. ✅ Perfect 3-0 SU and ATS in series closeout games this postseason, all on the road, with an average margin of victory of 39.3 points. ✅ 8 consecutive wins and covers on the road, including four as underdogs. 📉 Under has hit in 3 of 4 Finals games and in 7 of Knicks' last 8 as underdog. SportsLine model projects 213 combined points, making the Under the value selection — hits 56% of the time. ✅ 37-1 all time when leading 3-1 in the Finals. Only one team has won a Finals after facing a 3-1 series deficit — the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers — and teams are 37-1 when leading 3-1 in the Finals.

📊 Knicks Key Players — Series Averages

Player PPG RPG APG FG% Game 4 Jalen Brunson 29.5 3.5 6.3 39.5% 36 pts, 7 ast ⚡ OG Anunoby ⭐ 23.8 4.3 1.5 58.0% 33 pts, 7-9 3PT 🏆 Karl-Anthony Towns ~19 ~11 3.5 55.6% 10 reb, <26 min* Josh Hart ~11 ~7 4.5 — The Glue Guy ✅

*Towns limited by early foul trouble in G4 — averaged 12+ rebounds in Games 1 & 2 at Frost Bank Center

⭐ Best Bet #1: Knicks +5.5 ATS

New York Knicks +5.5 Against the Spread · Frost Bank Center · 8:30 PM ET +5.5 3-0 ATS in road closeout games this playoff 8 straight road wins and covers Won both G1 + G2 at Frost Bank Center RotoWorld: "recommending Knicks +5.5" All 4 Finals games decided by ≤4 pts RotoWorld's model specifically recommends the Knicks +5.5. The structural case is powerful: In the 2026 playoffs, New York is a perfect 3-0 SU and ATS in series closeout games, all on the road, with an average margin of victory of 39.3 points. They have covered 8 consecutive road games, including four as underdogs. The Knicks never led by more than 4 points in any of their three victories in this series — meaning every single win has been within the spread. The Knicks won both SA games by 10 points (G1: 105-95) and by 1 (G2: 105-104). They know this building. The Knicks have covered eight consecutive road games heading into Saturday's potential clincher at Frost Bank Center. ESPN's Bontemps: "The series will end in five, and Anunoby will be the MVP" — a Knicks outright win would easily cover 5.5.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Knicks +5.5 ATS — NBA Finals Game 5

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📉 Best Bet #2: Under 216.5 (-110)

Game 5 Total Under 216.5 FanDuel · Knicks vs Spurs · Frost Bank Center -110 Under hit in 3 of 4 Finals games Both SA Finals games went Under Under in 7 of Knicks' last 8 as underdog SportsLine projects 213 — hits 56% Elimination game = max defensive urgency The SportsLine model is projecting 213 combined points, making the Under the value selection — it hits 56% of the time. This aligns perfectly with the series pattern: 3 of 4 Finals games have gone Under, and specifically both games in San Antonio came in Under the number. The game-theory argument is airtight: the Knicks know the Spurs can score 76 in a half when given freedom. They'll come out in maximum defensive lockdown mode. The Spurs, in an elimination game, will slow things down to control pace and prevent the kind of collapse that ended Game 4. The UNDER hit in seven of the New York Knicks' last eight games as a betting underdog.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Game 5 Under 216.5 (-110) — NBA Finals

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🎯 Prop Pick #1: OG Anunoby Over 19.5 Points (+116)

OG Anunoby Over 19.5 Points FanDuel · Game 5 · Finals MVP +250 +116 Game Pts 3PT Cleared 20? G1 — SA 17 — Miss (-3) G2 — SA 17 — Miss (-3) G3 — NYK 28 — ✅ +8 G4 — NYK 33 7/9 ✅ +13 🏆 61 pts in last 2 games — 10-16 from 3 23.8 series avg, 58% FG NBC Sports top Knicks prop pick Bettorsinsider: "+116 confirmed G5 prop" MVP odds: +4500 → +250 since Game 4 NBC Sports/RotoWorld surfaces Anunoby Over 19.5 as their top Knicks prop: "the Game 4 hero has blown past this number in each of the last 2 games / missed cashing by 2 points in each of the first 2 games." The pattern at +116 is near-even money for a player who scored 28 and 33 in the last two games and has series-defining momentum — and who misses by exactly 3 points in his "quiet" SA outings. Bleacher Report notes Anunoby has "poured in 61 total points over the last two outings, shooting 19-of-28 overall and 10-of-16 from three." ESPN's Bontemps predicts the series will end in five and that Anunoby will be the MVP. At +116, a player averaging 23.8 PPG this series is being offered at near-even money. That's the bet.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet OG Anunoby Over 19.5 Points (+116) — Game 5

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💎 Prop Pick #2: Brunson Over 26.5 Points (-106)

Jalen Brunson Over 26.5 Points FanDuel · Game 5 · Finals MVP -120 -106 Series avg 29.5 PPG — line BELOW average 30+ pts in 2 of last 3 games 40% usage rate — highest on team 3-0 in closeout games: 32, 30, 29 pts MVP frontrunner — won't be managed down Brunson's series average of 29.5 PPG sits clearly above the 26.5 line — this is a below-mean play at near-even money (-106). Brunson has been the Knicks' primary offensive engine throughout the series, scoring at least 30 points for the second straight game in Game 4 — he finished with 36 points on 12-of-25 shooting to go along with seven assists. His 40% usage rate doesn't shrink in big moments. In his three previous series closeout games this postseason, Brunson scored 32, 30, and 29 — all above 26.5. Brunson had the right message after Game 4: "There's nothing to celebrate. It's not over yet, not even close." The Finals MVP frontrunner at -120 will not conserve energy tonight. Note: SportsLine projects him at 24 points — the one caution flag on this line.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Brunson Over 26.5 Points (-106) — Game 5

