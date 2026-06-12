USA vs. Paraguay World Cup Predictions, Best Bets, Picks and Props for Today (June 12)

USMNT vs Paraguay Picks in Summary

Under 2.5 Goals (-158)

Christian Pulisic Anytime Goalscorer (+210)

The 2026 World Cup is off and running!

After Thursday's openers, we have two more matches today, the last of which is the United States' 2026 World Cup debut as they go up against Paraguay.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Best Bets Today: USA vs. Paraguay

Paraguay's preferred game plan is to stay compact, defend deep, and look for opportunities on the counterattack. They scored just 14 goals during CONMEBOL qualifying and are entering the tournament without key attacker Julio Enciso. But the fact they qualified despite fierce competition in their region tells you how good they are defensively.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has struggled to keep clean sheets coming into this tourney, which could encourage a more cautious approach for the Americans in a pressure-packed opener.

When the U.S. needs a big moment, Pulisic is usually at the center of it. He remains the team's primary attacking catalyst and is often involved in set pieces and penalty situations.

Against a Paraguay side that is expected to spend long stretches defending, Pulisic should see plenty of touches in dangerous areas and is likely the USA's best shot at breaking through Paraguay's strong defense.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.