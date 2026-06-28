MLB Home Run Predictions: 5 Players Most Likely to Hit a Homer Today June 28, 2026

⚡ SI explicit picks: Caminero + Henderson · FD Research leads with Orioles trio vs Littell · Stowers 2nd MLB xwOBA L7D · Littell 21 HR in 16 starts · Confirm lineups

5 Players Most Likely to Hit a Homer Today

❌ Aaron Judge (NYY) — Rib stress fracture. Out until ~August. All Judge HR props void. ❌ Shohei Ohtani (LAD) — Left knee inflammation. DNP. All Ohtani HR props void. Confirm lineups at FanDuel before wagering.

⚡ CAMINERO 6 HR IN LAST 5 GAMES INCLUDING 3-HR THURSDAY · HENDERSON + ALONSO + BASALLO ALL vs ZACK LITTELL (21 HR IN 16 STARTS 5.40 ERA) AT CAMDEN YARDS (1.06 HR PARK FACTOR) · STOWERS 2ND MLB xwOBA LAST 7 DAYS (.564) · ALL FD ODDS CONFIRMED

FanDuel Research June 28 leads with the Orioles trio (Henderson +265, Alonso +280, Basallo +285) all facing Zack Littell. SI explicitly backs Henderson and Caminero. Kyle Stowers gets the favourable LHB vs RHP platoon vs the Cardinals with elite recent form.