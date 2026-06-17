Ghana vs Panama Prediction World Cup 2026: Who Will Score the First Goal Today's Match?

Semenyo +550 the top pick, Waterman +600 the Panama opener, Williams +800 the pace threat, Díaz +750 the value — full first goalscorer odds, expert analysis and FanDuel picks for Group L.

🚨 PARTEY DENIED VISA · KUDUS OUT · SALISU OUT — Semenyo now Ghana's sole creative and finishing focal point.

In a first-ever World Cup meeting between these nations, the opening goal has the potential to shape the entire match — and either side's survival hopes in Group L. Semenyo +550 is the unanimous market leader for first scorer, Waterman +600 is OddsTrader's "cleanest look" on the Panama side, Díaz +750 is Squawka's hat-trick man, and Williams +800 is the pace value play if he starts.

Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook via ESPN and Gambling911. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.

⚽ First Goalscorer — Full Board

Player 1st Any Antoine Semenyo ⭐ 🇬🇭 GHA · F · Man City · 29.67% anytime implied +550 +230 Brandon Thomas-Asante 🇬🇭 GHA · F · Swansea City · Sub / starter +650 +275 Cecilio Waterman 🎯 🇵🇦 PAN · F · PAN first scorer market leader +600 +300 Ismael Díaz 💎 🇵🇦 PAN · F · Club León · Gold Cup hat-trick vs Jamaica +750 +285 José Fajardo 🇵🇦 PAN · F · 3 WCQ goals · Panama top scorer qualifying +750 +300 Jordan Ayew © 🇬🇭 GHA · F · Captain · 2G in last 4 matches · 120 caps +800 +320 Iñaki Williams 💨 🇬🇭 GHA · F · Athletic Club · ⚠️ Training knock — confirm start +800 +340 Prince Adu 🇬🇭 GHA · F · Young striker option +700 +285 Abdul Fatawu 🇬🇭 GHA · W · Leicester/Fulham · Left wide option — +330 Tomás Rodríguez 🇵🇦 PAN · F · Oddschecker 7/2 anytime +850 +360

*ESPN FanDuel / Gambling911 first scorer board. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇬🇭 Ghana — 4-2-3-1 (Queiroz) GK: Ati-Zigi | DEF: Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah | MID: Yirenkyi, Sibo/Owusu | ATT: Nuamah, Williams?, Fatawu | ST: Semenyo / Ayew © 🚨 OUT: Partey (visa denied), Kudus (injury), Salisu (knee). ⚠️ Doubt: Opoku (knock), Williams (training knock). CAF qualifying: W5 D1 L0 — 16 goals scored. Lost 6 of last 7 overall. Semenyo = Ghana's entire creative focal point tonight. Ati-Zigi |Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah |Yirenkyi, Sibo/Owusu |Nuamah, Williams?, Fatawu | 🇵🇦 Panama — 3-4-3 (Christiansen) GK: Mosquera | DEF: Ramos, Córdoba, Andrade | MID/WB: Murillo, Godoy, Carrasquilla?, Davis | ATT: Waterman, Díaz, Fajardo ⚠️ Doubt: Carrasquilla (2024 CONCACAF POY — fitness concern, has trained). Unbeaten CONCACAF qualifying — 4 goals conceded. 2nd WC ever. Díaz: Gold Cup hat-trick vs Jamaica. Fajardo: 3 WCQ goals. Goals went both ways in 5 of 6 recent Panama friendlies. Mosquera |Ramos, Córdoba, Andrade |Murillo, Godoy, Carrasquilla?, Davis |

⭐ Pick #1: Antoine Semenyo — First Scorer +550

Antoine Semenyo Ghana F · Manchester City · FA Cup final goal · PL Player of Month Feb 2026 1st Goal +550 Anytime +230 Oddschecker 5/2 anytime · 29.67% implied — board leader Fox Sports: explicit goal contribution pick Dimers: 20.8% goal prob — highest of any player tonight Squawka: "Ghana's most dangerous attacker" With Partey + Kudus out — sole creative + finishing focal point Man City · FA Cup final winner · PL POTM Feb 2026 Semenyo is the unanimous first scorer market leader — backed by Oddschecker's 5/2 multi-book consensus (29.67% implied probability) and a 20.8% anytime goal probability per Dimers — the highest of any player in this match. The first scorer case for Semenyo is strengthened by his structural importance. Without Thomas Partey (visa denied) and Mohammed Kudus (injury), Ghana's entire creative midfield supply is gone — meaning virtually every threatening attack Ghana build will travel through Semenyo. Squawka describe him as "Ghana's most dangerous attacker" coming off a "breakout season, earning the Premier League Player of the Month award in February and scoring the winning goal in the FA Cup final." Fox Sports explicitly back him for a goal contribution. At +550 first scorer for the player with the highest anytime probability in the entire match, the value case is compelling. One Semenyo burst past Córdoba or a quick combination with Ayew in the first 30 minutes is the most likely route to an opening goal in tonight's fixture.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Semenyo First Scorer (+550)

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🎯 Panama Opener: Cecilio Waterman — First Scorer +600

Cecilio Waterman Panama F · OddsTrader PAN market leader · Oddschecker 7/10 anytime 1st Goal +600 Anytime +300 OddsTrader: Panama striker LEADING the goalscorer board Dimers: 19.0% goal prob — highest Panama player Gambling911: +600 first scorer confirmed CBS: "Waterman gives Panama quality to test Ghana" Ghana defensive spine depleted — Salisu out Goals both ways in 5 of last 6 Panama friendlies OddsTrader identify Waterman leading the entire Panama goalscorer market over Ghana's Premier League attackers — a significant signal that quantitative models give Panama a genuine goal threat. Gambling911 confirm his first scorer price at +600 on FanDuel. The first scorer case for Waterman is built on Panama's counter-attacking blueprint. Christiansen's 3-4-3 is designed to absorb Ghana's pressure and release quickly through Waterman on the break — the exact type of movement that a defensively weakened Ghana (Salisu out, Opoku doubtful) is most vulnerable to. OddsTrader note the market signal: "A Panama striker leading the goalscorer market over Ghana's Premier League attackers tells you the modelers expect them to threaten, not just defend." CBS Sports confirm "veteran forwards Cecilio Waterman and José Fajardo give them enough quality to test Ghana's defense." At +600 first scorer with Dimers' model giving him the highest goal probability of any Panama player (19.0%), Waterman is the outstanding first scorer pick from the Panama side.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Waterman First Scorer (+600)

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💎 Value Pick: Ismael Díaz — First Scorer +750

Ismael Díaz Panama F · Club León · Hat-trick vs Jamaica Gold Cup 2025 · Fox Sports +265 anytime 1st Goal +750 Anytime +285 Squawka: "Panama's spark in the final third" Squawka: first-half hat-trick vs Jamaica Gold Cup 2025 Fox Sports: +265 anytime confirmed · Dimers: 16.8% goal prob Counter-attacking speed — exploits space behind Ghana's line 8 recent goals including penalties — WCQ top scorer Gap between first scorer (+750) and anytime (+285) = value The price gap between Díaz's first scorer (+750) and anytime (+285) is the largest of any player on the board — creating structural value for bettors who believe Panama's counter-attacks will produce the opening goal. Squawka describe Díaz as "Panama's spark in the final third" — the player most capable of explosive counter-attacking play. His Gold Cup hat-trick against Jamaica in 2025 proves his ability to score quickly and in volume when presented with defensive space. The Fox Sports +265 anytime confirmation and Dimers' 16.8% goal probability place him as the second most likely Panama scorer behind Waterman. His pace and directness make him better suited to scoring first — a quick counter after Ghana overcommit — than scoring late when games are more controlled. At +750, for a player with +285 anytime value and explosive pace, the first scorer price represents the best expected-value pick on the Panama side of tonight's goalscorer board.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Díaz First Scorer (+750)

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💨 Pace Longshot: Iñaki Williams — First Scorer +800

