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WNBA

WNBA Player Props Today: 3 Best Bets Including Paige Bueckers Point Total for 8/2/2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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WNBA Player Props Today: 3 Best Bets Including Paige Bueckers Point Total for 8/2/2026
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🏀 WNBA · SUNDAY, AUGUST 2 · PLAYER PROPS · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Sun @ Wings · Tempo @ Valkyries · All Odds FanDuel
3 Best WNBA Player Prop Bets Today

Sunday, August 2, 2026 · Points props, ranked

Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚠️
Injury Status Worth Confirming Before Betting
Brittney Griner, Marina Mabrey and Gabby Williams all have conflicting or recent injury designations. The picks below intentionally avoid those three names — confirm official status on FanDuel before betting anything tied to them specifically.

Two games, real scoring-threshold props for each. Here are the three prices that stand out most, all built around players without any injury question marks attached.

1. Paige Bueckers — To Score 15+ Points — -800

Bueckers is averaging 20.7 points a night on 51.4% shooting and has cleared 30 fantasy points in 14 straight appearances — this is about as consistent a scoring floor as exists in the league right now. Connecticut's frontcourt is also genuinely shorthanded tonight, which should mean fewer possessions spent facing elite interior resistance. A -800 price is short, but for a player performing at this level against a defense missing multiple rotation pieces, it's short for a defensible reason.

Connecticut Sun @ Dallas Wings · 7:00 PM ET

2. Jessica Shepard — To Score 10+ Points — -520

Shepard controls the glass for Dallas at 12.1 rebounds a night, and with Connecticut down two frontcourt rotation pieces, she should see extra opportunities to work inside without the same level of resistance she'd normally face. This is a genuinely safe number for a player who's a full-time starter in a favorable matchup.

Connecticut Sun @ Dallas Wings · 7:00 PM ET

3. Isabelle Harrison — To Score 10+ Points — -192

Harrison is priced as Toronto's second-most-likely scorer on this board behind only the injury-flagged Marina Mabrey, which tells you the market expects her usage to hold up regardless of Mabrey's status tonight. If anything, a limited or absent Mabrey would likely push more offensive responsibility toward Harrison, not less — making this a reasonable number even accounting for the uncertainty elsewhere in Toronto's lineup.

Toronto Tempo @ Golden State Valkyries · 8:30 PM ET
📋 Before You Bet

Confirm official status for Brittney Griner, Marina Mabrey and Gabby Williams on FanDuel before wagering on props tied to any of them — reporting on their availability has been inconsistent heading into tonight.

⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · WNBA Player Props · Sunday
See All WNBA Props on FanDuel Now
Bueckers 15+ -800 · Shepard 10+ -520 · Harrison 10+ -192
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Paige Bueckers to score 15+ points: -800, Connecticut Sun @ Dallas Wings, 7:00 PM ET · Jessica Shepard to score 10+ points: -520, Connecticut Sun @ Dallas Wings, 7:00 PM ET · Isabelle Harrison to score 10+ points: -192, Toronto Tempo @ Golden State Valkyries, 8:30 PM ET · Additional props for this slate: Leila Lacan to score 15+ +158, Olivia Nelson-Ododa to score 15+ +132, Diamond Miller to score 10+ +100, Nyara Sabally to score 10+ -144, Veronica Burton to score 15+ +175, Julie Allemand to score 15+ +980 · Brittney Griner, Marina Mabrey and Gabby Williams all carry conflicting or unresolved injury designations; confirm status before betting on them · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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