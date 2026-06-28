World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Printable Bracket: Full Schedule, Dates, Times & FanDuel Odds

World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Full Schedule, Bracket, Dates, Times & FanDuel Odds 🏆 🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · KNOCKOUT BRACKET · ALL ODDS FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK FIFA World Cup 2026 · First-Ever Round of 32 · June 28 – July 3 · 16 Matches World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Full Schedule, Bracket & Odds All 16 matches · Dates · Kickoff times · Venues · TV channels · FanDuel odds to advance ⭐ TODAY: South Africa vs Canada 3PM ET · FOX · SoFi Stadium Los Angeles · First-ever WC knockout for both nations Tournament winner: France +360 · Argentina +390 · Spain +600 · England +600 (FOX FD June 28) · Must be 21+ ⚡ FIRST-EVER WORLD CUP ROUND OF 32 · 48-TEAM EXPANDED FORMAT · 16 MATCHES · JUNE 28 – JULY 3 · ALL FOX/FS1 · WINNERS ADVANCE TO ROUND OF 16 · EXTRA TIME + PENS IF TIED · FRANCE +360 · ARGENTINA +390 · SPAIN/ENGLAND +600 The 2026 World Cup introduced the Round of 32 for the first time in history. Sixteen matches across six days. FOX Sports airs every match. All FanDuel "to advance" odds cover regulation, extra time and penalties. 📖 How the Round of 32 Works · 2026 Format The 2026 World Cup expanded to 48 teams. Top 2 from each of 12 groups (24) + 8 best third-place teams = 32. Each match is one-off elimination. Tied after 90 minutes → 30 minutes extra time → penalties. Most FanDuel moneyline bets cover 90 minutes only — use "to advance" bets to cover all methods. Sixteen winners advance to the Round of 16 on July 4–6. 📅 SUNDAY, JUNE 28 🕒 3:00 PM ET · SoFi Stadium · Inglewood, Los Angeles · FOX/FS1 🇿🇦 South Africa vs Canada 🇨🇦 Both nations' first-ever WC knockout · Davies confirmed starting · David 3 WC goals To Advance CAN -340 · RSA +260 ML: CAN -140 · RSA +460 ⭐ TODAY · Under 2.5 -138 (FOX primary) · David +165 · Winner vs Netherlands/Morocco Houston July 4 📅 MONDAY, JUNE 29 1:00 PM ET · NRG Stadium · Houston, TX · FOX 🇧🇷 Brazil vs Japan 🇯🇵 Japan beat Brazil 3-2 in Oct 2025 friendly · Yahoo: "Japan can go toe-to-toe with anyone" To Advance BRA -310 · JPN +240 ML: BRA -145 · JPN +410 4:30 PM ET · Gillette Stadium · Boston, MA · FS1 🇩🇪 Germany vs Paraguay 🇵🇾 Germany heavy favourite · Yahoo: "Germany should dominate" · Paraguay 1-0 vs Türkiye with 10 men To Advance GER -750 · PRY +490 ML: GER -280 · PRY +800 9:00 PM ET · Estadio BBVA · Monterrey, Mexico · FS1 🇳🇱 Netherlands vs Morocco 🇲🇦 Yahoo: "Both push backs forward — Hakimi vs Dumfries · All 3 Netherlands games had 4+ goals" To Advance NED -188 · MAR +152 ML: NED +110 · MAR +290 📅 TUESDAY, JUNE 30 1:00 PM ET · AT&T Stadium · Dallas, TX · FOX 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast vs Norway 🇳🇴 Haaland, Ødegaard lead Norway · All 3 Norway games had 5+ goals To Advance NOR -190 · CIV +156 ML: NOR +110 · CIV +260 5:00 PM ET · MetLife Stadium · East Rutherford, NJ · FOX 🇫🇷 France vs Sweden 🇸🇪 France #1 WC favourite +360 FD · 4-1 win over Norway · Sweden 3rd place qualifier To Advance FRA -950 · SWE +600 ML: FRA -370 · SWE +1000 9:00 PM ET · Estadio Azteca · Mexico City · FS1 🇲🇽 Mexico vs Ecuador 🇪🇨 Mexico won Group A with 9 points · zero goals conceded all group stage To Advance Check FD 📅 WEDNESDAY, JULY 1 12:00 PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium · Atlanta, GA · FS1 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England vs DR Congo 🇨🇩 England +600 WC favourites · DR Congo won WC game for first time · Wissa double To Advance ENG -1200 · DRC +700 ML: ENG -360 · DRC +1100 4:00 PM ET · Lumen Field · Seattle, WA · FOX 🇧🇪 Belgium vs Senegal 🇸🇳 FanSided: "serious upset potential" · Senegal smashed Iraq 5-0 · Belgium held by Egypt and Iran To Advance BEL -194 · SEN +158 ML: BEL +105 · SEN +290 8:00 PM ET · Levi's Stadium · Santa Clara, CA · FS1 🇺🇸 USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina 🇧🇦 USA won Group D · scored 1H goal in 10 of last 13 WC games · Pulisic healthy To Advance USA -800 · BIH +530 ML: USA -280 · BIH +800 📅 THURSDAY, JULY 2 12:00 PM ET · BMO Field · Toronto, Canada · FS1 🇨🇭 Switzerland vs Algeria 🇩🇿 Switzerland beat Canada 2-1 · Algeria drew Austria (Mahrez 94th min then Kalajdzic equaliser) To Advance SUI -340 · ALG +260 ML: SUI -155 · ALG +440 3:00 PM ET · BMO Field · Toronto, Canada · FOX 🇭🇷 Croatia vs Portugal 🇵🇹 Portugal +1300 WC · Ronaldo scored vs Uzbekistan · Croatia semi-finalists last 2 WCs To Advance PRT -235 · CRO +186 ML: PRT -110 · CRO +330 7:00 PM ET · SoFi Stadium · Los Angeles, CA · FS1 🇪🇸 Spain vs Austria 🇦🇹 Spain +600 WC · defending Euro champs · Austria first WC since 1998 To Advance ESP -1200 · AUT +670 ML: ESP -330 · AUT +1100 📅 FRIDAY, JULY 3 3:00 PM ET · AT&T Stadium · Dallas, TX · FOX 🇦🇷 Argentina vs Cape Verde 🇨🇻 Argentina +390 WC #2 · Messi 5 group stage goals · Cape Verde upset Saudi Arabia To Advance ARG -2500 · CPV +1320 ML: ARG -650 · CPV +1900 6:00 PM ET · AT&T Stadium · Dallas, TX · FS1 🇦🇺 Australia vs Egypt 🇪🇬 Egypt Group G runner-up · Australia Group D 3rd · nearly even matchup To Advance EGY -140 · AUS +114 ML: EGY +150 · AUS +230 9:00 PM ET · Arrowhead Stadium · Kansas City, MO · FOX 🇬🇭 Ghana vs Colombia 🇨🇴 Colombia 3rd place · James Rodríguez · Ghana Group K 3rd place To Advance COL -300 · GHA +235 ML: COL -135 · GHA +410 🏆 World Cup 2026 Winner Odds — FanDuel (June 28) 🏆 Tournament Winner Odds · All FanDuel · June 28 🇫🇷 France Won Group I 9pts · 3-1 Senegal · 3-0 Iraq · 4-1 Norway · tournament favourite +360 $10→$46 🇦🇷 Argentina 5 goals in group stage · Messi 18 all-time WC goals record · defending champions +390 $10→$49 🇪🇸 Spain Defending Euro champs · Group H winners · vs Austria R32 +600 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁬󠁧󠁿 England Group L winners · vs DR Congo R32 · Kane, Bellingham +600 🇧🇷 Brazil +1200 · 🇵🇹 Portugal +1300 · 🇩🇪 Germany +1500 · 🇳🇱 Netherlands +1500 🇳🇴 Norway +3300 · 🇺🇸 USA +3500 · 🇨🇴 Colombia +3500 · 🇲🇦 Morocco +4000 · 🇧🇪 Belgium +4500 · 🇲🇽 Mexico +4500 FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · June 28–July 3 · All Matches Bet the World Cup Round of 32 on FanDuel France +360 · Argentina +390 · Spain/England +600 · Today: Canada vs SA 3PM ET Bet Now All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · To advance: CAN -340/RSA +260 · BRA -310/JPN +240 · GER -750/PRY +490 · NED -188/MAR +152 · NOR -190/CIV +156 · FRA -950/SWE +600 · USA -800/BIH +530 · ENG -1200/DRC +700 · BEL -194/SEN +158 · SUI -340/ALG +260 · PRT -235/CRO +186 · ESP -1200/AUT +670 · ARG -2500/CPV +1320 · EGY -140/AUS +114 · COL -300/GHA +235 (FOX FD June 27) · Tournament winner: France +360/Argentina +390/Spain+England +600/Brazil +1200 (FOX FD June 28) · First-ever Round of 32 · June 28–July 3 2026 · All matches FOX/FS1 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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