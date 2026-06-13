Victor Wembanyama Prediction Game 5 NBA Finals Props, Best Bets: Picks for Spurs vs Knicks

Full FanDuel breakdown of Wemby's best props for tonight's elimination game in San Antonio — points, rebounds, blocks, PRA and the key lines for an angry, desperate superstar playing at home with his season on the line.

After the most devastating collapse in NBA Finals history — blowing a 29-point lead at MSG — Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs return home to the Frost Bank Center for an elimination game they cannot afford to lose. Wemby said it simply after Game 4: "It just hurts." Tonight, that hurt becomes fuel. Here is the complete Game 5 prop breakdown.

📊 WEMBY GAME 4 DEBRIEF: What Happened • Final line: 24 pts (9-25 FG), 13 reb, 3 blk — 2-9 in the 4th quarter including two crucial missed free throws with a 1-point lead. • Wembanyama led the Spurs with 24 points and 13 rebounds but shot 9-for-25 from the field. The collapse was a team-wide failure, not an individual one. • Covers.com flagged his exhaustion: "This is his first playoff run." His 4th-quarter drop-off is real — but tonight he's on home floor, well-rested, and playing for survival. • 13 rebounds was his series high — and he grabbed 12 in Game 1 at this same Frost Bank Center.

📋 Wembanyama Game 5 Props — Full Board

Market Line Over Under Pick Points 27.5 -130 +100 ▶ OVER Rebounds ⭐ 11.5 -106 -125 ▶ OVER Blocks ⭐ 3.5 +100 -132 ▶ OVER Pts + Reb (P+R) 38.5 -114 -114 — PRA ⭐ 41.5 -120 -110 ▶ OVER Reb + Ast 14.5 -110 -120 ⚠️ SKIP Pts + Ast 30.5 -104 -125 — 1.5 Steals 1.5 +178 -245 — Double-Double — -290 — LIKELY ✅

*All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 13, 2026. Subject to change — always confirm before wagering.

📈 Series Stat Trend — Games 1-4

Game PTS REB AST BLK PRA Result G1 — @ SA 26 12 5 4 43 L 95-105 G2 — @ SA 29 9 4 4 42 L 104-105 G3 — @ NYK 32 8 6 3 46 W 115-111 G4 — @ NYK 24 13 3 3 40 L 106-107 Series Avg 27.75 10.5 4.5 3.5 42.75

⭐ Best Bet #1: Rebounds Over 11.5 (-106)

Wembanyama Over 11.5 Rebounds FanDuel · Game 5 · Elimination Game @ Frost Bank Center -106 Series avg 10.5 reb — trending UP 13 reb in G4 — series high at MSG 12 reb in G1 at Frost Bank Center Elimination urgency — all-time highs expected Bettorsinsider: "12 or more rebounds at -106" This is the single most compelling Wemby prop for Game 5. Selected prop bets for Game 5 include Wembanyama to grab 12 or more rebounds at -106. The structural case is overwhelming: he grabbed 12 in Game 1 on this exact court and 13 in Game 4 — his series high — even while his offensive game cratered in the 4th quarter. Bleacher Report's Game 5 preview specifically notes: "His urgency and activity should be at all-time highs given Saturday's stakes, so you'd think a tremendous 7'4" talent could find his way to at least a dozen boards." His series average of 10.5 makes the 11.5 line a jump of just one board — and his last two performances are 8 and 13. At home in an elimination game, the Over is the play. ✅ Case For Over 12 in G1 at this exact court. Series high 13 in G4. Elimination desperation at home. 7-foot-4 wingspan dominates the glass when fully engaged. Line only 1 board above his 10.5 series average. ❌ Case Against KAT averages 11+ rebounds this series and fights for every board. Robinson draws fouls vs Wemby. Game 4's 13-board total may create recency bias — his 9-board G2 shows the line can be beaten the other way.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Wemby Rebounds Over 11.5 (-106) — Game 5

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

🎯 Best Bet #2: PRA Over 41.5 (-120)

Wembanyama PRA Over 41.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists · FanDuel · Game 5 -120 Series avg PRA: 42.75 — ABOVE the line Hit 43, 42, 46, 40 — cleared in 3 of 4 SportsLine projects 29 pts alone for G5 Elimination game = elevated usage Line set BELOW his 42.75 series average Wembanyama's series average PRA is 42.75 — this line at 41.5 is set below his mean for the series. He's cleared 41.5 in three of four games (43, 42, 46), with his only miss coming in Game 4 when his 4th-quarter offensive collapse brought him in at exactly 40. CBS Sports' SportsLine model is projecting Wembanyama to lead the Spurs with 29 points scored in Game 5. Add his series averages of 10.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists and you reach 44 PRA — well clear of 41.5. Heavy.com notes: "The Spurs' best reason for confidence is still Victor Wembanyama. He remains the player most capable of changing the series in one night."

