Canada vs South Africa Best Same Game Parlay Bets & Picks Today World Cup 2026 Round of 32

Canada vs South Africa Best Same Game Parlay Picks — World Cup 2026 Round of 32 | FanDuel
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🎯 SAME GAME PARLAY · ROUND OF 32 · TODAY 3PM ET · SOFI STADIUM LOS ANGELES · FOX/FS1
Canada vs South Africa · FIFA World Cup 2026 · FanDuel SGP Picks
Canada vs South Africa: Best Same Game Parlay
Under 2.5 · Jonathan David anytime · Canada clean sheet · Canada ML · Larin anytime
✅ Davies confirmed starting · David +165 FD · Under 2.5 -138 FOX · SA max 1 goal/game · Build your SGP on FanDuel
SGP legs correlate positively · Canada -140 · 3PM ET SoFi Stadium · Must be 21+
⚡ SAME GAME PARLAY = COMBINE MULTIPLE LEGS FROM ONE MATCH FOR BIGGER PAYOUT · CORRELATED LEGS MULTIPLY VALUE · DAVIES STARTING MAKES EVERY CANADA OFFENSIVE LEG STRONGER · UNDER 2.5 + DAVID ANYTIME + CLEAN SHEET = NATURAL CORRELATED SGP · ALL ON FANDUEL
A Same Game Parlay lets you combine multiple bets from the same match into a single wager for a boosted payout. The key is picking legs that correlate — when one outcome is likely, it makes other outcomes more likely too. For Canada vs SA, Under 2.5 + David anytime + Canada clean sheet all lean on the same underlying read: Canada dominate, score 1-2 goals, SA don't score. Build it on FanDuel SGP.
📖 How Same Game Parlay Works on FanDuel
✅Build on FanDuel: Open the Canada vs South Africa game page on FanDuel → tap "Same Game Parlay" → add each leg → FanDuel calculates the combined odds and payout.
⚡Correlated legs win bigger: Unlike standard parlays, SGP allows you to combine outcomes from the same game that naturally go together. David scoring AND Canada clean sheet are correlated — they both imply Canada dominating.
💡SGP odds are FanDuel-calculated based on their correlation model. Exact payout shown at build time. The legs below are all confirmed available markets — check FD for final combined price.
🏆 Top Same Game Parlay Builds
⭐ SGP #1 — THE CORE BUILD · 3 LEGS · ALL CORRELATED · BEST RISK/REWARD
Under 2.5 Goals + David Anytime + Canada Clean Sheet
Leg 1: Under 2.5 Goals (-138 standalone)
FOX + CBS SportsLine primary. SA never scored 2+ in a WC game. Projecting 1-0 or 2-0 Canada. Under is the foundation of the entire read.
Leg 2: Jonathan David Anytime (+165 standalone)
FOX FD explicit. RotoWire primary. 3 WC goals. PK taker. Davies starting creates central space. Most likely scorer in the most likely scoreline (1-0 or 2-0).
Leg 3: Canada Clean Sheet (check FD)
SA scored just 1 open-play goal in 3 WC games. RotoWire projects 1-0 or 2-0 Canada. SI: "Canada has only conceded in four of its last 11 matches." BTTS No -130 (FOX) implies clean sheet is the likely outcome.
Why These 3 Legs Correlate Perfectly
These three outcomes all require the same underlying scenario: Canada dominate, score 1 or 2, South Africa don't score. If David scores (Leg 2), the game is likely 1-0 or 2-0 Canada (Under 2.5 ✅, Clean Sheet ✅). These legs don't just add up — they reinforce each other. Build on FanDuel SGP for the combined price.
SGP Core Build: Under 2.5 + David Anytime + Canada Clean Sheet. All correlated. The single most logical SGP for this match. Build on FanDuel.
💎 SGP #2 — GOALS DOUBLE · 4 LEGS · HIGHER PAYOUT · LARIN + DAVID BOTH SCORE
Canada ML + David Anytime + Larin Anytime + Under 3.5
Leg 1: Canada ML (-140 standalone)
Canada win in regulation. Foundation of the SGP — if Canada don't win, nothing else lands.
Leg 2: Jonathan David Anytime (+165 standalone)
Canada's most reliable finisher. FOX FD explicit. 3 WC goals. PK taker.
Leg 3: Cyle Larin Anytime (+200 FD standalone · Heavy.com confirmed)
Heavy.com: Larin at +200 FD anytime. 2 WC goals. Physical presence vs SA's CBs. Racing Post projects a 2-0 Canada win — Larin is the second scorer.
Leg 4: Under 3.5 Goals (looser total gives room)
Racing Post: "Canada to win & under 3.5 goals 3pts 6-5." Gives the parlay breathing room — 2-0 or 3-0 both land.
Racing Post primary + Heavy.com FD confirmed
Racing Post primary: "Canada to win & under 3.5 goals." Heavy.com confirms Larin at +200 FD anytime. This SGP targets a 2-0 Canada win and rewards you for both strikers scoring. Higher payout than SGP #1 with the same underlying read.
SGP #2: Canada ML + David + Larin Anytime + Under 3.5. Racing Post primary. Both strikers score. Targets 2-0. Build on FanDuel.
🎯 SGP #3 — POWER DART · 5 LEGS · HIGH PAYOUT · DAVIES AS X-FACTOR
Canada -1.5 + David Anytime + Larin Anytime + Clean Sheet + Under 3.5
Canada -1.5 spread · win by 2+
SA lost 2-0 to Mexico. Davies pace could open floodgates. FD Research pushes Canada to 2+ goals.
David Anytime + Larin Anytime
Both strikers score in a 2-0. FOX FD explicit David +165. Larin +200 FD Heavy.com.
Canada Clean Sheet + Under 3.5
SA 1 open-play goal in 3 WC games. BTTS No -130 FOX. Total stays at 2-0.
Warning: 5-leg SGP is harder to land. Small stake ($5-$10) only. Build and see the combined FD price.
SGP #3 Power Dart: Canada -1.5 + David + Larin + Clean Sheet + Under 3.5. Targets 2-0. Small stake. Build on FanDuel.
📋 All Available SGP Legs · Standalone Odds · All FanDuel
Jonathan David Anytime Goal
FOX FD explicit · 3 WC goals · PK taker · hat-trick vs Qatar
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · David anytime +165 FOX FD / Larin +200 FD Heavy.com / Buchanan +330 FD Heavy.com / Makgopa +480 FD · Under 2.5 -138 FOX FD / -151 CBS · BTTS No -130 FOX FD · Canada ML -140 · Canada to advance -310 CBS FD · ✅ Davies confirmed starting · SA 1 open-play goal in 3 WC games · Under 6 of SA's last 7 · RotoWire/Racing Post: 2-0 Canada · SoFi Stadium Inglewood LA · June 28 3PM ET · FOX/FS1 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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