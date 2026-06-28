South Africa vs Canada Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets Today World Cup

History made regardless of result. SI: "Sunday's match will be the first since the 2002 World Cup in which two nations who have made it past the group stage for the first time compete in the knockout phase." Canada had lost all six previous WC matches. South Africa suffered group exits in 1998, 2002 and 2010. Both arrive having already exceeded expectations — but the big news is Davies finally starting.

Canada enters with the superior squad. Group stage: 1-1 draw vs Bosnia, 6-0 rout of Qatar (David hat-trick), 2-1 loss to Switzerland. The Davies situation resolves today. FOX: "Alphonso Davies was expected to play against Switzerland, yet mysteriously didn't. 'I think Alphonso Davies will be ready to go next game,' Marsch said." That game is now. With Davies, Johnston, Buchanan and David all fit, Canada fire at full capacity for the first time at this World Cup.

South Africa were a genuine surprise. 2-0 loss to Mexico (two red cards) → 1-1 draw vs Czech Republic (late Mokoena pen) → 1-0 win over South Korea (Maseko goal, SA's youngest WC scorer ever). SA scored just once from open play in three WC games and held only 32-40% possession each game. FD Research: "they looked pretty shaky trying to play out from the back against Mexico's high press, and they're going to see a fierce Canadian high press in this one." Key duel: Davies vs Mudau from the opening whistle.