MLB Home Run Predictions: 5 Players Most Likely to Hit a Homer Today June 28, 2026
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Home Run Predictions: 5 Players Most Likely to Hit a Homer Today
Caminero +255 · Henderson +265 · Alonso +280 · Basallo +285 · Stowers ~+400
SI explicit pick: "Until he cools off, it's hard to justify passing him up." Caminero is the hottest power bat in baseball right now. He homered three times on Thursday, then added another multi-hit game Saturday. In his last five games: .421 BA, 6 HR, 13 RBI. Today he faces Merrill Kelly: 5.71 ERA, 15 HR in 13 starts. Caminero is .285 on the season with a .533 SLG and leads Tampa Bay with 86 hits. At +255, his implied probability (~28%) sits below his actual 22.5% season HR rate. $10→$35.50.
SI explicit pick: "Henderson is a decent target against Zack Littell, who has been an extremely home-run prone pitcher this season. Littell has given up 21 home runs in 16 starts in 2026 with a 5.40 ERA. Last season, he gave up 36 HR in 32 starts." Henderson has fared well against Littell: 8-for-26 (.308 BA) with 2 HR and an OPS well over .900. Playing at Camden Yards (1.06 HR park factor). FD Research June 28 confirms +265. $10→$36.50.
FanDuel Research June 28 leads their article with Alonso at +280 — a strong signal of confidence. His 21.7% HR rate is the best season-long figure of all five picks today. Littell has surrendered 21 HR in 16 starts (5.40 ERA) and Camden Yards adds to the power environment with its 1.06 HR park factor. One note: OddsIndex flags Alonso is 0-for-8 career vs Littell — factor this in. But FD Research knows this and still leads with him: his elite season-long HR rate and the pitcher/park combination outweigh the BvP concern. $10→$38.
OddsIndex explicit (June 28): "Samuel Basallo — Yes Home Runs — .457 SLG with .860 OPS vs RHP face Littell's 2.52 HR/9 and Camden's 1.06 HR park factor." Basallo is a 21-year-old catcher with 12 HR in 69 games (15.9% rate). His advanced metrics vs RHP are elite, and Littell is among the most homer-prone pitchers in the league at 2.52 HR/9. At +285 with strong underlying support, this is a clean value play. $10→$38.50.
Lineups.com explicit pick (June 22): "In the last seven days, Stowers has been absolutely crushing the ball, putting up .564 xwOBA, which ranks 2nd in MLB during that stretch. He homered three times in his last four games." Baseball-Reference confirms next game June 28 vs the St. Louis Cardinals. Stowers is a left-handed bat getting the platoon advantage vs a Cardinals right-hander — the same edge driving his dominant June stretch. His 2025 pedigree is undeniable: 25 HR, NL Player of the Month July 2025, first Marlin since Stanton in 2017 to win the award, 5 HR in 2 games for a franchise record. His 2026 numbers are suppressed by oblique strain recovery but the .564 xwOBA says he's back. Check FD for exact price (~+400 based on June 26 line at +400). $10→~$50.
Three of today's five picks are from the same Baltimore vs Washington game facing Zack Littell. If you prefer to diversify, pick one or two from the Orioles trio rather than all three. Henderson (+265, SI explicit) or Basallo (+285, OddsIndex explicit) are the strongest individual cases. But Littell is genuinely one of the most homer-prone pitchers in MLB (21 HR in 16 starts), and if he's getting lit up early, all three have live chances simultaneously.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Henderson +265 (16 HR/82G/18.3%/8-for-26 career vs Littell/SI explicit) · Alonso +280 (18 HR/83G/21.7%/⚠️ 0-for-8 career vs Littell/FD Research leads) · Basallo +285 (12 HR/69G/15.9%/.457 SLG vs RHP/OddsIndex explicit) · Caminero +255 (21 HR/80G/22.5%/SI explicit/6 HR last 5G/vs Kelly 5.71 ERA) · Stowers ~+400 (8 HR/~83G/.564 xwOBA L7D 2nd MLB/3 HR last 4G/LHB vs RHP STL/Lineups.com explicit/2025 All-Star/confirm FD for exact price) · FD Research June 28 confirmed · ❌ Judge OUT (rib) · ❌ Ohtani OUT (knee) · Littell: 21 HR in 16 starts/5.40 ERA · Kelly: 5.71 ERA/15 HR 13 starts · Camden Yards 1.06 HR park factor · Confirm lineups at FanDuel before wagering · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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