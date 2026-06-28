South Africa vs Canada Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets Today World Cup
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South Africa vs Canada: Prediction, Picks & Best Bets
Canada -140 · South Africa +460 · Draw +240 · O/U 2.5 Under -138
The biggest update for today: Alphonso Davies will start. SoccerLaduma: "Jesse Marsch has confirmed that Davies will start in Los Angeles, meaning Bafana will be up against one of the most dangerous left-backs in the tournament from the outset." Bet365: "Davies is expected to make his first start of the 2026 World Cup after returning from injury and could take up a more advanced position to keep Richie Laryea in the side."
FOX Sports: "Alphonso Davies was expected to play and was available on the bench during Canada's 2-1 loss to Switzerland, yet mysteriously didn't. 'I think Alphonso Davies will be ready to go next game,' Marsch said after the loss to Switzerland." He is finally ready today. This reshapes the lineup and makes every Davies-related David prop more attractive — when Davies pins Mudau wide, David gets the central spaces he thrives in.
📋 Confirmed / Predicted Lineups
🔎 Match Preview
History made regardless of result. SI: "Sunday's match will be the first since the 2002 World Cup in which two nations who have made it past the group stage for the first time compete in the knockout phase." Canada had lost all six previous WC matches. South Africa suffered group exits in 1998, 2002 and 2010. Both arrive having already exceeded expectations — but the big news is Davies finally starting.
Canada enters with the superior squad. Group stage: 1-1 draw vs Bosnia, 6-0 rout of Qatar (David hat-trick), 2-1 loss to Switzerland. The Davies situation resolves today. FOX: "Alphonso Davies was expected to play against Switzerland, yet mysteriously didn't. 'I think Alphonso Davies will be ready to go next game,' Marsch said." That game is now. With Davies, Johnston, Buchanan and David all fit, Canada fire at full capacity for the first time at this World Cup.
South Africa were a genuine surprise. 2-0 loss to Mexico (two red cards) → 1-1 draw vs Czech Republic (late Mokoena pen) → 1-0 win over South Korea (Maseko goal, SA's youngest WC scorer ever). SA scored just once from open play in three WC games and held only 32-40% possession each game. FD Research: "they looked pretty shaky trying to play out from the back against Mexico's high press, and they're going to see a fierce Canadian high press in this one." Key duel: Davies vs Mudau from the opening whistle.
SoccerLaduma: "Bafana will be up against one of the most dangerous left-backs in the tournament from the outset." Khuliso Mudau is a reliable domestic-level right-back at Mamelodi Sundowns who has never faced a full-fitness Davies. When Davies pins Mudau wide, David and Larin get the central space they need. RotoWire: "Canada's clearest route to goal is Jonathan David's movement against Mbokazi and Okon." With Davies stretching the left from kick-off, those channels open even wider than they did against Bosnia or Switzerland.
💰 Best Bets — All FanDuel
FOX Sports primary: "Take Both Teams to Score — No (-130), Under 2.5 (-138)." CBS SportsLine also lists Under 2.5 as primary. Racing Post: "Under 2.5 goals in six of South Africa's last seven games." SA have never scored more than once in a WC game at this tournament. Even with Davies now starting and Canada at full strength, this projects as 1-0 or 2-0 — both scorelines land under. The FOX pairing of Under 2.5 -138 + BTTS No -130 covers the same ground from two angles. $10→$17.25.
FOX Sports: "Jonathan David is +165 to score against South Africa." RotoWire explicit primary: "He is the value scorer on the card — the likeliest man to get the goal in a 1-0 or 2-0." 3 WC goals (hat-trick vs Qatar with 8 shots, 5 on target, xG 2.96), 39 international goals, Canada's PK taker. Davies confirmed starting today creates more central space for David than in any previous WC game. FD Research: SA "looked pretty shaky trying to play out from the back against Mexico's high press." $10→$26.50.
CBS and SportsInteraction both confirm Canada to advance -310. Covers ALL methods — regulation, extra time, penalties. Canada now field their best available lineup for the first time in 2026. Racing Post: "Canada have lost only three of their last 27 matches." Even if SA force extra time (a real possibility in a tight knockout), Canada's depth should carry them through any format. $10→$13.23.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Canada -140 / South Africa +460 / Draw +240 CBS FD confirmed · O/U 2.5 Under -138 FOX FD / Under -151 CBS SportsLine · BTTS No -130 FOX FD · Canada to advance -310 CBS FD · Jonathan David anytime +165 FOX FD explicit · ✅ Davies confirmed starting (Marsch confirmed / SoccerLaduma / Bet365) · ❌ Koné broken leg · ❌ Zwane suspended (final game) · ✅ Mokoena returns · SA 4-2-3-1: Williams (c); Mudau, Mbokazi, Okon, Modiba; Mokoena, Sithole; Maseko, Mofokeng, Appollis; Makgopa · Canada 4-4-2: Crepeau; Johnston, Cornelius/Bombito, De Fougerolles, Davies ✅; Buchanan, Eustaquio ❓, Saliba, Ahmed; David, Larin · Winner faces Netherlands/Uruguay Houston July 4 · SoFi Stadium Inglewood Los Angeles CA · Sunday June 28 3PM ET · FOX/FS1 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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