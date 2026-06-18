Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 18

Will George Kirby strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Sean Manaea exceed 5.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 18, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -152) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -152) | 5.1 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances Sean Manaea (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -150) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners