France vs Morocco Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Thursday World Cup Quarterfinal

⚡ KEY LINES: FRA -175 ML (90 MIN) · -410 TO ADVANCE · UNDER 2.5 GOALS -122 · BTTS NO -124 · CORRECT SCORE FRANCE 1-0 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST AT +500 · MBAPPÉ ANYTIME -110, THE CLEAR FAVORITE ON A LOADED FRENCH GOALSCORER BOARD · SAIBARI, MOROCCO'S TOP SCORER, EXPECTED OUT WITH A HAMSTRING STRAIN — DOESN'T EVEN APPEAR ON THE GOALSCORER BOARD · REMATCH OF THE 2022 WORLD CUP SEMIFINAL (FRANCE WON 2-0)

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Quarterfinal · Thursday · 4:00 PM ET · Gillette Stadium Foxborough · FOX 🇫🇷 France vs 🇲🇦 Morocco Rematch of 2022 Semifinal Saibari Expected Out (Hamstring) FD Moneyline (90 min) FRA -175 MAR +550 · Draw +290 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) FRA -410 · MAR +300 FD ODDS: BTTS No -124 U2.5 -122 U1.5 -320 O3.5 +265

Bracket Path Winner plays the Spain/Belgium winner in the Semifinal → SF if advance

📖 Match Preview

This is a rematch of the 2022 World Cup semifinal, when Théo Hernández and Randal Kolo Muani goals sent France through 2-0 and ended Morocco's remarkable run to the last four. It's the only competitive meeting between these two nations — France has never lost to Morocco across six all-time meetings (4 wins, 2 draws). France topped Group I with a perfect record and have scored 13 goals across five matches, though they needed a tense Mbappé penalty to grind past Paraguay 1-0 in the Round of 16 — their first real test of the tournament. Les Bleus are unbeaten in 12 competitive matches and have won seven straight; a win here makes them just the third nation ever (joining Germany and Brazil) to reach three consecutive World Cup semifinals. It would also be Didier Deschamps' 25th World Cup match as manager, tying Helmut Schön's all-time record.

Morocco finished second in Group C, beat the Netherlands on penalties in the Round of 32, then dispatched co-host Canada 3-0 — a tight, pedestrian affair for the first half before Azzedine Ounahi's second-half brace broke it open, with substitute Soufiane Rahimi adding a stoppage-time gloss goal. Ranked 7th in the world, the Atlas Lions are unbeaten in 10 straight games dating back to January's AFCON final. The concerning news: Ismael Saibari, their new Bayern Munich signing who scored in every group-stage game, was forced off with a hamstring strain against Canada and is expected to miss this match entirely — he doesn't even appear on the goalscorer betting board, a clear signal of his unavailability.

Without Saibari, the attacking burden shifts to Brahim Díaz — who holds the all-time African record for World Cup assists (4) and has more goal involvements than any other Moroccan player since last year's AFCON — and Achraf Hakimi, whose 15 chances created this tournament is the most by any African defender in a single edition on record. Opta's supercomputer gives France a 60.9% win probability across 25,000 simulations, with Morocco pulling the upset in 16.9% of them.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇫🇷 France ✅ Kylian Mbappé — 7 tournament goals, in outstanding form ⚠️ Aurélien Tchouaméni — carrying a fresh issue, monitor status ✅ Mike Maignan — beaten just twice in 5 matches ✅ Otherwise full squad available 🇲🇦 Morocco ❌ Ismael Saibari — hamstring strain, expected to miss this match ⚠️ Chadi Riad — fitness uncertain after replaced last game ✅ Soufiane Rahimi — expected to start in Saibari's place ✅ Brahim Díaz — Morocco's key creative outlet, fully fit

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇫🇷 France · 4-3-3 GK Mike Maignan DEF Jules Koundé · William Saliba · Dayot Upamecano · Lucas Digne MID Adrien Rabiot · Manu Koné ATT Ousmane Dembélé · Michael Olise · Désiré Doué/Barcola ⚠️ LONE ST Kylian Mbappé ⭐ Doué vs Barcola a genuine rotation battle for the final wide slot 🇲🇦 Morocco · 4-2-3-1 GK Yassine Bounou DEF Achraf Hakimi · Issa Diop · Chadi Riad ⚠️/Halhal · Noussair Mazraoui MID Neil El Aynaoui · Ayyoub Bouaddi ATT Azzedine Ounahi · Brahim Díaz ⭐ · Bilal El Khannouss LONE ST Soufiane Rahimi ✅ (in for Saibari) Riad's fitness still uncertain, Halhal a genuine alternate at CB

🎯 Tactical Preview Morocco's plan will likely mirror what nearly troubled Canada early — a compact, disciplined defensive shape designed to frustrate France's front four before looking to hit on the counter through Díaz and Hakimi's overlapping runs. Without Saibari's direct goal threat, Morocco loses a genuine focal point up top — Rahimi is a capable finisher but doesn't offer the same all-around game, which could make Morocco even more reliant on set pieces and moments of individual brilliance from Díaz.

