NY Knicks Predictions Game 5 NBA Finals Betting Guide: Best Bets, Props & Odds Tonight
The Knicks are 48 minutes from their first NBA championship since 1973. After completing the largest comeback in Finals history — rallying from 29 down to stun the Spurs 107-106 in Game 4 — New York heads to San Antonio as significant underdogs on paper but as overwhelming championship favorites. 37 of 38 teams that have led 3-1 in the Finals have won the title. Here is every bet worth making on Game 5 tonight.
📊 Knicks Key Players — Series Averages
|Player
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|Game 4
|Jalen Brunson
|29.5
|3.5
|6.3
|39.5%
|36 pts, 7 ast ⚡
|OG Anunoby ⭐
|23.8
|4.3
|1.5
|58.0%
|33 pts, 7-9 3PT 🏆
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|~19
|~11
|3.5
|55.6%
|10 reb, <26 min*
|Josh Hart
|~11
|~7
|4.5
|—
|The Glue Guy ✅
*Towns limited by early foul trouble in G4 — averaged 12+ rebounds in Games 1 & 2 at Frost Bank Center
⭐ Best Bet #1: Knicks +5.5 ATS
RotoWorld's model specifically recommends the Knicks +5.5. The structural case is powerful: In the 2026 playoffs, New York is a perfect 3-0 SU and ATS in series closeout games, all on the road, with an average margin of victory of 39.3 points. They have covered 8 consecutive road games, including four as underdogs. The Knicks never led by more than 4 points in any of their three victories in this series — meaning every single win has been within the spread.
The Knicks won both SA games by 10 points (G1: 105-95) and by 1 (G2: 105-104). They know this building. The Knicks have covered eight consecutive road games heading into Saturday's potential clincher at Frost Bank Center. ESPN's Bontemps: "The series will end in five, and Anunoby will be the MVP" — a Knicks outright win would easily cover 5.5.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
📉 Best Bet #2: Under 216.5 (-110)
The SportsLine model is projecting 213 combined points, making the Under the value selection — it hits 56% of the time. This aligns perfectly with the series pattern: 3 of 4 Finals games have gone Under, and specifically both games in San Antonio came in Under the number.
The game-theory argument is airtight: the Knicks know the Spurs can score 76 in a half when given freedom. They'll come out in maximum defensive lockdown mode. The Spurs, in an elimination game, will slow things down to control pace and prevent the kind of collapse that ended Game 4. The UNDER hit in seven of the New York Knicks' last eight games as a betting underdog.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎯 Prop Pick #1: OG Anunoby Over 19.5 Points (+116)
|Game
|Pts
|3PT
|Cleared 20?
|G1 — SA
|17
|—
|Miss (-3)
|G2 — SA
|17
|—
|Miss (-3)
|G3 — NYK
|28
|—
|✅ +8
|G4 — NYK
|33
|7/9
|✅ +13 🏆
NBC Sports/RotoWorld surfaces Anunoby Over 19.5 as their top Knicks prop: "the Game 4 hero has blown past this number in each of the last 2 games / missed cashing by 2 points in each of the first 2 games." The pattern at +116 is near-even money for a player who scored 28 and 33 in the last two games and has series-defining momentum — and who misses by exactly 3 points in his "quiet" SA outings.
Bleacher Report notes Anunoby has "poured in 61 total points over the last two outings, shooting 19-of-28 overall and 10-of-16 from three." ESPN's Bontemps predicts the series will end in five and that Anunoby will be the MVP. At +116, a player averaging 23.8 PPG this series is being offered at near-even money. That's the bet.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
💎 Prop Pick #2: Brunson Over 26.5 Points (-106)
Brunson's series average of 29.5 PPG sits clearly above the 26.5 line — this is a below-mean play at near-even money (-106). Brunson has been the Knicks' primary offensive engine throughout the series, scoring at least 30 points for the second straight game in Game 4 — he finished with 36 points on 12-of-25 shooting to go along with seven assists. His 40% usage rate doesn't shrink in big moments.
In his three previous series closeout games this postseason, Brunson scored 32, 30, and 29 — all above 26.5. Brunson had the right message after Game 4: "There's nothing to celebrate. It's not over yet, not even close." The Finals MVP frontrunner at -120 will not conserve energy tonight. Note: SportsLine projects him at 24 points — the one caution flag on this line.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
💡 Value Play: Knicks Moneyline (+164)
The moneyline at +164 provides key extra value over the spread in a specific and important way: all four Finals games have been decided by 4 points or fewer. If the Knicks win by 1-5 points — a highly plausible outcome given the series pattern — the ML pays out while the spread doesn't. RotoWorld's model leans toward the Knicks ML. ESPN's Bontemps has the Knicks winning outright in five. The New York Knicks are one win away from their first NBA championship since 1973. At +164, that possibility pays more than you'd expect.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🏆 Finals MVP Odds — Full Board
|Player
|Team
|MVP Odds
|Series Avg
|Jalen Brunson
|🗽 NYK
|-120
|29.5 pts, 6.3 ast
|OG Anunoby ⭐
|🗽 NYK
|+250
|23.8 pts, 58% FG
|V. Wembanyama
|🤠 SAS
|+390
|27.75 pts, 10.5 reb
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|🗽 NYK
|+1900
|~19 pts, ~11 reb
MVP award goes to the winning team's player only. Wemby's odds cash only if Spurs win the series.
Anunoby was +4000 odds for MVP after Game 3 but has surged all the way to +400 following his game-winner in Game 4. CBS Sports notes his Clutch Win Probability Added leads the series, with "nearly flawless" play over the final 23 minutes of Game 4, going 8-of-8 from the field and 5-of-5 from downtown in the comeback. If the Knicks win tonight and Bontemps is right, +250 pays significantly more than the -120 Brunson MVP line.Bet OG Anunoby Finals MVP (+250) on FanDuel Bet Now →
MVP requires Knicks championship win · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
✅ Game 5 Best Bets — Quick Card
The last time the New York Knicks won an NBA championship, it was 1973. Tonight in San Antonio, with Brunson, Anunoby, and Towns, the Knicks have three chances to end that drought — starting tonight.
They came back from 29 down in Game 4. They are 37-0 historically when holding 3-1 leads. They've won and covered three consecutive road closeout games this postseason by an average of 39 points. They are -500 to win the championship for a reason.
As Brunson said after Game 4: "There's nothing to celebrate. It's not over yet, not even close." The Knicks go to San Antonio tonight not to celebrate — but to close.
FAQ: Knicks Game 5 Betting
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