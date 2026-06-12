USA vs Paraguay Prediction World Cup: Who Will Score First Goal in Tonight's Match?

First goalscorer predictions, full odds board and analysis for the USMNT's World Cup opener. Pulisic, Balogun, Weah, Sanabria and every contender ranked.

Who Will Score the First Goal?

🇺🇸 United States VS Paraguay 🇵🇾 Group D · SoFi Stadium · Inglewood, California

The USMNT opens their home World Cup at SoFi Stadium in front of a sold-out LA crowd. Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun lead the attacking charge against a Paraguay side that conceded just 10 goals in 18 CONMEBOL qualifiers — the tightest defensive record of any South American qualifier. This is set up as a tight, low-scoring opener. Here is the complete breakdown of every first-goalscorer contender.

⚽ First Goalscorer Odds — Full Board

# Player Team Anytime 1st Goal 1 Christian Pulisic ⭐ 🇺🇸 USA +230 ~+550 2 Folarin Balogun ⭐ 🇺🇸 USA +250 ~+600 3 Ricardo Pepi 🇺🇸 USA +300 ~+750 4 Timothy Weah 🇺🇸 USA +350 ~+900 5 Antonio Sanabria 🇵🇾 Paraguay +375 ~+950 6 Julio Enciso 🇵🇾 Paraguay +400 ~+1000 7 Malik Tillman 🇺🇸 USA +450 ~+1100 8 Miguel Almirón 🇵🇾 Paraguay +500 ~+1300 9 Giovanni Reyna 🇺🇸 USA +550 ~+1400 10 Gustavo Gómez 💎 🇵🇾 Paraguay +900 ~+2200

*Anytime scorer odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. First goalscorer odds approximate based on market data. Subject to change — always confirm before wagering. Own goals don't count.

🔍 Three Routes to the First Goal

Understanding the structural paths to the opening goal tells us which players are best positioned to be first on the scoresheet in a game likely to hinge on a single moment.

⚡ USA High Press / Combination Play Pochettino's press creates turnover goals. Pulisic combines in tight pockets; Balogun makes runs in behind. Weah's pace exploits space down the right. The USA is expected to control the ball and attack in waves. 🎯 Set Piece Gustavo Gómez registered 3 headed attempts on target from corners alone in qualifying. Pulisic delivers dead balls. Both teams have set-piece threats — this could be the decisive factor in a tight game. ↩️ Paraguay Counter-Attack Almirón's directness and Enciso's creativity on the break are Paraguay's sharpest weapons. If USA over-commits, Sanabria leads the line as a physical focal point. All 4 Paraguay qualifying losses were 1-0.

⭐ Pick #1: Christian Pulisic

🇺🇸 Christian Pulisic USA Captain · AC Milan (Serie A) · Age 26 Anytime +230 First Goal ~+550 33 international goals — USA captain 1 goal from tying Wynalda (4th all-time) Scored vs Paraguay in Nov 2025 friendly Set piece delivery + free kicks Sports Interaction top pick +230 Christian Pulisic is the undisputed first-goalscorer favourite — the only player both Sports Interaction and Yahoo Sports specifically back. He enters this tournament just one goal from tying Eric Wynalda for fourth on the USA's all-time scoring list, a milestone he'll be desperately motivated to chase. With 33 international goals in 86 caps, he's the most prolific scorer in the current squad. His versatility gives him multiple routes to the first goal: combination play in the half-space, free kick delivery, and counter-attack finishing. He scored against Paraguay in the November 2025 friendly. Yahoo Sports notes he is "the player Paraguay are most concerned about" and that "Pulisic finding the net at some point is a genuinely strong proposition" in a game where the USA is expected to dominate possession. 🔮 Verdict Top first-goalscorer pick. Record-chasing motivation, proven scorer against this exact opponent, and the USA's most dangerous all-round attacking player. At ~+550 first goal and +230 anytime, both markets offer genuine value.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Pulisic Anytime Scorer (+230)

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🎯 Pick #2: Folarin Balogun

🇺🇸 Folarin Balogun USA Striker · AS Monaco (Ligue 1) · Age 24 Anytime +250 First Goal ~+600 13 Monaco goals in Ligue 1 this season Expected starting center-forward Racing Post: "expected USA line leader" Tournament top scorer: +380 FanDuel Penalty area instincts — starts every move Folarin Balogun is Racing Post's "expected USA line leader" for this match and may be the highest-upside pick on the board. Starting as the central striker, every USA attacking move in the final third feeds through him. With 13 Ligue 1 goals for Monaco this season, he arrives in form and bringing genuine penalty-area instincts to this stage. FanDuel has him at +380 to lead the USA in tournament scoring — only marginally behind Pulisic (+300) — acknowledging he's the primary finishing option. As the No. 9, he benefits from Pulisic's creative service and the wing-back overlaps. At +250 anytime and ~+600 first scorer, he offers better value per unit than Pulisic for a player whose entire role is to be in the box when chances arrive. 🔮 Verdict Best value play on the USA side. Starting center-forward in a team expected to dominate and attack. Every USA goal attempt in the box involves him. Better odds than Pulisic for a comparable probability.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Balogun Anytime Scorer (+250)