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

All-Time H2H · Tournament Context · Form All-time meetings (6 total) France 4W-2D-0L, never lost 2022 World Cup semifinal France won 2-0 Opta supercomputer win probability France 60.9% · Morocco 16.9% Olise's assists this tournament 5, three shy of the all-time record France's World Cup defeats this century vs African teams 3 of 6, a genuine soft spot Morocco unbeaten streak 10 straight since Jan. AFCON final

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play France To Advance Backed by Opta's 60.9% win probability and Morocco losing their top scorer to injury · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties -410 $41→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite Kylian Mbappé — Anytime Goalscorer 7 tournament goals and in outstanding form, comfortably the shortest price on a stacked French goalscorer board -110 $11→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #3 · A Tense, Tight-Fought Contest Under 2.5 Total Goals Multiple previews explicitly predict a tense, tight-fought match — and France just needed a single penalty to see off Paraguay in similarly cautious fashion -122 $12.20→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #4 · Morocco's Attack Loses Its Focal Point Both Teams to Score — No Without Saibari, Morocco leans more heavily on a defensive game plan — a clean sheet for one side, most likely France, is a real possibility -124 $12.40→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #5 · Board's Shortest Exact Score Correct Score — France 1-0 A repeat of the same grinding, low-scoring pattern that got France past Paraguay — and the shortest price on the entire correct score grid +500 $10→$60

🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel France to advance + Both Teams to Score No + Kylian Mbappé anytime goal Builds on France's clear favorite status, Morocco's weakened attack without Saibari, and Mbappé's central role in almost everything France do well. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · France vs Morocco · World Cup QF · Thursday France 1–0 Morocco Mbappé provides the difference in a tense, tightly-contested rematch of the 2022 semifinal, with Morocco's disciplined defense holding until a single moment of quality settles it — much like the Paraguay match. Confidence MEDIUM-HIGH France's overall quality and depth give them a clear edge, especially with Saibari sidelined for Morocco, but the Atlas Lions have proven throughout this tournament they can go toe-to-toe with elite competition. History (France have never lost to Morocco) and the correct score board's own shortest price both point to a tight, low-scoring French win.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · France vs Morocco · Thursday · 4PM ET · FOX Bet France vs Morocco on FanDuel Mbappé anytime -110 · BTTS No -124 · France to advance -410

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): France -175 / Draw +290 / Morocco +550 · 2 Up Early Payout: France -185 / Draw +290 / Morocco +500 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): France -410 / Morocco +300 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Mbappé -110, Dembélé +210, Olise +240, Barcola +260, Doué +260, Rahimi +440, Díaz +500, Rabiot +550, Ounahi +750, El Khannouss +850 · To Score or Assist: Mbappé -175, Olise +105, Dembélé +110, Doué +125, Barcola +130 · Player 1+ SOT: Mbappé -900, Olise -230, Dembélé -195, Barcola -185, Doué -185, Rahimi -130 · First Goalscorer: Mbappé +270, Dembélé +650, Olise +700, Doué +750, Barcola +750, No Goalscorer +1100 · Correct Score: France 1-0 +500, Draw 0-0 +1000, Morocco 0-1 +1400, France 2-0 +600, Draw 1-1 +650, Morocco 0-2 +3300, France 2-1 +700, Draw 2-2 +1800, Morocco 1-2 +1800, France 3-0 +1100 · BTTS Yes -102 / No -124 · O/U 1.5: -320 / +245 · O/U 2.5: +100 / -122 · O/U 3.5: +265 / -340 · Ismael Saibari expected out for Morocco with a hamstring strain, Soufiane Rahimi to start in his place · Chadi Riad's fitness uncertain · Aurelien Tchouameni carrying a fresh issue for France · Gillette Stadium, Foxborough MA · Thursday, July 9, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Spain/Belgium winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER