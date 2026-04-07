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NCAAB

Women's College Basketball National Championship Odds for 2026-27

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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Women's College Basketball National Championship Odds for 2026-27

With UCLA's convincing 2026 title in the books, let's look ahead to next year.

Who are the early 2027 women's college basketball national championship favorites, per FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds.

All college basketball odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Women's College Basketball National Championship Odds 2027

Full women's college basketball national championship odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team
Odds
Connecticut (W)+160
South Carolina (W)+500
USC (W)+500
Texas (W)+550
Michigan (W)+1000
LSU (W)+1600
Vanderbilt (W)+1600

Which college basketball futures stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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