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💡 Value Play: Knicks Moneyline (+164)

New York Knicks Win Outright Moneyline · Win = 2026 NBA Champions +164 3-0 outright in road closeouts 37-1 all time when leading 3-1 RotoWorld "leans toward Knicks ML" All 4 games within 4 pts — ML > ATS value First title since 1973 is +164 away The moneyline at +164 provides key extra value over the spread in a specific and important way: all four Finals games have been decided by 4 points or fewer. If the Knicks win by 1-5 points — a highly plausible outcome given the series pattern — the ML pays out while the spread doesn't. RotoWorld's model leans toward the Knicks ML. ESPN's Bontemps has the Knicks winning outright in five. The New York Knicks are one win away from their first NBA championship since 1973. At +164, that possibility pays more than you'd expect.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Knicks ML (+164) — NBA Finals Game 5

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🏆 Finals MVP Odds — Full Board

Player Team MVP Odds Series Avg Jalen Brunson 🗽 NYK -120 29.5 pts, 6.3 ast OG Anunoby ⭐ 🗽 NYK +250 23.8 pts, 58% FG V. Wembanyama 🤠 SAS +390 27.75 pts, 10.5 reb Karl-Anthony Towns 🗽 NYK +1900 ~19 pts, ~11 reb

MVP award goes to the winning team's player only. Wemby's odds cash only if Spurs win the series.

🏆 Finals MVP Value Pick: OG Anunoby +250 Anunoby was +4000 odds for MVP after Game 3 but has surged all the way to +400 following his game-winner in Game 4. CBS Sports notes his Clutch Win Probability Added leads the series, with "nearly flawless" play over the final 23 minutes of Game 4, going 8-of-8 from the field and 5-of-5 from downtown in the comeback. If the Knicks win tonight and Bontemps is right, +250 pays significantly more than the -120 Brunson MVP line. Bet OG Anunoby Finals MVP (+250) on FanDuel Bet Now → MVP requires Knicks championship win · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

✅ Game 5 Best Bets — Quick Card

ATS +5.5 ⭐ Knicks +5.5 — Top Bet 3-0 ATS in road closeouts. 8 straight road covers. RotoWorld top pick. Won G1+G2 in SA. All 4 Finals games within 4 pts. Avg closeout margin: 39.3 points. Under -110 📉 Under 216.5 — Strong Play Under in 3 of 4 Finals games, both SA games. SportsLine: 213 pts projected (56% hit rate). Under in 7 of Knicks' last 8 as underdog. Max defensive urgency both ways. OG Pts +116 🎯 OG Anunoby Over 19.5 (+116) NBC Sports top Knicks prop. 28+33 last 2 games. 23.8 series avg. Bettorsinsider-backed. Game 4 hero — MVP momentum. Near even-money at +116. JB Pts -106 💎 Brunson Over 26.5 (-106) 29.5 series avg — line set below mean. 40% usage rate. G4: 36 pts in biggest comeback ever. 3 of 3 closeouts: 32, 30, 29 pts. MVP frontrunner at -120. ML +164 💡 Knicks ML +164 — Value Pays more than ATS if Knicks win 1-5 pts. All 4 games within 4 pts. 37-1 when leading 3-1. ESPN's Bontemps: five-game Knicks win. First title since 1973.

🏆 One Win Away — 53 Years in the Making The last time the New York Knicks won an NBA championship, it was 1973. Tonight in San Antonio, with Brunson, Anunoby, and Towns, the Knicks have three chances to end that drought — starting tonight. They came back from 29 down in Game 4. They are 37-0 historically when holding 3-1 leads. They've won and covered three consecutive road closeout games this postseason by an average of 39 points. They are -500 to win the championship for a reason. As Brunson said after Game 4: "There's nothing to celebrate. It's not over yet, not even close." The Knicks go to San Antonio tonight not to celebrate — but to close.

FAQ: Knicks Game 5 Betting

What are the best Knicks bets for Game 5? The four best bets tonight: Knicks +5.5 ATS (3-0 ATS in road closeouts, 8 straight road covers, both SA games won); Game Under 216.5 (3 of 4 Finals went Under, SportsLine projects 213 pts); OG Anunoby Over 19.5 points (+116, NBC Sports/Bettorsinsider-backed); Brunson Over 26.5 points (-106, line set below his 29.5 series average).

Why are the Knicks +5.5 underdogs despite leading 3-1? The Spurs are -5.5 home favorites because of their 32-8 regular season home record and the intimidating Frost Bank Center environment — San Antonio did not lose three straight home games all season. However, the Knicks already won both Games 1 and 2 at the Frost Bank Center, and their road ATS record (8 straight covers) makes +5.5 a strong number to buy.

Who will win the Finals MVP if the Knicks close out tonight? Jalen Brunson is at -120 for Finals MVP, OG Anunoby at +250 following Game 4. Anunoby's Clutch Win Probability Added leads the series per CBS Sports' data. He scored 33 with a game-winning tip in Game 4 and 28 in Game 3 — 61 combined points in two games. ESPN's Bontemps specifically predicts Anunoby wins MVP. At +250, he is the smarter futures bet if you're confident the Knicks close tonight.

What are the Knicks' championship odds on FanDuel? The New York Knicks are the -500 betting favorites at FanDuel to become the 2026 NBA champions, with the Spurs at +380. The Knicks had +2200 title odds when the playoffs began in April. A win tonight would deliver their first championship since 1973 — the end of a 53-year drought.