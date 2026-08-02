5 Best Home Run Prop Bets, Predictions & Odds for Sunday August 2 2026

⚾ ⚾ MLB · SUNDAY, AUGUST 2 · HOME RUN PROPS · ALL ODDS FANDUEL Full 15-Game Slate · All Odds FanDuel 5 Best Home Run Prop Bets, Predictions & Odds for Sunday, August 2 Ranked picks across the full slate · All odds FanDuel Listed players must be in the starting lineup for bets to stand · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook Fifteen games headline Sunday's slate. We pulled the five best home run prices directly from FanDuel's "To Hit a Home Run" market, spreading picks across different games rather than stacking one matchup. ⭐ Pick #1 · Athletics 1B 4:06 PM ET · Board's Shortest Price Nick Kurtz · Athletics 1B +190 Comfortably the shortest price on Sunday's entire slate, at home against Detroit, well ahead of both Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson on the same board. Tigers @ Athletics · 4:06 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown ⭐ Pick #2 · Astros DH 2:11 PM ET · Tied For Top Price Yordan Alvarez · Astros DH +230 One of the most feared left-handed power bats in the sport, at home against the Rangers, well ahead of Wyatt Langford and Corey Seager. Rangers @ Astros · 2:11 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown ⭐ Pick #3 · Phillies DH 1:36 PM ET · Tied For Top Price Kyle Schwarber · Phillies DH +230 On the road against Baltimore, well clear of Pete Alonso and teammate Bryce Harper on this same board. Phillies @ Orioles · 1:36 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown Pick #4 · Rockies 1B 3:11 PM ET · Tied For Top Price Hunter Goodman · Rockies 1B +230 At home against Kansas City, in a genuinely deep board for this matchup with Mickey Moniak, Jac Caglianone and Salvador Perez all tightly bunched behind him. Royals @ Rockies · 3:11 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown Pick #5 · Dodgers DH 7:21 PM ET Shohei Ohtani · Dodgers DH +240 The top-priced Dodger in this Sunday night matchup against the Red Sox, comfortably ahead of Willson Contreras and Andy Pages. Red Sox @ Dodgers · 7:21 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown 📋 A Note On Lineup Confirmation Per FanDuel's own market rules, each listed player must be in the starting lineup for these bets to stand. Confirm official lineups closer to first pitch, since they can change. ⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER. FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB Home Run Props · Sunday's Full Slate Bet Home Run Props on FanDuel Now Kurtz +190 · Alvarez +230 · Schwarber +230 · Goodman +230 · Ohtani +240 Bet Now All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · To Hit a Home Run: Nick Kurtz +190 (Tigers @ Athletics, 4:06 PM ET) · Yordan Alvarez +230 (Rangers @ Astros, 2:11 PM ET) · Kyle Schwarber +230 (Phillies @ Orioles, 1:36 PM ET) · Hunter Goodman +230 (Royals @ Rockies, 3:11 PM ET) · Shohei Ohtani +240 (Red Sox @ Dodgers, 7:21 PM ET) · Listed player must be included in the starting lineup for bets to stand · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.