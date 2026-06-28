Canada vs South Africa Best Same Game Parlay Bets & Picks Today World Cup 2026 Round of 32

📖 How Same Game Parlay Works on FanDuel

✅ Build on FanDuel: Open the Canada vs South Africa game page on FanDuel → tap "Same Game Parlay" → add each leg → FanDuel calculates the combined odds and payout.

⚡ Correlated legs win bigger: Unlike standard parlays, SGP allows you to combine outcomes from the same game that naturally go together. David scoring AND Canada clean sheet are correlated — they both imply Canada dominating.