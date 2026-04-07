Women's College Basketball National Championship Odds for 2026-27

With UCLA's convincing 2026 title in the books, let's look ahead to next year.

Who are the early 2027 women's college basketball national championship favorites, per FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds.

All college basketball odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Women's College Basketball National Championship Odds 2027

Full women's college basketball national championship odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds Connecticut (W) +160 South Carolina (W) +500 USC (W) +500 Texas (W) +550 Michigan (W) +1000 LSU (W) +1600 Vanderbilt (W) +1600 View Full Table ChevronDown

Which college basketball futures stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball odds to see the full menu of options.

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