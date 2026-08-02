WNBA Player Props Today: 3 Best Bets Including Paige Bueckers Point Total for 8/2/2026

⚠️ Injury Status Worth Confirming Before Betting Brittney Griner, Marina Mabrey and Gabby Williams all have conflicting or recent injury designations. The picks below intentionally avoid those three names — confirm official status on FanDuel before betting anything tied to them specifically.

Two games, real scoring-threshold props for each. Here are the three prices that stand out most, all built around players without any injury question marks attached.

1. Paige Bueckers — To Score 15+ Points — -800

Bueckers is averaging 20.7 points a night on 51.4% shooting and has cleared 30 fantasy points in 14 straight appearances — this is about as consistent a scoring floor as exists in the league right now. Connecticut's frontcourt is also genuinely shorthanded tonight, which should mean fewer possessions spent facing elite interior resistance. A -800 price is short, but for a player performing at this level against a defense missing multiple rotation pieces, it's short for a defensible reason. Connecticut Sun @ Dallas Wings · 7:00 PM ET

2. Jessica Shepard — To Score 10+ Points — -520

Shepard controls the glass for Dallas at 12.1 rebounds a night, and with Connecticut down two frontcourt rotation pieces, she should see extra opportunities to work inside without the same level of resistance she'd normally face. This is a genuinely safe number for a player who's a full-time starter in a favorable matchup. Connecticut Sun @ Dallas Wings · 7:00 PM ET

3. Isabelle Harrison — To Score 10+ Points — -192

Harrison is priced as Toronto's second-most-likely scorer on this board behind only the injury-flagged Marina Mabrey, which tells you the market expects her usage to hold up regardless of Mabrey's status tonight. If anything, a limited or absent Mabrey would likely push more offensive responsibility toward Harrison, not less — making this a reasonable number even accounting for the uncertainty elsewhere in Toronto's lineup. Toronto Tempo @ Golden State Valkyries · 8:30 PM ET

📋 Before You Bet Confirm official status for Brittney Griner, Marina Mabrey and Gabby Williams on FanDuel before wagering on props tied to any of them — reporting on their availability has been inconsistent heading into tonight. ⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · WNBA Player Props · Sunday See All WNBA Props on FanDuel Now Bueckers 15+ -800 · Shepard 10+ -520 · Harrison 10+ -192

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Paige Bueckers to score 15+ points: -800, Connecticut Sun @ Dallas Wings, 7:00 PM ET · Jessica Shepard to score 10+ points: -520, Connecticut Sun @ Dallas Wings, 7:00 PM ET · Isabelle Harrison to score 10+ points: -192, Toronto Tempo @ Golden State Valkyries, 8:30 PM ET · Additional props for this slate: Leila Lacan to score 15+ +158, Olivia Nelson-Ododa to score 15+ +132, Diamond Miller to score 10+ +100, Nyara Sabally to score 10+ -144, Veronica Burton to score 15+ +175, Julie Allemand to score 15+ +980 · Brittney Griner, Marina Mabrey and Gabby Williams all carry conflicting or unresolved injury designations; confirm status before betting on them · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER