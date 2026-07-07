World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals: Printable Bracket & Full Schedule with Odds
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🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · QUARTERFINALS · PRINTABLE BRACKET · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Quarterfinal Bracket & Schedule
The Final 8 · Dates, times & venues · To Qualify odds · Print-friendly
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
The Round of 16 delivered some genuine shocks — Norway eliminated Brazil behind an Erling Haaland brace, Argentina survived a stunning comeback from 2-0 down as late as the 77th minute against Egypt, and Spain needed a Mikel Merino stoppage-time winner to end what could be Cristiano Ronaldo's final World Cup match. Below is the complete quarterfinal bracket — every matchup, date, time and venue — along with FanDuel's To Qualify odds for each game.
📋 Round of 16 Results — How We Got Here
All 8 Round of 16 Results, July 4-7
🇲🇦 Morocco def. 🇨🇦 Canada
July 4
🇫🇷 France 1-0 🇵🇾 Paraguay (Mbappé pen.)
July 4
🇳🇴 Norway 2-0 🇧🇷 Brazil (Haaland brace) — UPSET
July 5
🏴 England 3-2 🇲🇽 Mexico (Bellingham, 10 men 2nd half)
July 5
🇪🇸 Spain 1-0 🇵🇹 Portugal (Merino, stoppage time)
July 6
🇧🇪 Belgium 4-1 🇺🇸 USA (De Ketelaere brace)
July 6
🇦🇷 Argentina 3-2 🇪🇬 Egypt (comeback from 2-0 down)
July 7
🇨🇭 Switzerland def. 🇨🇴 Colombia (penalties)
July 7
🏆 Quarterfinal Bracket — The Final 8
Quarterfinal 1 · Gillette Stadium, Foxborough MA · Thursday, July 9
QF1
4:00 PM ET · FOX
🇫🇷 France-410
🇲🇦 Morocco+310
To Qualify · reg + ET + pens
Quarterfinal 2 · SoFi Stadium, Inglewood CA · Friday, July 10
QF2
3:00 PM ET · FOX
🇪🇸 Spain-370
🇧🇪 Belgium+280
To Qualify · reg + ET + pens
Quarterfinal 3 · Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens FL · Saturday, July 11
QF3
5:00 PM ET · FOX
🇳🇴 Norway+178
🏴 England-225
To Qualify · reg + ET + pens
Quarterfinal 4 · Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City MO · Saturday, July 11
QF4
9:00 PM ET · FOX
🇦🇷 ArgentinaFavorite
🇨🇭 SwitzerlandUnderdog
To Qualify · reg + ET + pens · Odds not yet published
📅 Full Quarterfinal Schedule
All times ET · FanDuel To Qualify odds cover reg + ET + pens
Thu, Jul 9 · 4:00 PM ET · Gillette Stadium, Foxborough MA
🇫🇷 France vs 🇲🇦 Morocco
-410 / +310
Fri, Jul 10 · 3:00 PM ET · SoFi Stadium, Inglewood CA
🇪🇸 Spain vs 🇧🇪 Belgium
-370 / +280
Sat, Jul 11 · 5:00 PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens FL
🇳🇴 Norway vs 🏴 England
+178 / -225
Sat, Jul 11 · 9:00 PM ET · Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City MO
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · To Qualify covers regulation time, extra time and penalties · Home/first-listed team not implied — order reflects announcement order · Argentina vs Switzerland odds not yet published at time of writing, check FanDuel for live pricing · All times Eastern (ET) · Semifinal matchups will be Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2, and Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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