NRFI Picks Today: 4 Best MLB No Run First Inning Bets for Sunday August 2 2026

⚠️ A Note On These Picks NRFI (No Run First Inning) is its own dedicated market on FanDuel with its own price, separate from the full-game total. The four games below were selected based on starting pitcher quality and full-game total leans — the standard indicators of first-inning scoring likelihood — but confirm the actual NRFI price for each game on FanDuel before betting.

Fifteen games make up Sunday's full slate. Below are the four that stand out most, based on starting pitching and where the full-game total sits.

⭐ Pick #1 · Yankees @ Cubs 2:21 PM ET · Lowest Total On The Entire Slate Gerrit Cole Headlines The Lowest Number On The Board At 6.5, this is the only total anywhere on Sunday's slate below 7 — a genuinely rare number. Gerrit Cole remains one of the most dominant arms in the sport when healthy, and the under is favored on top of an already low line. Gerrit Cole (NYY) vs Colin Rea (CHC) · Total: 6.5 (Under -105) ⭐ Pick #2 · Twins @ Mariners 4:11 PM ET · Strongest Under Lean On The Board Kirby's Command Is A Genuine Weapon Here George Kirby's elite command has made him one of the more efficient starters in the league, and the under is priced at -124 here — the single most one-sided lean of any game on Sunday's slate. Taj Bradley (MIN) vs George Kirby (SEA) · Total: 7.5 (Under -124) Pick #3 · Brewers @ Angels 3:16 PM ET Misiorowski's Electric Stuff Is Hard To Solve Early Jacob Misiorowski's raw power arsenal has been one of the more exciting stories in baseball this season, and his ability to miss bats early in games is exactly the profile NRFI bettors look for. The under is favored on a 7.5 total. Jacob Misiorowski (MIL) vs Waldo Ureña (LAA) · Total: 7.5 (Under -106) Pick #4 · Rangers @ Astros 2:11 PM ET A Strong Market Lean Despite A Higher Number Kumar Rocker has shown real promise this season, and even though this total sits a touch higher than the other picks on this list, the under is priced at -122 — a strong enough conviction from the market to include it here. Kumar Rocker (TEX) vs Paxton Lambert (HOU) · Total: 9 (Under -122)

📋 Before You Bet Confirm each game's specific NRFI price and both starting lineups on FanDuel before wagering — full-game totals and pitching matchups are strong indicators, but the NRFI market itself can move independently. ⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB NRFI Props · Sunday's Full Slate See NRFI Odds on FanDuel Now Yankees @ Cubs · Twins @ Mariners · Brewers @ Angels · Rangers @ Astros

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Full-game total odds shown via FanDuel Sportsbook · Yankees @ Cubs: Total 6.5 (O -115/U -105), Gerrit Cole vs Colin Rea, 2:21 PM ET · Twins @ Mariners: Total 7.5 (O +102/U -124), Taj Bradley vs George Kirby, 4:11 PM ET · Brewers @ Angels: Total 7.5 (O -114/U -106), Jacob Misiorowski vs Waldo Urena, 3:16 PM ET · Rangers @ Astros: Total 9 (O +100/U -122), Kumar Rocker vs Paxton Lambert, 2:11 PM ET · NRFI is a separate market from the full-game total; confirm the specific NRFI price on FanDuel before betting · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER