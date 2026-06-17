Ghana vs Panama Prediction World Cup 2026: Who Will Score the First Goal Today's Match?
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Ghana vs Panama: Who Will Score the First Goal Today?
Semenyo +550 the top pick, Waterman +600 the Panama opener, Williams +800 the pace threat, Díaz +750 the value — full first goalscorer odds, expert analysis and FanDuel picks for Group L.
In a first-ever World Cup meeting between these nations, the opening goal has the potential to shape the entire match — and either side's survival hopes in Group L. Semenyo +550 is the unanimous market leader for first scorer, Waterman +600 is OddsTrader's "cleanest look" on the Panama side, Díaz +750 is Squawka's hat-trick man, and Williams +800 is the pace value play if he starts.
Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook via ESPN and Gambling911. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.
⚽ First Goalscorer — Full Board
*ESPN FanDuel / Gambling911 first scorer board. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.
📋 Predicted Lineups
⭐ Pick #1: Antoine Semenyo — First Scorer +550
Semenyo is the unanimous first scorer market leader — backed by Oddschecker's 5/2 multi-book consensus (29.67% implied probability) and a 20.8% anytime goal probability per Dimers — the highest of any player in this match.
The first scorer case for Semenyo is strengthened by his structural importance. Without Thomas Partey (visa denied) and Mohammed Kudus (injury), Ghana's entire creative midfield supply is gone — meaning virtually every threatening attack Ghana build will travel through Semenyo. Squawka describe him as "Ghana's most dangerous attacker" coming off a "breakout season, earning the Premier League Player of the Month award in February and scoring the winning goal in the FA Cup final." Fox Sports explicitly back him for a goal contribution. At +550 first scorer for the player with the highest anytime probability in the entire match, the value case is compelling. One Semenyo burst past Córdoba or a quick combination with Ayew in the first 30 minutes is the most likely route to an opening goal in tonight's fixture.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎯 Panama Opener: Cecilio Waterman — First Scorer +600
OddsTrader identify Waterman leading the entire Panama goalscorer market over Ghana's Premier League attackers — a significant signal that quantitative models give Panama a genuine goal threat. Gambling911 confirm his first scorer price at +600 on FanDuel.
The first scorer case for Waterman is built on Panama's counter-attacking blueprint. Christiansen's 3-4-3 is designed to absorb Ghana's pressure and release quickly through Waterman on the break — the exact type of movement that a defensively weakened Ghana (Salisu out, Opoku doubtful) is most vulnerable to. OddsTrader note the market signal: "A Panama striker leading the goalscorer market over Ghana's Premier League attackers tells you the modelers expect them to threaten, not just defend." CBS Sports confirm "veteran forwards Cecilio Waterman and José Fajardo give them enough quality to test Ghana's defense." At +600 first scorer with Dimers' model giving him the highest goal probability of any Panama player (19.0%), Waterman is the outstanding first scorer pick from the Panama side.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
💎 Value Pick: Ismael Díaz — First Scorer +750
The price gap between Díaz's first scorer (+750) and anytime (+285) is the largest of any player on the board — creating structural value for bettors who believe Panama's counter-attacks will produce the opening goal.
Squawka describe Díaz as "Panama's spark in the final third" — the player most capable of explosive counter-attacking play. His Gold Cup hat-trick against Jamaica in 2025 proves his ability to score quickly and in volume when presented with defensive space. The Fox Sports +265 anytime confirmation and Dimers' 16.8% goal probability place him as the second most likely Panama scorer behind Waterman. His pace and directness make him better suited to scoring first — a quick counter after Ghana overcommit — than scoring late when games are more controlled. At +750, for a player with +285 anytime value and explosive pace, the first scorer price represents the best expected-value pick on the Panama side of tonight's goalscorer board.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
💨 Pace Longshot: Iñaki Williams — First Scorer +800
OddsTrader describe Williams as "the cleanest attacking route on the board" — noting his "constant movement, getting in behind, playing on the shoulder all afternoon." Dimers give him a 20.6% anytime goal probability — the second-highest in the entire match.
The first scorer case for Williams is simple: his style is built for early goals. He runs behind defences from minute one, his La Liga pace gives him a clear physical edge over Panama's wing-backs, and as the wide outlet in a Semenyo-led attack his runs are most dangerous when Panama's shape is still being set in the opening 20-30 minutes. Squawka confirm he "stretches defenses with his running and end product, adding three goals and six assists across his La Liga campaign." The critical caveat: Williams has a reported training knock and may start on the bench. Check the starting lineup 30-60 minutes before kick-off. If he starts, +800 first scorer for a player with a 20.6% Dimers anytime probability is the best-value high-upside first goal pick on the Ghana side.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
Unanimous leader · 20.8% Dimers prob · Fox Sports pick
Semenyo +550 is the market's top first scorer pick — Oddschecker board leader at 5/2 anytime, Dimers 20.8% goal probability, Fox Sports explicit pick, and Ghana's sole creative focal point with Partey and Kudus both absent. Panama angles: Waterman +600 (OddsTrader market leader, 19.0% Dimers prob) and Díaz +750 (Squawka explicit, hat-trick Gold Cup, best gap between first scorer and anytime price). Williams +800 if confirmed starting — the pace play with 20.6% Dimers probability.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
FAQ: First Goalscorer — Ghana vs Panama
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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