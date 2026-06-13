Victor Wembanyama Prediction Game 5 NBA Finals Props, Best Bets: Picks for Spurs vs Knicks
After the most devastating collapse in NBA Finals history — blowing a 29-point lead at MSG — Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs return home to the Frost Bank Center for an elimination game they cannot afford to lose. Wemby said it simply after Game 4: "It just hurts." Tonight, that hurt becomes fuel. Here is the complete Game 5 prop breakdown.
📋 Wembanyama Game 5 Props — Full Board
|Market
|Line
|Over
|Under
|Pick
|Points
|27.5
|-130
|+100
|▶ OVER
|Rebounds ⭐
|11.5
|-106
|-125
|▶ OVER
|Blocks ⭐
|3.5
|+100
|-132
|▶ OVER
|Pts + Reb (P+R)
|38.5
|-114
|-114
|—
|PRA ⭐
|41.5
|-120
|-110
|▶ OVER
|Reb + Ast
|14.5
|-110
|-120
|⚠️ SKIP
|Pts + Ast
|30.5
|-104
|-125
|—
|1.5 Steals
|1.5
|+178
|-245
|—
|Double-Double
|—
|-290
|—
|LIKELY ✅
*All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 13, 2026. Subject to change — always confirm before wagering.
📈 Series Stat Trend — Games 1-4
|Game
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|BLK
|PRA
|Result
|G1 — @ SA
|26
|12
|5
|4
|43
|L 95-105
|G2 — @ SA
|29
|9
|4
|4
|42
|L 104-105
|G3 — @ NYK
|32
|8
|6
|3
|46
|W 115-111
|G4 — @ NYK
|24
|13
|3
|3
|40
|L 106-107
|Series Avg
|27.75
|10.5
|4.5
|3.5
|42.75
⭐ Best Bet #1: Rebounds Over 11.5 (-106)
This is the single most compelling Wemby prop for Game 5. Selected prop bets for Game 5 include Wembanyama to grab 12 or more rebounds at -106. The structural case is overwhelming: he grabbed 12 in Game 1 on this exact court and 13 in Game 4 — his series high — even while his offensive game cratered in the 4th quarter.
Bleacher Report's Game 5 preview specifically notes: "His urgency and activity should be at all-time highs given Saturday's stakes, so you'd think a tremendous 7'4" talent could find his way to at least a dozen boards." His series average of 10.5 makes the 11.5 line a jump of just one board — and his last two performances are 8 and 13. At home in an elimination game, the Over is the play.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎯 Best Bet #2: PRA Over 41.5 (-120)
Wembanyama's series average PRA is 42.75 — this line at 41.5 is set below his mean for the series. He's cleared 41.5 in three of four games (43, 42, 46), with his only miss coming in Game 4 when his 4th-quarter offensive collapse brought him in at exactly 40.
CBS Sports' SportsLine model is projecting Wembanyama to lead the Spurs with 29 points scored in Game 5. Add his series averages of 10.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists and you reach 44 PRA — well clear of 41.5. Heavy.com notes: "The Spurs' best reason for confidence is still Victor Wembanyama. He remains the player most capable of changing the series in one night."
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
💡 Value Pick: Blocks Over 3.5 (+100)
The blocks market at +100 is pure market inefficiency. Wembanyama is averaging 3.5 blocks per game in the 2026 playoffs — nearly twice the rate of any other player in the postseason. The line sits exactly on his average, and at +100 you are getting even money on his mean outcome.
His series block totals are 4, 4, 3, 3 — perfectly split 2-2 around the line. In an elimination game where he will play 36+ minutes and defend with maximum urgency to keep his season alive, the slight edge goes to the Over. FanDuel Research noted: "In elimination-adjacent games he has blocked 4+ shots in 4 of his last" several such performances.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
⚠️ One to Skip: Rebounds + Assists Over 14.5
OddsShark specifically flags this prop: Victor Wembanyama has failed to exceed 14.5 rebounds + assists in nine consecutive games. His series R+A totals are 17, 13, 14, 16 — he's only cleared 14.5 in Games 1 and 4, failing in G2 (13) and G3 (14). His assist numbers are volatile. Stick to the rebounds, blocks and PRA markets where the structural case is cleaner.
✅ Game 5 Best Bets — Quick Card
All three legs positively correlate — a dominant Wemby on the boards (12+ reb) naturally drives a high PRA past 41.5, and an engaged elimination-game Wemby attacks shots at maximum frequency (4+ blocks). Confirm combined odds in FanDuel's SGP builder.Build Wemby Game 5 SGP on FanDuel Build SGP →
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · SGP odds approximate · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🧠 The Elimination Game Case for Wemby
FAQ: Wembanyama Game 5 Props
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.