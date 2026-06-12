Giants vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 12

Odds updated as of 6:13 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Chicago Cubs.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Giants vs Cubs Game Info

San Francisco Giants (28-41) vs. Chicago Cubs (35-34)

Date: Friday, June 12, 2026

Friday, June 12, 2026 Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: KNTV and MARQ

Giants vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-112) | CHC: (-104)

SF: (-112) | CHC: (-104) Spread: SF: +1.5 (-200) | CHC: -1.5 (+164)

SF: +1.5 (-200) | CHC: -1.5 (+164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Giants vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp (Giants) - 5-6, 4.00 ERA vs Javier Assad (Cubs) - 3-1, 4.73 ERA

The Giants will give the ball to Landen Roupp (5-6, 4.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Javier Assad (3-1, 4.73 ERA). Roupp and his team are 5-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Roupp starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-3. The Cubs have a 1-2-0 record against the spread in Assad's starts. The Cubs were the moneyline underdog for two Assad starts this season -- they split the games.

Giants vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (51.3%)

Giants vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Giants, Chicago is the underdog at -104, and San Francisco is -112 playing at home.

Giants vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Giants. The Cubs are +164 to cover, while the Giants are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Giants vs Cubs Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Giants-Cubs on June 12, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Giants have won in 10, or 43.5%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

San Francisco has a record of 9-10 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 34 of their 68 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants are 29-39-0 against the spread in their 68 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have won 10 of the 20 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Chicago has a record of 8-10 (44.4%).

In the 67 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cubs, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-31-0).

The Cubs have a 25-42-0 record ATS this season (covering only 37.3% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .802, fueled by an OBP of .361 and a team-best slugging percentage of .441 this season. He has a .327 batting average.

He ranks fourth in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Arraez has hit safely in 11 games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .356 with four doubles, two triples, a walk and two RBIs.

Casey Schmitt has 68 hits, which leads San Francisco batters this season. He's batting .276 with 28 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .516 with an on-base percentage of .307.

He ranks 42nd in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging in the major leagues.

Jung Hoo Lee leads San Francisco in OBP (.372) this season, fueled by 79 hits.

Lee heads into this matchup with 18 games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .500 with three doubles, a walk and five RBIs.

Matt Chapman has six home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .262 this season.

Chapman has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .600 with a double, two home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has racked up a slugging percentage of .347, a team-best for the Cubs. He's batting .247 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 90th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 133rd in slugging percentage.

Hoerner hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double and a walk.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has nine doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .257. He's slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 69th, his on-base percentage is 71st, and he is 60th in slugging.

Ian Happ has 56 hits, a team-high for the Cubs.

Michael Busch's .373 OBP paces his team.

Giants vs Cubs Head to Head

6/7/2026: 2-1 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-1 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/6/2026: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/28/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/27/2025: 12-3 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

12-3 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/26/2025: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/7/2025: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/6/2025: 14-5 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

14-5 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/5/2025: 9-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/27/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/26/2024: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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