World Cup 2026 Dark Horse Teams to Win: Best Longshot Odds & Picks to Win The World Cup

⚡ Fixed bracket confirmed · All paths sourced from CBS Sports + Yahoo Sports bracket · France/Argentina in separate halves — cannot meet dark horses until SF
FOX FD June 28 confirmed · Final MetLife Stadium NJ July 19 · Must be 21+
Norway
+3300
Morocco
+4000
Japan
+5000
Colombia
+3500
Netherlands
+1500
⚡ FIXED BRACKET · NO REDRAWS · SA BEAT SOUTH KOREA · DR CONGO BEAT UZBEKISTAN · CAPE VERDE BEAT SAUDI ARABIA · JAPAN BEAT BRAZIL 3-2 IN OCT 2025 · ALL BRACKET PATHS CONFIRMED FROM CBS SPORTS / YAHOO SPORTS · FRANCE + ARGENTINA IN SEPARATE HALVES
CBS Sports: "It's a fixed bracket, no redraws or swaps — every team knows what their path to the final is." All five bracket paths confirmed from the official fixed bracket. France and Argentina are in entirely separate halves — none of these dark horses can face either until the semi-finals at the earliest.
The bracket is pre-determined. Yahoo Sports confirms R16 matchups: SA/Canada winner vs Netherlands/Morocco winner (Houston); Brazil/Japan winner plays in the same R16 slot as Netherlands/Morocco; Norway/CIV winner vs Mexico/Ecuador winner; Colombia/Ghana winner vs Switzerland/Algeria winner.
France and Argentina are in separate halves of the bracket. None of the five dark horses below can face France or Argentina until the semi-finals — that is a critical piece of information when evaluating these paths.
🌍 The 5 Best Dark Horse Picks — All Paths Confirmed
⭐ #1 DARK HORSE · +3300 FD · HAALAND + ØDEGAARD · 5+ GOALS ALL 3 GAMES · RESTED STARTERS vs FRANCE · R16 vs MEXICO/ECUADOR · $10→$340
Norway is built around the most physically dominant striker in the world in Erling Haaland, plus Martin Ødegaard at the peak of his powers after Arsenal's title-winning season. All three group games went over 5 total goals. Crucially, Norway deliberately rested Haaland, Ødegaard and most starters in the final group game vs France (losing 4-1 to a fully loaded French side). Full-strength Norway in the knockouts is a completely different proposition.
R32: Norway vs Ivory Coast (June 30, Arlington). R16: CBS Sports and Yahoo Sports confirm the Norway/CIV winner plays the Mexico/Ecuador winner. Mexico won Group A with 9 points and zero goals conceded. Norway's potential QF and SF opponents are in the same half of the bracket — France is confirmed in the opposite half and cannot be Norway's opponent until the semi-finals at the earliest.
✅ Confirmed Path: R32 vs CIV → R16 vs Mexico/Ecuador → QF → SF (earliest France) → Final
CBS Sports / Yahoo Sports confirmed. France is in opposite bracket half. Norway cannot face France until SF at earliest.
Norway +3300 — #1 dark horse. Rested starters for knockouts. R32 vs CIV. R16 vs Mexico/Ecuador. No France until SF. $10→$340.
💎 #2 DARK HORSE · +4000 FD · 2022 SEMI-FINALISTS · HAKIMI · BEAT SPAIN ON PENS · R16 vs SA/CANADA WINNER (HOUSTON) · $10→$410
🇲🇦 Morocco · +4000
Hakimi · En-Nesyri · Group C runners-up · R32 vs Netherlands (June 29, Monterrey)
+4000
$10→$410
Tactical Case
Morocco's 2022 semi-final run was built on the best defensive structure in that tournament. That core is intact and battle-hardened in 2026. Hakimi at right-back is one of the most dangerous attacking full-backs in world football. En-Nesyri has developed into a consistent scorer. Their deep compact block has conceded just one goal across their last five competitive matches.
R32: Morocco vs Netherlands (June 29, Monterrey — nearly even at -188/+152). R16: Yahoo Sports explicitly confirms the winner of this match plays the winner of South Africa vs Canada at NRG Stadium Houston. That is today's game. The winner is either a WC debutant in knockouts (SA) or Canada without Koné. This is the most favourable confirmed R16 draw of any team in the top-20 odds. QF: Winner of Brazil vs Japan. Morocco could reach the semi-finals having beaten Netherlands, Canada/SA, and Brazil/Japan — with no France or Argentina until the SF.
The Precedent
Morocco eliminated Spain, Portugal and Belgium in 2022. They beat Spain on penalties. They beat Portugal who had Ronaldo. The 2026 side is more experienced. At +4000 with a confirmed favourable bracket path, the value is exceptional.