Iñaki Williams Ghana F · Athletic Club · 3G+6A La Liga · ⚠️ Confirm starts — training knock 1st Goal +800 Anytime +340 OddsTrader: "cleanest attacking route on the board" Dimers: 20.6% anytime goal prob — 2nd highest in match Squawka: "stretches defenses with running and end product" Athletic Club · 3G + 6A La Liga 2025-26 ⚠️ Training knock — may bench. MUST confirm lineup If starting: highest ceiling first scorer on the Ghana side OddsTrader describe Williams as "the cleanest attacking route on the board" — noting his "constant movement, getting in behind, playing on the shoulder all afternoon." Dimers give him a 20.6% anytime goal probability — the second-highest in the entire match. The first scorer case for Williams is simple: his style is built for early goals. He runs behind defences from minute one, his La Liga pace gives him a clear physical edge over Panama's wing-backs, and as the wide outlet in a Semenyo-led attack his runs are most dangerous when Panama's shape is still being set in the opening 20-30 minutes. Squawka confirm he "stretches defenses with his running and end product, adding three goals and six assists across his La Liga campaign." The critical caveat: Williams has a reported training knock and may start on the bench. Check the starting lineup 30-60 minutes before kick-off. If he starts, +800 first scorer for a player with a 20.6% Dimers anytime probability is the best-value high-upside first goal pick on the Ghana side.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet I. Williams First Scorer (+800) — confirm starts

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🔮 Prediction: Ghana 1-0 Panama — Semenyo opens First Goal: Antoine Semenyo +550 🇬🇭

Unanimous leader · 20.8% Dimers prob · Fox Sports pick Semenyo +550 is the market's top first scorer pick — Oddschecker board leader at 5/2 anytime, Dimers 20.8% goal probability, Fox Sports explicit pick, and Ghana's sole creative focal point with Partey and Kudus both absent. Panama angles: Waterman +600 (OddsTrader market leader, 19.0% Dimers prob) and Díaz +750 (Squawka explicit, hat-trick Gold Cup, best gap between first scorer and anytime price). Williams +800 if confirmed starting — the pace play with 20.6% Dimers probability.

Ghana vs Panama · First Goalscorer · BMO Field Toronto · 7 PM ET ⭐ Semenyo First Scorer Market leader · 20.8% prob · Fox Sports · sole GHA focal point +550 🎯 Waterman First Scorer PAN market leader · OddsTrader explicit · 19.0% Dimers +600 💎 Díaz First Scorer Value · Squawka Gold Cup hat-trick · +750/+285 gap +750 💨 Williams First Scorer Pace play · 20.6% Dimers prob · ⚠️ confirm he starts +800

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet First Goalscorer Props — Ghana vs Panama Semenyo +550 · Waterman +600 · Díaz +750 · Williams +800

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FAQ: First Goalscorer — Ghana vs Panama

Who is most likely to score first in Ghana vs Panama? Antoine Semenyo at +550 first scorer is the unanimous market top pick. Oddschecker confirm him as the anytime market leader at 5/2 with a 29.67% implied probability. Dimers give him the highest anytime goal probability in the entire match at 20.8%. Fox Sports explicitly pick him for a goal contribution. With Thomas Partey denied a Canadian visa and Mohammed Kudus out injured, Semenyo is Ghana's entire creative and finishing focal point — virtually every dangerous Ghana attack will run through him. Squawka describe him as "Ghana's most dangerous attacker" coming off a breakout Manchester City season.

Why is Ismael Díaz worth backing at +750 first scorer? The value case for Díaz at +750 is the gap between his first scorer price and his +285 anytime price — the widest such gap of any player on the board. Squawka describe him as "Panama's spark in the final third" who "scored a first-half hat-trick against Jamaica at the 2025 Gold Cup." Fox Sports confirm +265 anytime on their FanDuel page. His counter-attacking speed and direct running style make him better suited to scoring early — exploiting space in Ghana's defensive line before the game settles. Dimers give him a 16.8% goal probability. At +750, the expected value gap relative to his anytime price is the best on the Panama side.

What are the Ghana vs Panama FanDuel odds today? Ghana are +135 on the FanDuel money line, Panama at +220, draw at +210. Under 2.5 goals is -170, Over +138. Both Teams to Score Yes is -108, No -118. Kalshi traders price Ghana at 45% win probability. Ghana are missing Thomas Partey (visa denied), Mohammed Kudus (injury) and Mohammed Salisu (knee). Iñaki Williams is also listed as a doubt after a training knock — confirm his starting status before betting his first scorer price.