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💎 Dark Horse: Gustavo Gómez

🇵🇾 Gustavo Gómez Paraguay Captain · Atlético Mineiro · Defender · Age 31 Anytime +900 First Goal ~+2200 3 headed attempts on target from corners in qualifying Paraguay's primary aerial weapon from set pieces Sent off vs USA in Nov 2025 — motivated return The standout dark horse. One analyst who pulled Gómez's header stats from CONMEBOL qualifying found he registered 3 headed attempts on target from corners alone — an extraordinary number for a center-back. He is described as "Paraguay's primary aerial weapon from dead-ball situations" and the cornerstone of everything Alfaro builds defensively and offensively from set pieces. There's a compelling narrative layer: Gómez was sent off when Paraguay lost 2-1 to the USA in the November 2025 friendly. He captains this side on the biggest stage of his career with a score to settle. At +900 anytime, this is genuine set-piece value — not just a defender at random long odds.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Gustavo Gómez Anytime Scorer (+900)

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📋 Other Contenders

Anytime +300 🇺🇸 Ricardo Pepi USA · PSV Eindhoven (Eredivisie) 16 PSV goals this season. The backup striker who could start or come on as an impact sub. Physical presence in the box and a direct runner. If Balogun tires, Pepi steps straight in. Anytime +350 🇺🇸 Timothy Weah USA · Juventus (Serie A) Pace and directness from the right. Expected to start wide and make late runs into the box. His acceleration in behind Paraguay's back line is one of the USA's sharpest transition weapons. Anytime +375 🇵🇾 Antonio Sanabria Paraguay · Cremonese · 4 qualifying goals Paraguay's top scorer in CONMEBOL qualifying with 4 goals. Expected to lead the line as the physical focal point for counter-attacks. If Paraguay spring a surprise, Sanabria is most likely to be on the scoresheet. Anytime +500 🇵🇾 Miguel Almirón Paraguay · Atlanta United (MLS) · 76 caps Paraguay's most experienced attacker with 10 international goals. His directness in transition makes him their most likely scorer if Paraguay catch the USA on the counter-attack.

✅ Predictions & Best Bets Summary

🔮 Our First Goalscorer Prediction Christian Pulisic 🇺🇸

First Goalscorer ~+550 Pulisic enters this tournament one goal from a historic all-time milestone, scored against this exact opponent four months ago, and is the player Paraguay fear most. He delivers free kicks, can manufacture a goal from limited supply, and in a home World Cup opener at SoFi with the crowd roaring, Pulisic on the scoresheet is the most likely single outcome.

⭐ Top Pick Christian Pulisic Anytime Scorer — +230 33 international goals. One from a historic milestone. Scored vs Paraguay in November. Set piece delivery. Sports Interaction's top pick. The USA's most dangerous all-round threat in a game they're expected to win on home soil. Bet Pulisic +230 on FanDuel Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

🎯 Value Pick Folarin Balogun Anytime Scorer — +250 Racing Post's "expected USA line leader." 13 Monaco goals. Starting center-forward whose role is to be in the box when chances fall. Better value per unit than Pulisic for a player who starts every attack at the point of the attack. Bet Balogun +250 on FanDuel Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

💎 Longshot Gustavo Gómez Anytime Scorer — +900 3 headed attempts on target from corners in qualifying. Paraguay's aerial weapon from set pieces. Sent off vs USA in November — a captain with a point to prove. At 9/1 with a genuine structural route to goal on every dead ball, the best longshot value on the board. Bet G. Gómez +900 on FanDuel Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

FAQ: First Goalscorer — USA vs Paraguay

Who is most likely to score first for the USA? Christian Pulisic is the top prediction — 33 international goals, needs one to tie Wynalda for 4th all-time, and scored against Paraguay in November 2025. Folarin Balogun is the strong value alternative as the expected starting center-forward with 13 Monaco goals this season, backed by Racing Post as "the expected USA line leader."

What are the USA vs Paraguay odds on FanDuel? USA are -105 favorites, the draw is +240, and Paraguay are +310 on the 90-minute money line. Pulisic is +230 anytime scorer and Balogun approximately +250. For tournament top scorer, FanDuel has Pulisic at +300 and Balogun at +380. USA are +140 to win Group D.

Why is Gustavo Gómez a strong dark horse? Gómez registered 3 headed attempts on target from corners in CONMEBOL qualifying — exceptional for a center-back. He is Paraguay's primary aerial weapon from set pieces, captains the side, and was sent off in the November 2025 friendly against the USA, giving him personal motivation. At +900 anytime, he has a genuine structural route to goal on every Paraguay dead ball.

What time does USA vs Paraguay kick off? USA vs Paraguay kicks off at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Friday, June 12, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It is available free on FOX and Tubi in the USA.