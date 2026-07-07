France vs Morocco Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Thursday World Cup Quarterfinal
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France vs Morocco: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal · Rematch of the 2022 Semifinal · FanDuel odds
📖 Match Preview
This is a rematch of the 2022 World Cup semifinal, when Théo Hernández and Randal Kolo Muani goals sent France through 2-0 and ended Morocco's remarkable run to the last four. It's the only competitive meeting between these two nations — France has never lost to Morocco across six all-time meetings (4 wins, 2 draws). France topped Group I with a perfect record and have scored 13 goals across five matches, though they needed a tense Mbappé penalty to grind past Paraguay 1-0 in the Round of 16 — their first real test of the tournament. Les Bleus are unbeaten in 12 competitive matches and have won seven straight; a win here makes them just the third nation ever (joining Germany and Brazil) to reach three consecutive World Cup semifinals. It would also be Didier Deschamps' 25th World Cup match as manager, tying Helmut Schön's all-time record.
Morocco finished second in Group C, beat the Netherlands on penalties in the Round of 32, then dispatched co-host Canada 3-0 — a tight, pedestrian affair for the first half before Azzedine Ounahi's second-half brace broke it open, with substitute Soufiane Rahimi adding a stoppage-time gloss goal. Ranked 7th in the world, the Atlas Lions are unbeaten in 10 straight games dating back to January's AFCON final. The concerning news: Ismael Saibari, their new Bayern Munich signing who scored in every group-stage game, was forced off with a hamstring strain against Canada and is expected to miss this match entirely — he doesn't even appear on the goalscorer betting board, a clear signal of his unavailability.
Without Saibari, the attacking burden shifts to Brahim Díaz — who holds the all-time African record for World Cup assists (4) and has more goal involvements than any other Moroccan player since last year's AFCON — and Achraf Hakimi, whose 15 chances created this tournament is the most by any African defender in a single edition on record. Opta's supercomputer gives France a 60.9% win probability across 25,000 simulations, with Morocco pulling the upset in 16.9% of them.
🩺 Team News & Injuries
📋 Predicted Lineups
Morocco's plan will likely mirror what nearly troubled Canada early — a compact, disciplined defensive shape designed to frustrate France's front four before looking to hit on the counter through Díaz and Hakimi's overlapping runs.
Without Saibari's direct goal threat, Morocco loses a genuine focal point up top — Rahimi is a capable finisher but doesn't offer the same all-around game, which could make Morocco even more reliant on set pieces and moments of individual brilliance from Díaz.
📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): France -175 / Draw +290 / Morocco +550 · 2 Up Early Payout: France -185 / Draw +290 / Morocco +500 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): France -410 / Morocco +300 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Mbappé -110, Dembélé +210, Olise +240, Barcola +260, Doué +260, Rahimi +440, Díaz +500, Rabiot +550, Ounahi +750, El Khannouss +850 · To Score or Assist: Mbappé -175, Olise +105, Dembélé +110, Doué +125, Barcola +130 · Player 1+ SOT: Mbappé -900, Olise -230, Dembélé -195, Barcola -185, Doué -185, Rahimi -130 · First Goalscorer: Mbappé +270, Dembélé +650, Olise +700, Doué +750, Barcola +750, No Goalscorer +1100 · Correct Score: France 1-0 +500, Draw 0-0 +1000, Morocco 0-1 +1400, France 2-0 +600, Draw 1-1 +650, Morocco 0-2 +3300, France 2-1 +700, Draw 2-2 +1800, Morocco 1-2 +1800, France 3-0 +1100 · BTTS Yes -102 / No -124 · O/U 1.5: -320 / +245 · O/U 2.5: +100 / -122 · O/U 3.5: +265 / -340 · Ismael Saibari expected out for Morocco with a hamstring strain, Soufiane Rahimi to start in his place · Chadi Riad's fitness uncertain · Aurelien Tchouameni carrying a fresh issue for France · Gillette Stadium, Foxborough MA · Thursday, July 9, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Spain/Belgium winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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