Canada vs. Bosnia World Cup Predictions, Best Bets, Picks and Props for Today (June 12)

Canada vs Bosnia Picks in Summary

Under 2.5 Goals (-144)

Canada Moneyline (-125)

The 2026 World Cup is off and running!

After Thursday's openers, we have two more matches today, the first of which pits hosts Canada vs. Bosnia.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Best Bets Today: Bosnia vs. Canada

This has all the makings of a tight, nervy opener.

Canada has seen nine of its last 10 international matches finish under 2.5 goals, while Bosnia has developed a reputation for grinding out low-scoring results and draws.

With so much at stake in a group that is wide open, neither side is likely to take many risks early as a loss could be massive.

Canada enters the match as a favorite -- largely thanks to home-field advantage and a talented core led by Jonathan David.

While injuries to Alphonso Davies and other key contributors are concerns, Jesse Marsch's squad has been building toward this tournament for two years and has a golden opportunity to earn the country's first-ever World Cup victory.

Bosnia is dangerous, but Toronto should provide a significant boost for the hosts.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.