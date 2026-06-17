Ghana vs Panama Prediction World Cup 2026: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today's Match

Semenyo +230 the form pick, Williams +340 the pace play, Waterman +300 the Panama market leader, Díaz +285 the counter-attacking threat — full FanDuel anytime board and expert picks for Group L.

🚨 PARTEY DENIED VISA · KUDUS OUT · SALISU OUT — Ghana missing key men. Semenyo, Williams & Ayew carry the entire attacking load.

Ghana and Panama meet for the first time ever at the World Cup — and without Partey, Kudus or Salisu, Ghana's entire creative burden falls on Antoine Semenyo, Iñaki Williams and Jordan Ayew. Semenyo +230 is the unanimous form pick backed by Fox Sports and Oddschecker, Williams +340 is OddsTrader's "cleanest look on the board," Waterman +300 is Panama's market-leading goalscorer threat, and Díaz +285 is the counter-attacking danger man Squawka explicitly back.

Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook via ESPN. Cross-referenced with Gambling911, OddsTrader, Oddschecker. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.

⚽ Anytime Goalscorer — Full Board

Player 1st Any Antoine Semenyo ⭐ 🇬🇭 GHA · F · Man City · Oddschecker: 5/2 · 29.67% implied +550 +230 Brandon Thomas-Asante 🇬🇭 GHA · F · Swansea · Oddschecker 3/1 +650 +275 Cecilio Waterman 🎯 🇵🇦 PAN · F · Oddschecker 7/10 · PAN market leader +750 +300 Ismael Díaz 💎 🇵🇦 PAN · F · Club León · Oddschecker 3/1 · hat-trick vs JAM +750 +285 José Fajardo 🇵🇦 PAN · F · 3 WCQ goals · Panama top scorer qualifying +750 +300 Jordan Ayew © 🇬🇭 GHA · F · Captain · 2G in last 4 matches +800 +320 Iñaki Williams 💨 🇬🇭 GHA · F · Athletic Club · OddsTrader "cleanest look" +800 +340 Tomás Rodríguez 🇵🇦 PAN · F · Oddschecker 7/2 +850 +360 Abdul Fatawu 🇬🇭 GHA · W · Leicester / Fulham · Wide pace — +330 Ernest Nuamah 🇬🇭 GHA · W · Olympique Lyon · Wide option — ~+360

*ESPN FanDuel board. Cross-referenced Gambling911 / OddsTrader / Oddschecker. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇬🇭 Ghana — 4-2-3-1 (Queiroz) GK: Ati-Zigi | DEF: Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah | MID: Yirenkyi, Sibo/Owusu | ATT: Nuamah, Williams, Fatawu | ST: Semenyo / Ayew © 🚨 OUT: Partey (visa), Kudus (injury), Salisu (knee). ⚠️ Doubt: Opoku, Iñaki Williams (training knock — may bench). Ghana lost 6 of 7 recent matches. Semenyo Man City · FA Cup final winning goal · Oddschecker 5/2 implied leader. Ati-Zigi |Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah |Yirenkyi, Sibo/Owusu |Nuamah,, Fatawu | 🇵🇦 Panama — 3-4-3 (Christiansen) GK: Mosquera | DEF: Ramos, Córdoba, Andrade | MID/WB: Murillo, Godoy, Carrasquilla?, Davis | ATT: Waterman, Díaz, Fajardo ⚠️ Doubt: Carrasquilla (2024 CONCACAF POY — fitness concern). Unbeaten CONCACAF qualifying — 4 goals conceded all campaign. 2nd WC ever. Díaz: hat-trick vs Jamaica 2025 Gold Cup. Fajardo: 3 WCQ goals. Goals went both ways in 5 of last 6 Panama friendlies (CBS Sports). Mosquera |Ramos, Córdoba, Andrade |Murillo, Godoy, Carrasquilla?, Davis |

⭐ Best Bet #1: Antoine Semenyo — Anytime +230

Antoine Semenyo Ghana F · Manchester City · FA Cup final goal · Oddschecker 5/2 1st Goal +550 Anytime +230 Oddschecker 5/2 · 29.67% implied · unanimous top pick Fox Sports: explicit goal+assist pick (+235 G+A) Dimers: 20.8% anytime goal probability — highest on board Squawka: "Ghana's most dangerous attacker" — breakout Man City FA Cup final winning goal · PL Player of Month February 2026 With Partey + Kudus out — ALL creative supply runs through him Oddschecker confirm Semenyo as the unanimous anytime goalscorer market leader at 5/2 with a 29.67% implied probability — the highest of any player in this fixture. Fox Sports back him explicitly with their goal+assist pick at +235. Squawka describe him as "Ghana's most dangerous attacker" and note his "breakout season, earning the Premier League Player of the Month award in February and scoring the winning goal in the FA Cup final." Dimers' model gives Semenyo a 20.8% anytime goal probability — the highest of any single player in this match. The structural case is uniquely powerful: with Partey denied a visa and Kudus out injured, virtually all of Ghana's creative output in the final third runs through Semenyo. He is simultaneously Ghana's most in-form attacker, their central focal point, and the player every expert cites first when assessing this fixture. At +230 for the unanimous 29.67% implied leader with a model-backed 20.8% goal probability, this is the clearest anytime goalscorer bet on tonight's entire World Cup slate.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Semenyo Anytime (+230)

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🎯 Panama Pick: Cecilio Waterman — Anytime +300

Cecilio Waterman Panama F · Oddschecker 7/10 · PAN market leader · 19.0% prob 1st Goal +750 Anytime +300 OddsTrader: Panama striker LEADING the goalscorer board Oddschecker: highest-placed Panama player at 7/10 CBS Sports: "Waterman gives Panama quality to test Ghana" Dimers: 19.0% goal probability — top Panama option Goals went both ways in 5 of last 6 Panama friendlies BTTS priced at near-even (-108 Yes) OddsTrader note the striking fact: "Cecilio Waterman at +220 tops the board as the Panama name the books respect most. A Panama striker leading the goalscorer market over Ghana's Premier League attackers tells you the modelers expect them to threaten, not just defend." CBS Sports confirm "veteran forwards Cecilio Waterman and José Fajardo give them enough quality to test Ghana's defense." Dimers back this with a 19.0% anytime goal probability for Waterman — the highest of any Panama player. The structural case: Panama's BTTS market sits at -108 Yes, reflecting the CBS Sports observation that "the goal has gone both ways in five of their last six friendlies." Waterman is Panama's most direct attacking threat and their likely penalty taker. With Ghana's defensive spine weakened by absences and Waterman leading the Panama goalscorer board, +300 is the outstanding Panama anytime pick.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Waterman Anytime (+300)

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💎 Value Pick: Ismael Díaz — Anytime +285

Ismael Díaz Panama F · Club León · Hat-trick vs Jamaica Gold Cup 2025 · Oddschecker 3/1 1st Goal +750 Anytime +285 Squawka: "Panama's spark in the final third" Squawka: "hat-trick vs Jamaica at 2025 Gold Cup" Fox Sports: +265 confirmed on their FanDuel page Dimers: 16.8% goal probability Scored 8 goals recently including penalties — top WCQ scorer SportGambler: Díaz shots on target -154 — backs his threat Squawka explicitly describe Díaz as "Panama's spark in the final third" and back his scoring threat: "The Club León forward scored a first-half hat-trick against Jamaica at the 2025 Gold Cup, proving he can punish slack defending." Fox Sports confirm him at +265 anytime on their FanDuel page. Díaz brings a different type of threat to Waterman — faster, more direct, and more likely to be involved in Panama's counter-attacking sequences. He scored 8 goals in recent matches including penalties and was Panama's top scorer during the CONCACAF qualifying run. SportGambler back his shots on target at -154 — underling his involvement in Panama's attacking threat. With Ghana's defence reorganised without Salisu and potentially Opoku, Ghana's centre-back pairing will be tested all evening. At +285, Díaz is the more explosive goal threat given his counter-attacking speed — the best pure value anytime pick on the Panama side of this match.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Díaz Anytime (+285)

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💨 Pace Play: Iñaki Williams — Anytime +340

Iñaki Williams Ghana F · Athletic Club · OddsTrader "cleanest look" · 3G+6A La Liga 1st Goal +800 Anytime +340 OddsTrader: "+240 is the cleanest look on the board" Dimers: 20.6% goal probability — 2nd highest overall Squawka: "stretches defenses with running and end product" Athletic Club · 3G + 6A La Liga season 2025-26 Training knock doubt — confirm he starts before betting "Constant movement — plays on the shoulder all afternoon" OddsTrader make the explicit call: "Iñaki Williams +240 is the cleanest attacking route on the board. Constant movement, gets in behind, plays on the shoulder all afternoon." Squawka confirm he "stretches defenses with his running and end product, adding three goals and six assists across his La Liga campaign." Dimers give Williams a 20.6% anytime goal probability — the second-highest in the entire match behind only Semenyo (20.8%). The OddsTrader observation captures his value: Williams' style — running in behind, exploiting space behind the defensive line — is exactly the movement that Panama's compact 3-4-3 shape is most susceptible to. When defenders track Semenyo centrally, Williams exploits the space on the wide left. Key caveat: a reported training knock means Williams could start on the bench. Confirm the starting lineup 30-60 minutes before kickoff — but at +340, if Williams starts he is the standout value anytime pick of the four featured today.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet I. Williams Anytime (+340)

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🔮 Prediction: Ghana 1-0 Panama — Semenyo the difference Top Pick: Antoine Semenyo +230 🇬🇭

Unanimous leader · 29.67% implied · Fox Sports explicit Semenyo +230 is the clear pick — Oddschecker 5/2 (29.67% implied), Dimers 20.8% goal prob, Fox Sports explicit, with Partey and Kudus out he is Ghana's entire creative focal point. Panama angles: Waterman +300 (OddsTrader: "Panama striker leading market over Ghana's PL attackers"), Díaz +285 (Squawka: hat-trick vs Jamaica Gold Cup, Fox Sports +265). Pace play: Williams +340 (Dimers 20.6% prob, OddsTrader "cleanest look") — confirm he starts before betting.

Ghana vs Panama · Anytime Goalscorer · BMO Field Toronto · 7 PM ET ⭐ Semenyo Anytime Market leader · 29.67% implied · Fox Sports / Oddschecker +230 💎 Ismael Díaz Anytime PAN counter threat · Squawka explicit · Gold Cup hat-trick +285 🎯 Waterman Anytime PAN market leader · OddsTrader explicit · 19.0% prob +300 💨 I. Williams Anytime Pace play · OddsTrader "cleanest look" · confirm starts +340

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet All Anytime Props — Ghana vs Panama Semenyo +230 · Díaz +285 · Waterman +300 · Williams +340

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FAQ: Anytime Goalscorer — Ghana vs Panama

Who is the best anytime goalscorer bet for Ghana vs Panama? Antoine Semenyo at +230 anytime is the unanimous market leader. Oddschecker confirm him at 5/2 with a 29.67% implied probability — the highest of any player in this fixture. Fox Sports explicitly back him for a goal contribution at +235. Dimers give him a 20.8% anytime goal probability — the highest in the entire match. With Thomas Partey denied a Canadian visa and Mohammed Kudus out injured, Semenyo is Ghana's undisputed attacking focal point and the clearest anytime goalscorer bet on tonight's World Cup slate.

Why is Cecilio Waterman worth backing at +300 anytime? OddsTrader make the analytical case: "Cecilio Waterman at +220 tops the board as the Panama name the books respect most. A Panama striker leading the goalscorer market over Ghana's Premier League attackers tells you the modelers expect Panama to threaten, not just defend." Dimers give Waterman a 19.0% goal probability — the highest of any Panama player. CBS Sports confirm he "gives Panama enough quality to test Ghana's defense." Panama's BTTS market sits at -108 Yes, confirming market expectation that goals come at both ends. Waterman at +300 is the best Panama anytime bet.

What are the Ghana vs Panama FanDuel odds today? Ghana are +135 on the FanDuel money line, Panama at +220, draw at +210. Under 2.5 goals is -170, Over +138. Both Teams to Score Yes is -108, No is -118. Kalshi traders price Ghana at 45% win probability, draw 28%, Panama 29%. Ghana are missing Thomas Partey (visa denied), Mohammed Kudus (injury) and Mohammed Salisu (knee).