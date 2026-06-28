World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Printable Bracket: Full Schedule, Dates, Times & FanDuel Odds

World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Full Schedule, Bracket, Dates, Times & FanDuel Odds
🏆
🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · KNOCKOUT BRACKET · ALL ODDS FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
FIFA World Cup 2026 · First-Ever Round of 32 · June 28 – July 3 · 16 Matches
World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Full Schedule, Bracket & Odds
All 16 matches · Dates · Kickoff times · Venues · TV channels · FanDuel odds to advance
⭐ TODAY: South Africa vs Canada 3PM ET · FOX · SoFi Stadium Los Angeles · First-ever WC knockout for both nations
Tournament winner: France +360 · Argentina +390 · Spain +600 · England +600 (FOX FD June 28) · Must be 21+
⚡ FIRST-EVER WORLD CUP ROUND OF 32 · 48-TEAM EXPANDED FORMAT · 16 MATCHES · JUNE 28 – JULY 3 · ALL FOX/FS1 · WINNERS ADVANCE TO ROUND OF 16 · EXTRA TIME + PENS IF TIED · FRANCE +360 · ARGENTINA +390 · SPAIN/ENGLAND +600
The 2026 World Cup introduced the Round of 32 for the first time in history. Sixteen matches across six days. FOX Sports airs every match. All FanDuel "to advance" odds cover regulation, extra time and penalties.
📖 How the Round of 32 Works · 2026 Format
The 2026 World Cup expanded to 48 teams. Top 2 from each of 12 groups (24) + 8 best third-place teams = 32. Each match is one-off elimination. Tied after 90 minutes → 30 minutes extra time → penalties. Most FanDuel moneyline bets cover 90 minutes only — use "to advance" bets to cover all methods. Sixteen winners advance to the Round of 16 on July 4–6.
📅 SUNDAY, JUNE 28
🕒 3:00 PM ET · SoFi Stadium · Inglewood, Los Angeles · FOX/FS1
🇿🇦 South Africa vs Canada 🇨🇦
Both nations' first-ever WC knockout · Davies confirmed starting · David 3 WC goals
To Advance
CAN -340 · RSA +260
ML: CAN -140 · RSA +460
⭐ TODAY · Under 2.5 -138 (FOX primary) · David +165 · Winner vs Netherlands/Morocco Houston July 4
📅 MONDAY, JUNE 29
1:00 PM ET · NRG Stadium · Houston, TX · FOX
🇧🇷 Brazil vs Japan 🇯🇵
Japan beat Brazil 3-2 in Oct 2025 friendly · Yahoo: "Japan can go toe-to-toe with anyone"
To Advance
BRA -310 · JPN +240
ML: BRA -145 · JPN +410
4:30 PM ET · Gillette Stadium · Boston, MA · FS1
🇩🇪 Germany vs Paraguay 🇵🇾
Germany heavy favourite · Yahoo: "Germany should dominate" · Paraguay 1-0 vs Türkiye with 10 men
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · To advance: CAN -340/RSA +260 · BRA -310/JPN +240 · GER -750/PRY +490 · NED -188/MAR +152 · NOR -190/CIV +156 · FRA -950/SWE +600 · USA -800/BIH +530 · ENG -1200/DRC +700 · BEL -194/SEN +158 · SUI -340/ALG +260 · PRT -235/CRO +186 · ESP -1200/AUT +670 · ARG -2500/CPV +1320 · EGY -140/AUS +114 · COL -300/GHA +235 (FOX FD June 27) · Tournament winner: France +360/Argentina +390/Spain+England +600/Brazil +1200 (FOX FD June 28) · First-ever Round of 32 · June 28–July 3 2026 · All matches FOX/FS1 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Want more stories like this?
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.