✅ Confirmed Path: R32 vs NED → R16 vs SA/Canada winner (Houston) → QF vs Brazil/Japan → SF → Final
Yahoo Sports: "Round of 16: South Africa/Canada vs. Netherlands/Morocco — NRG Stadium, Houston." No France or Argentina until SF.
Morocco +4000. 2022 semi-finalists. R32 vs NED (near even). R16 vs SA/Canada winner. QF vs Brazil/Japan. No ARG/FRA until SF. $10→$410.
💎 #3 DARK HORSE · +3500 FD · 28-GAME UNBEATEN RUN · DREW PORTUGAL 0-0 · R32 vs GHANA · R16 vs SWITZERLAND/ALGERIA · $10→$360
🇨🇴 Colombia · +3500
James Rodríguez · Group K winners · R32 vs Ghana (July 3, Kansas City)
+3500
$10→$360
Tactical Case
Colombia held Portugal to a goalless draw demonstrating their defensive discipline and tactical maturity. James Rodríguez remains one of the most creative midfielders in South American football. Copa América runners-up in 2024. Colombia went 28 games unbeaten before losing only to Argentina — in the Copa América final — in extra time. That is elite pre-tournament form that the market has underpriced.
R32: Colombia vs Ghana (July 3, Kansas City — Colombia -300 favourites). R16: CBS Sports confirms the Colombia/Ghana winner plays the Switzerland/Algeria winner (July 2, Vancouver). Switzerland beat Canada 2-1 in the group stage. Algeria drew Austria. Both are beatable. QF and beyond: Colombia's path avoids Argentina entirely — Argentina is in a completely different bracket half. No France or Argentina until the semi-finals at the earliest.
✅ Confirmed Path: R32 vs Ghana → R16 vs Switzerland/Algeria winner → QF → SF → Final
CBS Sports confirmed bracket. No Argentina or France until SF at earliest. Switzerland or Algeria in R16 — both beatable.
Colombia +3500. 28-game unbeaten run. Drew Portugal 0-0. R32 vs Ghana. R16 vs Switzerland/Algeria. No ARG/FRA until SF. $10→$360.
💎 #4 DARK HORSE · +5000 FD · BEAT BRAZIL 3-2 · BEAT ENGLAND 1-0 · R32 vs BRAZIL · R16 vs NED/MOROCCO WINNER · $10→$510
🇯🇵 Japan · +5000
Group F runners-up · beat Brazil 3-2 Oct 2025 · beat England 1-0 March 2026 · R32 vs Brazil (June 29, Houston)
+5000
$10→$510
Tactical Case
Japan press with suffocating intensity and form one of the most disciplined defensive structures in world football. Most starters play in the Bundesliga, Premier League and Serie A. They beat Brazil 3-2 in October 2025 from 2-0 down at half-time. They beat England 1-0 in March 2026. They drew Netherlands in the group stage. Their system is built to beat elite possession-based teams.
R32: Japan vs Brazil (June 29, Houston — Japan beat them 3-2 in October 2025). R16: Yahoo Sports confirms the Japan/Brazil winner plays the winner of Netherlands vs Morocco in Houston. Japan drew Netherlands in the group stage — that R16 matchup is not a sure loss. QF: Winner plays the winner of SA/Canada and Netherlands/Morocco — all beatable. Japan's path to the QF avoids Argentina and France entirely. Only in the SF could they face one of those two.
The Precedent
Japan beat Germany and Spain in the 2022 World Cup group stage. In October 2025 they beat Brazil 3-2. In March 2026 they beat England 1-0. At +5000, their proven results against elite teams are drastically underpriced.
✅ Confirmed Path: R32 vs Brazil → R16 vs Netherlands/Morocco winner (Houston) → QF → SF → Final
Yahoo Sports confirmed bracket. R16 opponent is Netherlands or Morocco — Japan drew NED in groups, Morocco is a +4000 dark horse. No ARG/FRA until SF.
Japan +5000 — highest ceiling longshot. Beat Brazil 3-2 Oct 2025. R32 vs Brazil. R16 vs NED/MAR winner. No ARG/FRA until SF. $10→$510.
💎 #5 · +1500 FD · ALL 3 GAMES 4+ GOALS · BROBBEY · GAKPO · R16 vs SA/CANADA WINNER (TODAY'S GAME) · SOFTEST CONFIRMED R16 DRAW · $10→$160
🇳🇱 Netherlands · +1500
Brobbey · Gakpo · Dumfries · Group F winners · R32 vs Morocco (June 29, Monterrey)
+1500
$10→$160
Tactical Case
Brian Brobbey in devastating form. Cody Gakpo creating goals from left midfield. Denzel Dumfries bombing forward from right back. All three group games went over 4 goals. They overwhelm teams with pace and directness. They drew Japan in the group stage — showing they can handle elite pressing teams. Scored 3-1 vs Tunisia in clinching their group.
R32: Netherlands vs Morocco (June 29, Monterrey — nearly even -188/+152). R16: Yahoo Sports explicitly confirms: "Round of 16: South Africa/Canada vs. Netherlands/Morocco — NRG Stadium, Houston." If Netherlands beat Morocco, they play the winner of today's South Africa vs Canada in the R16 — the softest possible R16 opponent any top contender has. QF: Netherlands would face the winner of Brazil vs Japan. Both are beatable — Japan beat Brazil 3-2 in October 2025. Netherlands could be in the SF having beaten only Morocco, and then SA/Canada or Brazil/Japan. No France or Argentina until the semi-finals.
✅ Confirmed Path: R32 vs MAR → R16 vs SA/Canada winner (Houston) → QF vs Brazil/Japan → SF → Final
Yahoo Sports: "South Africa/Canada vs. Netherlands/Morocco — NRG Stadium, Houston." QF opponent is Brazil/Japan winner. No FRA/ARG until SF.
Netherlands +1500 — best confirmed bracket draw. R32 vs Morocco. R16 vs SA/Canada winner (today). QF vs Brazil/Japan. No FRA/ARG until SF. $10→$160.
📋 Dark Horse Power Rankings · Confirmed Paths · All FanDuel
🇳🇴 Norway +3300 — R32 vs CIV · R16 vs Mexico/Ecuador · No France until SF · $10→$340
Haaland + Ødegaard fully fit. Rested starters vs France. All 3 group games 5+ goals.
+3300
🇲🇦 Morocco +4000 — R32 vs NED (near even) · R16 vs SA/Canada (Houston) · QF vs BRA/JPN · $10→$410
2022 semi-finalists. Beat Spain + Portugal in knockouts. Confirmed most favourable R16 draw.
+4000
🇨🇴 Colombia +3500 — R32 vs Ghana · R16 vs Switzerland/Algeria · No ARG/FRA until SF · $10→$360
28-game unbeaten run. Drew Portugal 0-0. Only loss: Argentina in Copa América final extra time.
+3500
🇯🇵 Japan +5000 — R32 vs Brazil · R16 vs NED/MAR winner · No ARG/FRA until SF · $10→$510
Beat Brazil 3-2 Oct 2025. Beat England 1-0 March 2026. Highest ceiling longshot.
+5000
🇳🇱 Netherlands +1500 — R32 vs MAR · R16 vs SA/Canada winner (today) · QF vs BRA/JPN · $10→$160
All 3 games 4+ goals. Softest confirmed R16 draw of any top contender. Bracket opens dramatically.
+1500
Honourable Mentions
Belgium +4500: R32 vs Senegal (July 1, Seattle). R16 vs England or DR Congo winner. De Bruyne, Trossard, Lukaku. Genuine upset potential vs Senegal.
Mexico +4500: Won Group A with 9 points, zero goals conceded. R32 vs Ecuador at Estadio Azteca (home soil). R16 vs Norway or Ivory Coast winner. El Tri on home soil are dangerous.
USA +3500: Co-hosts. R32 vs Bosnia (July 1, Santa Clara). R16 vs Belgium or Senegal winner. Pulisic healthy. Six 1st-half goals in the group stage.
All tournament winner odds FanDuel as of June 28 2026 via FOX Sports FD · France +360 / Argentina +390 / Spain +600 / England +600 / Brazil +1200 / Portugal +1300 / Germany +1500 / Netherlands +1500 / Norway +3300 / USA +3500 / Colombia +3500 / Morocco +4000 / Belgium +4500 / Mexico +4500 / Japan +5000 · All bracket paths confirmed: CBS Sports ("fixed bracket, no redraws") + Yahoo Sports confirmed R16 matchups · Norway R16 vs Mexico/Ecuador winner (CBS/Yahoo) · Morocco + Netherlands R16 vs SA/Canada winner — Yahoo Sports: "SA/Canada vs Netherlands/Morocco — NRG Stadium Houston" · Japan R16 vs Netherlands/Morocco winner (Yahoo Sports) · Colombia R16 vs Switzerland/Algeria winner (CBS Sports) · France and Argentina in entirely separate bracket halves — no dark horse faces either before the semi-finals · Final MetLife Stadium NJ July 19 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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