Brazil vs. Morocco World Cup Predictions, Best Bets, Picks and Props for Today (June 13)

Morocco vs Brazil Picks in Summary

Brazil Moneyline (-150)

Raphinha to Score or Assist (+110)

The 2026 World Cup is off and running!

At 6 p.m. ET today, Morocco battles Brazil. Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Best Bets Today: Brazil vs. Morocco

The combination of Brazil underwhelming in recent years and Morocco's superb showing at the 2022 World Cup has resulted in the market giving Morocco a lot of respect against one of the world powers -- maybe too much respect.

Brazil is still the more talented side from top to bottom, and Carlo Ancelotti's presence should help curb some of the drama that has undone previous Brazil sides.

Brazil have a lot of attacking talent and depth, and while Morocco have proven to be an excellent defense, the Seleção should have too much for them.

Brazil's attack will likely lean heavily on players like Vinícius Júnior and Raphinha.

Raphinha is coming off an outstanding club season and should see plenty of opportunities against a Moroccan defense that will be missing key defender Nayef Aguerd. Over the past tow La Liga campaigns, Raphinha has racked up 31 goals and 12 assists -- 43 combined goals plus assists -- over 50 starts. He's one of the world's best and will be a key cog in Brazil's attack.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay on Friday. Their final two group-stage matches are against Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.