Ghana vs Panama Prediction World Cup 2026: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today's Match
Subscribe to our newsletter
Ghana vs Panama: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today
Semenyo +230 the form pick, Williams +340 the pace play, Waterman +300 the Panama market leader, Díaz +285 the counter-attacking threat — full FanDuel anytime board and expert picks for Group L.
Ghana and Panama meet for the first time ever at the World Cup — and without Partey, Kudus or Salisu, Ghana's entire creative burden falls on Antoine Semenyo, Iñaki Williams and Jordan Ayew. Semenyo +230 is the unanimous form pick backed by Fox Sports and Oddschecker, Williams +340 is OddsTrader's "cleanest look on the board," Waterman +300 is Panama's market-leading goalscorer threat, and Díaz +285 is the counter-attacking danger man Squawka explicitly back.
Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook via ESPN. Cross-referenced with Gambling911, OddsTrader, Oddschecker. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.
⚽ Anytime Goalscorer — Full Board
*ESPN FanDuel board. Cross-referenced Gambling911 / OddsTrader / Oddschecker. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.
📋 Predicted Lineups
⭐ Best Bet #1: Antoine Semenyo — Anytime +230
Oddschecker confirm Semenyo as the unanimous anytime goalscorer market leader at 5/2 with a 29.67% implied probability — the highest of any player in this fixture. Fox Sports back him explicitly with their goal+assist pick at +235.
Squawka describe him as "Ghana's most dangerous attacker" and note his "breakout season, earning the Premier League Player of the Month award in February and scoring the winning goal in the FA Cup final." Dimers' model gives Semenyo a 20.8% anytime goal probability — the highest of any single player in this match. The structural case is uniquely powerful: with Partey denied a visa and Kudus out injured, virtually all of Ghana's creative output in the final third runs through Semenyo. He is simultaneously Ghana's most in-form attacker, their central focal point, and the player every expert cites first when assessing this fixture. At +230 for the unanimous 29.67% implied leader with a model-backed 20.8% goal probability, this is the clearest anytime goalscorer bet on tonight's entire World Cup slate.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎯 Panama Pick: Cecilio Waterman — Anytime +300
OddsTrader note the striking fact: "Cecilio Waterman at +220 tops the board as the Panama name the books respect most. A Panama striker leading the goalscorer market over Ghana's Premier League attackers tells you the modelers expect them to threaten, not just defend."
CBS Sports confirm "veteran forwards Cecilio Waterman and José Fajardo give them enough quality to test Ghana's defense." Dimers back this with a 19.0% anytime goal probability for Waterman — the highest of any Panama player. The structural case: Panama's BTTS market sits at -108 Yes, reflecting the CBS Sports observation that "the goal has gone both ways in five of their last six friendlies." Waterman is Panama's most direct attacking threat and their likely penalty taker. With Ghana's defensive spine weakened by absences and Waterman leading the Panama goalscorer board, +300 is the outstanding Panama anytime pick.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
💎 Value Pick: Ismael Díaz — Anytime +285
Squawka explicitly describe Díaz as "Panama's spark in the final third" and back his scoring threat: "The Club León forward scored a first-half hat-trick against Jamaica at the 2025 Gold Cup, proving he can punish slack defending." Fox Sports confirm him at +265 anytime on their FanDuel page.
Díaz brings a different type of threat to Waterman — faster, more direct, and more likely to be involved in Panama's counter-attacking sequences. He scored 8 goals in recent matches including penalties and was Panama's top scorer during the CONCACAF qualifying run. SportGambler back his shots on target at -154 — underling his involvement in Panama's attacking threat. With Ghana's defence reorganised without Salisu and potentially Opoku, Ghana's centre-back pairing will be tested all evening. At +285, Díaz is the more explosive goal threat given his counter-attacking speed — the best pure value anytime pick on the Panama side of this match.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
💨 Pace Play: Iñaki Williams — Anytime +340
OddsTrader make the explicit call: "Iñaki Williams +240 is the cleanest attacking route on the board. Constant movement, gets in behind, plays on the shoulder all afternoon." Squawka confirm he "stretches defenses with his running and end product, adding three goals and six assists across his La Liga campaign."
Dimers give Williams a 20.6% anytime goal probability — the second-highest in the entire match behind only Semenyo (20.8%). The OddsTrader observation captures his value: Williams' style — running in behind, exploiting space behind the defensive line — is exactly the movement that Panama's compact 3-4-3 shape is most susceptible to. When defenders track Semenyo centrally, Williams exploits the space on the wide left. Key caveat: a reported training knock means Williams could start on the bench. Confirm the starting lineup 30-60 minutes before kickoff — but at +340, if Williams starts he is the standout value anytime pick of the four featured today.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
Unanimous leader · 29.67% implied · Fox Sports explicit
Semenyo +230 is the clear pick — Oddschecker 5/2 (29.67% implied), Dimers 20.8% goal prob, Fox Sports explicit, with Partey and Kudus out he is Ghana's entire creative focal point. Panama angles: Waterman +300 (OddsTrader: "Panama striker leading market over Ghana's PL attackers"), Díaz +285 (Squawka: hat-trick vs Jamaica Gold Cup, Fox Sports +265). Pace play: Williams +340 (Dimers 20.6% prob, OddsTrader "cleanest look") — confirm he starts before betting.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
FAQ: Anytime Goalscorer — Ghana vs Panama
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Want more stories like this?
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.