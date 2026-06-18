Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 18

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

MLB action on Thursday includes the Boston Red Sox playing the Toronto Blue Jays.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (29-41) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (35-38)

Date: Thursday, June 18, 2026

Thursday, June 18, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and SNET

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-108) | TOR: (-108)

BOS: (-108) | TOR: (-108) Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-182) | TOR: -1.5 (+150)

BOS: +1.5 (-182) | TOR: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Red Sox) - 8-1, 3.03 ERA vs Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays) - 3-3, 3.78 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Sonny Gray (8-1) against the Blue Jays and Trey Yesavage (3-3). Gray's team is 9-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gray's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-3). The Blue Jays have a 3-5-0 ATS record in Yesavage's eight starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays were named the moneyline underdog for one Yesavage start this season -- they lost.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (55.9%)

The Red Sox vs Blue Jays moneyline has Boston as a -108 favorite, while Toronto is a -108 underdog on the road.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Red Sox-Blue Jays on June 18, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 19, or 43.2%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Boston has a record of 20-25 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -108 or more on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 32 of their 70 opportunities.

The Red Sox have an against the spread mark of 29-41-0 in 70 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog 32 total times this season. They've finished 10-22 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Toronto has a 10-22 record (winning only 31.2% of its games).

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 38 times this season for a 38-33-1 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have a 35-37-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.6% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras leads Boston with 71 hits and an OBP of .389 this season. He has a .295 batting average and a slugging percentage of .556.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Wilyer Abreu has an OPS of .766, fueled by an OBP of .337 and a team-best slugging percentage of .429 this season. He's batting .276.

His batting average ranks 39th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 77th, and his slugging percentage 72nd.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 70 hits this season and has a slash line of .288/.342/.453.

Jarren Duran is batting .214 with a .270 OBP and 37 RBI for Boston this season.

Duran brings a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .190 with two home runs and four RBIs.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Ernie Clement has 84 hits with a .452 slugging percentage, both team-best stats for the Blue Jays. He's batting .299 and with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a .366 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .276 while slugging .360.

He is 39th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Kazuma Okamoto has nine doubles, 15 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .233.

Jesus Sanchez is hitting .287 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Head to Head

6/16/2026: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/29/2026: 8-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/28/2026: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/27/2026: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-0 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/25/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/24/2025: 7-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/23/2025: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/29/2025: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/28/2025: 15-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

15-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/27/2025: 9-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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