South Africa vs Canada World Cup Prediction: Will Alphonso Davies Play Today for Canada?

Short answer: Yes. Alphonso Davies is confirmed to start today against South Africa.

Confirmed sources

SoccerLaduma: "Jesse Marsch has confirmed that Davies will start in Los Angeles, meaning Bafana will be up against one of the most dangerous left-backs in the tournament from the outset."

Bet365: "Alphonso Davies is expected to make his first start of the 2026 World Cup after returning from injury and could take up a more advanced position to keep Richie Laryea in the side."