FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

Explore Soccer

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Soccer

South Africa vs Canada Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets Today World Cup

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

Subscribe to our newsletter

South Africa vs Canada Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets Today World Cup
South Africa vs Canada Prediction, Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Round of 32 | FanDuel
⚽ ROUND OF 32 · PREDICTION · PICKS · LINEUPS · BEST BETS · TODAY 3PM ET · SOFI STADIUM LOS ANGELES · FOX/FS1
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Both Nations' First-Ever WC Knockout Game · All Odds FanDuel

South Africa vs Canada: Prediction, Picks & Best Bets

Canada -140 · South Africa +460 · Draw +240 · O/U 2.5 Under -138

✅ DAVIES CONFIRMED STARTING (MARSCH CONFIRMED) · Under 2.5 -138 FOX primary · BTTS No -130 · David +165 FD · Canada to advance -310
CBS/FOX/FD Research confirmed · Winner vs Netherlands/Uruguay Houston July 4 · Must be 21+
S. Africa ML
+460
Draw +240 · Under 2.5 -138 · Advance -310
Davies ✅ starts · David +165 · BTTS No -130 FOX
Canada ML
-140
⚡ DAVIES CONFIRMED STARTING (MARSCH CONFIRMED) · BOTH NATIONS' FIRST EVER WC KNOCKOUT GAME · DAVID: 3 WC GOALS · LARIN: 2 WC GOALS · ❌ KONÉ (BROKEN LEG) · ❌ ZWANE SUSPENDED (FINAL GAME) · ✅ MOKOENA RETURNS · UNDER 2.5 -138 FOX PRIMARY · BTTS NO -130 FOX · DAVID +165 FD · FD RESEARCH: CANADA 2+ GOALS · SOFI STADIUM LA DOME
Key update: Alphonso Davies CONFIRMED STARTING — Marsch confirmed (SoccerLaduma/Bet365). First WC minutes of 2026 for Davies. FOX primary: Under 2.5 -138 + BTTS No -130. FD Research: Canada to score 2+ given SA's struggles vs high press. David +165 FD anytime.
✅ UPDATED: Davies Confirmed Starting · Marsch Confirmed · Key Change From Earlier Previews

The biggest update for today: Alphonso Davies will start. SoccerLaduma: "Jesse Marsch has confirmed that Davies will start in Los Angeles, meaning Bafana will be up against one of the most dangerous left-backs in the tournament from the outset." Bet365: "Davies is expected to make his first start of the 2026 World Cup after returning from injury and could take up a more advanced position to keep Richie Laryea in the side."

FOX Sports: "Alphonso Davies was expected to play and was available on the bench during Canada's 2-1 loss to Switzerland, yet mysteriously didn't. 'I think Alphonso Davies will be ready to go next game,' Marsch said after the loss to Switzerland." He is finally ready today. This reshapes the lineup and makes every Davies-related David prop more attractive — when Davies pins Mudau wide, David gets the central spaces he thrives in.

⚽ Knockout Stage Rules · Regulation vs Advance Bets
Most FanDuel bets cover 90 minutes + stoppage time only. A draw sends the game to extra time then penalties. "Canada to advance" (-310) covers ALL methods. Yahoo: "By default, most wagers are for regulation time only — it's a mistake everyone has made at some point."
🚑 Team News & Injuries — Updated
🇨🇦
✅ Alphonso Davies (LB) — CONFIRMED STARTING — Marsch confirmed. Has not played WC 2026 yet. 58 caps, 15 goals. Mudau gets Davies from whistle.
🇨🇦
❌ Ismael Koné (CM) — Broken leg. Out for the tournament.
🇨🇦
❓ Stephen Eustaquio (CM) — Minor muscle issue. Expected to start (Bet365). ❓ Alfie Jones (fitness).
🇿🇦
❌ Themba Zwane (AM) — Final game of 3-match suspension for red card vs Mexico.
🇿🇦
✅ Teboho Mokoena (CM) returns from suspension — SA captain and PK taker. FOX: "Mokoena from suspension to anchor the engine room." Scored penalty vs Czech Republic.

