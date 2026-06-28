World Cup 2026 Dark Horse Teams to Win: Best Longshot Odds & Picks to Win The World Cup

📋 Fixed Bracket · Confirmed Paths · Key R16 Pairings

The bracket is pre-determined. Yahoo Sports confirms R16 matchups: SA/Canada winner vs Netherlands/Morocco winner (Houston); Brazil/Japan winner plays in the same R16 slot as Netherlands/Morocco; Norway/CIV winner vs Mexico/Ecuador winner; Colombia/Ghana winner vs Switzerland/Algeria winner.

France and Argentina are in separate halves of the bracket. None of the five dark horses below can face France or Argentina until the semi-finals — that is a critical piece of information when evaluating these paths.