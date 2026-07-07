World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals: Printable Bracket & Full Schedule with Odds 🏆 🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · QUARTERFINALS · PRINTABLE BRACKET · ALL ODDS FANDUEL Quarterfinal Bracket & Schedule The Final 8 · Dates, times & venues · To Qualify odds · Print-friendly Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook The Round of 16 delivered some genuine shocks — Norway eliminated Brazil behind an Erling Haaland brace, Argentina survived a stunning comeback from 2-0 down as late as the 77th minute against Egypt, and Spain needed a Mikel Merino stoppage-time winner to end what could be Cristiano Ronaldo's final World Cup match. Below is the complete quarterfinal bracket — every matchup, date, time and venue — along with FanDuel's To Qualify odds for each game. 📋 Round of 16 Results — How We Got Here All 8 Round of 16 Results, July 4-7 🇲🇦 Morocco def. 🇨🇦 Canada July 4 🇫🇷 France 1-0 🇵🇾 Paraguay (Mbappé pen.) July 4 🇳🇴 Norway 2-0 🇧🇷 Brazil (Haaland brace) — UPSET July 5 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England 3-2 🇲🇽 Mexico (Bellingham, 10 men 2nd half) July 5 🇪🇸 Spain 1-0 🇵🇹 Portugal (Merino, stoppage time) July 6 🇧🇪 Belgium 4-1 🇺🇸 USA (De Ketelaere brace) July 6 🇦🇷 Argentina 3-2 🇪🇬 Egypt (comeback from 2-0 down) July 7 🇨🇭 Switzerland def. 🇨🇴 Colombia (penalties) July 7 🏆 Quarterfinal Bracket — The Final 8 Quarterfinal 1 · Gillette Stadium, Foxborough MA · Thursday, July 9 QF1 4:00 PM ET · FOX 🇫🇷 France -410 🇲🇦 Morocco +310 To Qualify · reg + ET + pens Quarterfinal 2 · SoFi Stadium, Inglewood CA · Friday, July 10 QF2 3:00 PM ET · FOX 🇪🇸 Spain -370 🇧🇪 Belgium +280 To Qualify · reg + ET + pens Quarterfinal 3 · Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens FL · Saturday, July 11 QF3 5:00 PM ET · FOX 🇳🇴 Norway +178 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England -225 To Qualify · reg + ET + pens Quarterfinal 4 · Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City MO · Saturday, July 11 QF4 9:00 PM ET · FOX 🇦🇷 Argentina Favorite 🇨🇭 Switzerland Underdog To Qualify · reg + ET + pens · Odds not yet published 📅 Full Quarterfinal Schedule All times ET · FanDuel To Qualify odds cover reg + ET + pens Thu, Jul 9 · 4:00 PM ET · Gillette Stadium, Foxborough MA 🇫🇷 France vs 🇲🇦 Morocco -410 / +310 Fri, Jul 10 · 3:00 PM ET · SoFi Stadium, Inglewood CA 🇪🇸 Spain vs 🇧🇪 Belgium -370 / +280 Sat, Jul 11 · 5:00 PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens FL 🇳🇴 Norway vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England +178 / -225 Sat, Jul 11 · 9:00 PM ET · Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City MO 🇦🇷 Argentina vs 🇨🇭 Switzerland Odds TBD 🔗 Bet Each Match — FanDuel 🇫🇷 France vs Morocco 🇲🇦 · Thu 4PM ET Bet Now → 🇪🇸 Spain vs Belgium 🇧🇪 · Fri 3PM ET Bet Now → 🇳🇴 Norway vs England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 · Sat 5PM ET Bet Now → 🇦🇷 Argentina vs Switzerland 🇨🇭 · Sat 9PM ET Bet Now → All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · To Qualify covers regulation time, extra time and penalties · Home/first-listed team not implied — order reflects announcement order · Argentina vs Switzerland odds not yet published at time of writing, check FanDuel for live pricing · All times Eastern (ET) · Semifinal matchups will be Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2, and Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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