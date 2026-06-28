South Africa vs Canada World Cup Prediction: Will Alphonso Davies Play Today for Canada?

Will Alphonso Davies Play Today vs South Africa? Canada World Cup 2026 | FanDuel
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🇨🇦 DAVIES STATUS · ROUND OF 32 · TODAY 3PM ET · SOFI STADIUM LOS ANGELES · FOX/FS1
Canada vs South Africa · FIFA World Cup 2026 · Betting Implications · All Odds FanDuel
Will Alphonso Davies Play Today?
✅ YES — Davies Confirmed STARTING
Marsch confirmed · SoccerLaduma · Bet365 · First WC minutes of 2026
Canada -140 · South Africa +460 · Draw +240 · David anytime +165
58 caps · 15 goals · Bayern Munich · hamstring managed entire group stage · Must be 21+
✅ Davies Starts Today · First WC Minutes of 2026 · Mudau Faces Toughest Test of the Tournament From Minute 1
Canada -140 · SA +460 · Under 2.5 -138 FOX primary · David +165 FD · 3PM ET SoFi Stadium
✅ CONFIRMED — Marsch Pre-Match · SoccerLaduma · Bet365 · FOX Sports June 28
Short answer: Yes. Alphonso Davies is confirmed to start today against South Africa.
Confirmed sources
SoccerLaduma: "Jesse Marsch has confirmed that Davies will start in Los Angeles, meaning Bafana will be up against one of the most dangerous left-backs in the tournament from the outset."
Bet365: "Alphonso Davies is expected to make his first start of the 2026 World Cup after returning from injury and could take up a more advanced position to keep Richie Laryea in the side."
FOX Sports: "Alphonso Davies was expected to play against Switzerland, yet mysteriously didn't. 'I think Alphonso Davies will be ready to go next game,' Marsch said after the Switzerland loss." That game is today.
🔎 Why Hasn't Davies Played Until Now?
The Hamstring Story — From Champions League to Today
Davies suffered a hamstring injury during Bayern Munich's Champions League semi-final against PSG in May — arriving at the World Cup with zero competitive minutes in his legs. SoccerLaduma notes he "has not played a full 90 minutes of competitive football since early May."
CBS Sports: "Marsch said he may be available against South Africa, but he also said the same before the Switzerland match before revealing he had used Davies as a 'decoy' to make the Swiss waste time in their preparations." The Switzerland stunt was Marsch playing psychological games — Davies was on the bench but saved specifically for the knockout rounds. Today, there is no more saving. The tournament is now elimination. Davies starts.
SoccerLaduma: "Bafana will be up against one of the most dangerous left-backs in the tournament from the outset." Davies' pace on the left is the kind of threat that Khuliso Mudau — South Africa's right-back from Mamelodi Sundowns — has almost certainly never faced at this level. When Davies pins Mudau wide, David and Larin get the central spaces.
💰 Betting Implications — What Davies Starting Changes
💎 BEST BET · DAVIES MULTIPLIES DAVID VALUE · FOX FD EXPLICIT +165 · 3 WC GOALS · PK TAKER · $10→$26.50
🇨🇦 Jonathan David Anytime +165
+165
$10→$26.50
FootballWhispers: "With Alphonso Davies expected to start and stretch South Africa's backline from the left, David should find even more space to operate through the middle." FOX: "Jonathan David is +165 to score against South Africa." RotoWire: "He is the value scorer on the card — the likeliest man to get the goal in a 1-0 or 2-0." $10→$26.50.
David Anytime +165 — FOX FD explicit. Davies starting creates more central space. 3 WC goals. PK taker. $10→$26.50.
⭐ #1 BET · FOX + CBS PRIMARY · UNDER 2.5 -138 · SA MAX 1 GOAL/GAME · $10→$17.25
Under 2.5 Goals
-138
$10→$17.25
Davies starting doesn't change the total picture — South Africa have scored just once from open play in 3 WC games and have held under 40% possession every match. FOX: "Take Under 2.5 (-138)." CBS: Under 2.5 primary. The total projection is 1-0 or 2-0 Canada. $10→$17.25.
Under 2.5 -138 — FOX + CBS primary. Davies starting doesn't open the game up. SA never scored 2+ in WC. $10→$17.25.
💎 SAFEST · CANADA TO ADVANCE -310 · ALL METHODS · DAVIES CONFIRMED · $10→$13.23
Canada To Advance
-310
$10→$13.23
Covers regulation, extra time AND penalties. With Davies confirmed starting, Canada field their strongest possible lineup at this World Cup for the first time. Racing Post: "Canada have lost only three of their last 27 matches." $10→$13.23.
Canada to advance -310. All methods. Davies confirmed. Lost 3 of last 27. $10→$13.23.
With Davies starting: Canada at full strength · Racing Post/RotoWire: Canada 2-0
Canada 2 – 0 South Africa
Davies torments Mudau · David goal · Larin goal · Canada advance to R16 vs Netherlands/Morocco
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Canada -140 / South Africa +460 / Draw +240 · Under 2.5 -138 FOX FD / -151 CBS · BTTS No -130 FOX · Canada to advance -310 CBS FD · Jonathan David anytime +165 FOX FD · ✅ Davies confirmed starting (Marsch / SoccerLaduma / Bet365) · Bayern Munich LB · hamstring since CL semi vs PSG May 2026 · 58 caps 15 intl goals · SoFi Stadium Inglewood Los Angeles CA · June 28 3PM ET · FOX/FS1 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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