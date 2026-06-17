Braves vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 17

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the San Francisco Giants.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Braves vs Giants Game Info

Atlanta Braves (46-26) vs. San Francisco Giants (30-43)

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and NBCS-BA

Braves vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-136) | SF: (+116)

ATL: (-136) | SF: (+116) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+142) | SF: +1.5 (-172)

ATL: -1.5 (+142) | SF: +1.5 (-172) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Braves vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: JR Ritchie (Braves) - 1-1, 3.82 ERA vs Carson Whisenhunt (Giants) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable starters are JR Ritchie (1-1) for the Braves and Carson Whisenhunt for the Giants. Ritchie's team is 4-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ritchie's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Last season when Whisenhunt pitched his team went 3-2-0 against the spread. Whisenhunt and his team had a 2-1 record in the three games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Braves vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (61%)

Braves vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Braves, San Francisco is the underdog at +116, and Atlanta is -136 playing at home.

Braves vs Giants Spread

The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Giants. The Braves are +142 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -172.

Braves vs Giants Over/Under

The Braves-Giants game on June 17 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Giants Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 54 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (70.4%) in those games.

This year Atlanta has won 25 of 36 games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 34 of their 70 opportunities.

The Braves are 41-29-0 against the spread in their 70 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants are 16-29 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 35.6% of those games).

San Francisco has a record of 8-10 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (44.4%).

The Giants have played in 71 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-33-4).

The Giants have a 30-41-0 record against the spread this season (covering 42.3% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 76 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .552, both of which are tops among Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .270 batting average and an on-base percentage of .342.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is ninth in slugging.

Olson hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .256 with three home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Ozzie Albies leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.431) thanks to 23 extra-base hits. He's batting .275 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 44th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Michael Harris II has 75 hits this season and has a slash line of .306/.340/.514.

Harris heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Drake Baldwin is batting .301 with a .385 OBP and 39 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Baldwin has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with three home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has put up a slugging percentage of .441, a team-best for the Giants. He's batting .324 with an on-base percentage of .356.

He is fourth in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Jung Hoo Lee has a .362 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .331 while slugging .456.

Including all qualified players, he is second in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Casey Schmitt has racked up 73 hits, a team-best for the Giants.

Matt Chapman has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 32 walks while batting .257.

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