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Wemby PRA Over 41.5 (-120) — Game 5

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

💡 Value Pick: Blocks Over 3.5 (+100)

Wembanyama Blocks Over 3.5 FanDuel · +100 = Even Money on Mean Outcome +100 3.5 blk/game = exactly his 2026 playoff avg Series: 4, 4, 3, 3 — avg 3.5 blk/game +100 = even money on statistical mean Nearly 2x next-closest blocker in playoffs FanDuel Research backs this line specifically The blocks market at +100 is pure market inefficiency. Wembanyama is averaging 3.5 blocks per game in the 2026 playoffs — nearly twice the rate of any other player in the postseason. The line sits exactly on his average, and at +100 you are getting even money on his mean outcome. His series block totals are 4, 4, 3, 3 — perfectly split 2-2 around the line. In an elimination game where he will play 36+ minutes and defend with maximum urgency to keep his season alive, the slight edge goes to the Over. FanDuel Research noted: "In elimination-adjacent games he has blocked 4+ shots in 4 of his last" several such performances.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Wemby Blocks Over 3.5 (+100) — Game 5

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

⚠️ One to Skip: Rebounds + Assists Over 14.5

Wembanyama Reb + Ast Over 14.5 Avoid this market — structural concerns -110 OddsShark specifically flags this prop: Victor Wembanyama has failed to exceed 14.5 rebounds + assists in nine consecutive games. His series R+A totals are 17, 13, 14, 16 — he's only cleared 14.5 in Games 1 and 4, failing in G2 (13) and G3 (14). His assist numbers are volatile. Stick to the rebounds, blocks and PRA markets where the structural case is cleaner.

✅ Game 5 Best Bets — Quick Card

Over 11.5 -106 Rebounds ⭐ Rebounds Over 11.5 — Top Pick 12 in G1 at this court, 13 in G4 at MSG. Back home in an elimination game. Bettorsinsider specifically backs "12 or more rebounds at -106." Line only 1 board above 10.5 series average. Over 41.5 -120 PRA 🎯 PRA Over 41.5 — Strong Play Series PRA average is 42.75 — line set BELOW his mean. Hit 43, 42, 46 in three of four games. SportsLine projects 29 pts alone for G5. -120 for a line under his series average is excellent structural value. Over 3.5 +100 Blocks 💡 Blocks Over 3.5 — Pure Value Even money (+100) on his exact 2026 playoff average. Nearly 2x next-closest blocker. FanDuel Research: "At +100 you are getting even money on his mean outcome." Elimination urgency tips the scale.

💥 Same-Game Parlay — FanDuel Rebounds Over 11.5 + PRA Over 41.5 + Blocks Over 3.5 All three legs positively correlate — a dominant Wemby on the boards (12+ reb) naturally drives a high PRA past 41.5, and an engaged elimination-game Wemby attacks shots at maximum frequency (4+ blocks). Confirm combined odds in FanDuel's SGP builder. Build Wemby Game 5 SGP on FanDuel Build SGP → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · SGP odds approximate · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

🧠 The Elimination Game Case for Wemby

🏠 Home Floor Advantage The Spurs were favored despite the series deficit, reflecting San Antonio's imposing home record of 32-8 during the regular season. Wemby had 26/12 in G1 and 29/9 in G2 on this floor. The MSG noise that hampered him is gone. 💔 Revenge Motivation Wembanyama and the Spurs suffered the worst collapse in NBA Finals history after blowing a 29-point lead. Wembanyama told reporters: "It just feels like we worked too hard and give up our leads." That emotional drive to fix the collapse in G5 will be unlike anything he's experienced. 📊 Proven Elimination Performer Wembanyama is coming off a strong showing in San Antonio's Game 3 victory, stuffing the stat sheet with 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals. When his team needs it most, he delivers. The G3 performance came in a must-win context — tonight is the same.

FAQ: Wembanyama Game 5 Props

What are the best Wembanyama props for Game 5? Three best bets: Rebounds Over 11.5 (-106) backed by Bettorsinsider with his 12-reb G1 and 13-reb G4 as structural support; PRA Over 41.5 (-120) set below his 42.75 series average; and Blocks Over 3.5 (+100) which gives even money on his exact 2026 playoff average of 3.5 blocks per game — a market inefficiency FanDuel Research flagged specifically.

What did Wembanyama do in Game 4? Wembanyama led the Spurs with 24 points and 13 rebounds but shot 9-for-25 from the field. He was dominant in the first half during San Antonio's 29-point lead, but shot 2-9 in the 4th quarter including missing two crucial free throws. The 13 rebounds were a series high.

Why is the Blocks Over 3.5 at +100 such good value? Wembanyama is averaging 3.5 blocks per game in the 2026 playoffs — nearly twice the rate of any other player in the postseason. The line sits exactly on his average, and at +100 you are getting even money on his mean outcome. In an elimination game with maximum defensive intensity, the slight edge tips toward the Over.

What time is Game 5 and where is it played? Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals tips off Saturday, June 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. It airs on ABC and streams on the ESPN app. The Knicks lead 3-1 and need one win to clinch. The game opened with the Spurs favored by 5.5 and the total set at 217.5.