📋 Confirmed / Predicted Lineups

Sources: SoccerLaduma / Bet365 / Sports Mole / SI / FOX · ✅ Davies CONFIRMED starting · ❌ Koné · ❌ Zwane · ✅ Mokoena returns
🇨🇦 Canada · 4-4-2 Marsch · ✅ Davies CONFIRMED STARTING · David 3 WC goals · Larin 2 WC goals
4-4-2 · WITH DAVIES ✅
J. DAVID ⭐
ST · 3 WC goals · Juventus
LARIN ⭐
ST · 2 WC goals
BUCHANAN
RM
EUSTAQUIO ❓
CM · expected start
SALIBA
CM
ALI AHMED
LM
DAVIES ✅⭐
LB · CONFIRMED START
CORNELIUS/BOMBITO
CB
DE FOUGEROLLES
CB
JOHNSTON (c)
RB
CREPEAU
GK
✅ Davies confirmed starting · ❌ Koné broken leg · Eustaquio ❓ expected start · David 3 WC goals / Larin 2
🇿🇦 South Africa · 4-2-3-1 Broos · ❌ Zwane (final ban) · ✅ Mokoena returns · Mudau faces Davies LB
4-2-3-1
MAKGOPA ⭐
ST · Orlando Pirates
MASEKO
RW · scored vs KOR
MOFOKENG
CAM · 4 key passes vs KOR
APPOLLIS ⭐
LW · counter threat
MOKOENA ✅
DM · returns · PK taker
SITHOLE
DM
MODIBA
LB
OKON
CB
MBOKAZI
CB
MUDAU ⚡
RB · faces DAVIES
R. WILLIAMS (c)
GK · 62 caps
❌ Zwane (final ban game) · ✅ Mokoena returns · Mudau vs Davies from whistle · Appollis pace on break

🔎 Match Preview

History made regardless of result. SI: "Sunday's match will be the first since the 2002 World Cup in which two nations who have made it past the group stage for the first time compete in the knockout phase." Canada had lost all six previous WC matches. South Africa suffered group exits in 1998, 2002 and 2010. Both arrive having already exceeded expectations — but the big news is Davies finally starting.

Canada enters with the superior squad. Group stage: 1-1 draw vs Bosnia, 6-0 rout of Qatar (David hat-trick), 2-1 loss to Switzerland. The Davies situation resolves today. FOX: "Alphonso Davies was expected to play against Switzerland, yet mysteriously didn't. 'I think Alphonso Davies will be ready to go next game,' Marsch said." That game is now. With Davies, Johnston, Buchanan and David all fit, Canada fire at full capacity for the first time at this World Cup.

South Africa were a genuine surprise. 2-0 loss to Mexico (two red cards) → 1-1 draw vs Czech Republic (late Mokoena pen) → 1-0 win over South Korea (Maseko goal, SA's youngest WC scorer ever). SA scored just once from open play in three WC games and held only 32-40% possession each game. FD Research: "they looked pretty shaky trying to play out from the back against Mexico's high press, and they're going to see a fierce Canadian high press in this one." Key duel: Davies vs Mudau from the opening whistle.

⚡ Key Battle: Davies vs Mudau — The Game-Defining Duel

SoccerLaduma: "Bafana will be up against one of the most dangerous left-backs in the tournament from the outset." Khuliso Mudau is a reliable domestic-level right-back at Mamelodi Sundowns who has never faced a full-fitness Davies. When Davies pins Mudau wide, David and Larin get the central space they need. RotoWire: "Canada's clearest route to goal is Jonathan David's movement against Mbokazi and Okon." With Davies stretching the left from kick-off, those channels open even wider than they did against Bosnia or Switzerland.

💰 Best Bets — All FanDuel

⭐ #1 · FOX + CBS PRIMARY · UNDER 2.5 -138 · BTTS No -130 · SA MAX 1 GOAL/GAME · UNDER IN 6 OF SA'S LAST 7 · $10→$17.25
Under 2.5 Goals
-138
$10→$17.25

FOX Sports primary: "Take Both Teams to Score — No (-130), Under 2.5 (-138)." CBS SportsLine also lists Under 2.5 as primary. Racing Post: "Under 2.5 goals in six of South Africa's last seven games." SA have never scored more than once in a WC game at this tournament. Even with Davies now starting and Canada at full strength, this projects as 1-0 or 2-0 — both scorelines land under. The FOX pairing of Under 2.5 -138 + BTTS No -130 covers the same ground from two angles. $10→$17.25.

Under 2.5 -138 — FOX + CBS primary. SA max 1 goal/game. Under in 6 of SA's last 7. $10→$17.25. Also: BTTS No -130 (FOX).
💎 #2 · FOX FD EXPLICIT +165 · ROTOWIRE PRIMARY · 3 WC GOALS · HAT-TRICK vs QATAR · PK TAKER · DAVIES CREATES SPACE · $10→$26.50
Jonathan David Anytime
+165
$10→$26.50

FOX Sports: "Jonathan David is +165 to score against South Africa." RotoWire explicit primary: "He is the value scorer on the card — the likeliest man to get the goal in a 1-0 or 2-0." 3 WC goals (hat-trick vs Qatar with 8 shots, 5 on target, xG 2.96), 39 international goals, Canada's PK taker. Davies confirmed starting today creates more central space for David than in any previous WC game. FD Research: SA "looked pretty shaky trying to play out from the back against Mexico's high press." $10→$26.50.

Jonathan David Anytime +165 — FOX FD explicit / RotoWire primary. 3 WC goals. PK taker. Davies creates central space. $10→$26.50.
💎 #3 · CBS/SPORTSINTERACTION PRIMARY · CANADA TO ADVANCE -310 · ALL METHODS · DAVIES NOW STARTING · BEST SQUAD ALL TOURNAMENT · $10→$13.23
Canada To Advance
-310
$10→$13.23

CBS and SportsInteraction both confirm Canada to advance -310. Covers ALL methods — regulation, extra time, penalties. Canada now field their best available lineup for the first time in 2026. Racing Post: "Canada have lost only three of their last 27 matches." Even if SA force extra time (a real possibility in a tight knockout), Canada's depth should carry them through any format. $10→$13.23.

Canada to advance -310 — CBS/SportsInteraction primary. All methods. Davies confirmed. Lost 3 of last 27. $10→$13.23.
📋 Best Bets Ranked · Updated Davies Confirmed Starting
⭐ Under 2.5 -138 (FOX + CBS primary · SA max 1 goal/game · Under 6 of 7 SA · $10→$17.25)
-138
💎 J. David Anytime +165 (FOX FD explicit · 3 WC goals · PK taker · Davies creates space · $10→$26.50)
+165
💎 Canada to advance -310 (CBS/SportsInteraction · all methods · Davies confirmed · $10→$13.23)
-310
FOX also: BTTS No -130 · Larin anytime +200 FD (Heavy) · FD Research: Canada 2+ goals (SA shaky vs high press)
Score Predictions · Racing Post: Canada win & U3.5 · RotoWire: Canada 2-0 · FOX: Under 2.5 · FD Research: Canada 2+ goals
Canada 2 – 0 South Africa
Davies pace torments Mudau · David 1 goal · Larin 1 goal · Williams tested but beaten twice · Canada advance to Round of 16
FanDuel Sportsbook · South Africa vs Canada · Round of 32 · 3PM ET TODAY · SoFi Stadium LA · FOX/FS1
Bet South Africa vs Canada on FanDuel
Canada -140 · Under 2.5 -138 · BTTS No -130 · David +165 · Canada to advance -310 · SA +460
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Canada -140 / South Africa +460 / Draw +240 CBS FD confirmed · O/U 2.5 Under -138 FOX FD / Under -151 CBS SportsLine · BTTS No -130 FOX FD · Canada to advance -310 CBS FD · Jonathan David anytime +165 FOX FD explicit · ✅ Davies confirmed starting (Marsch confirmed / SoccerLaduma / Bet365) · ❌ Koné broken leg · ❌ Zwane suspended (final game) · ✅ Mokoena returns · SA 4-2-3-1: Williams (c); Mudau, Mbokazi, Okon, Modiba; Mokoena, Sithole; Maseko, Mofokeng, Appollis; Makgopa · Canada 4-4-2: Crepeau; Johnston, Cornelius/Bombito, De Fougerolles, Davies ✅; Buchanan, Eustaquio ❓, Saliba, Ahmed; David, Larin · Winner faces Netherlands/Uruguay Houston July 4 · SoFi Stadium Inglewood Los Angeles CA · Sunday June 28 3PM ET · FOX/FS1 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup