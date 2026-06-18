MLB
Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 18
Will Cal Raleigh or Pete Alonso hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 18, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Pete Alonso (Orioles): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 74 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 73 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)
- Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Colt Emerson (Mariners): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 24 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 74 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Connor Joe (Mariners): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Leody Taveras (Orioles): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Victor Robles (Mariners): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games