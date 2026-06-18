MLB
Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 18
Will George Kirby strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Sean Manaea exceed 5.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 18, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
- Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -152) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Sean Manaea (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -150) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners
- George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Kyle Bradish (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances