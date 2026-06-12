World Cup Odds and Schedule for Today (Friday, June 12, 2026)

The 2026 World Cup has arrived!

What should you expect from Friday's two matches?

Here is today's schedule along with the FanDuel Sportsbook World Cup odds for each match.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

What are the best World Cup predictions and picks for today?

Today's World Cup Odds and Schedule

Canada Moneyline: -125

-125 Draw: +260

+260 Bosnia Moneyline: +370

Goalscorer Odds

Player Odds Jonathan David +185 Cyle Larin +190 Promise David +200 Alphonso Davies +310 Edin Dzeko +330 Tajon Buchanan +330 Ermedin Demirovic +400 View Full Table ChevronDown

US Moneyline: -110

-110 Draw: +240

+240 Paraguay Moneyline: +330

Goalscorer Odds

Player Odds Folarin Balogun +210 Christian Pulisic +210 Malik Tillman +360 Antonio Sanabria +380 Diego Gomez +500 Weston McKennie +550 Miguel Almiron +550 View Full Table ChevronDown

World Cup FAQ

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which soccer bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's soccer odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.