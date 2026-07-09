Best NRFI Bets Today: 2 NRFI MLB Picks for Thursday, July 9, 2026

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

Brewers vs Cardinals NRFI

Diamondbacks vs Padres YRFI

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.

What are the top home run picks for today?

NRFI Picks: No Run First Inning Bets for Today

Henderson (Brewers, RHP) vs. Pallante (Cardinals, RHP), 7:45 p.m. ET

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Jul 9 11:46pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Logan Henderson brings elite credentials to the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers, sporting a 2.74 ERA with an exceptionally clean 1.04 WHIP across 23.2 innings this season. What stands out most is his strikeout numbers — an impressive 11.74 K/9 — combined with his command profile.

Andre Pallante, the St. Louis Cardinals' 27-year-old right-hander, is no pushover himself. Pallante carries a 10-5 record with a 3.60 ERA and 1.22 WHIP. He's generated 70 strikeouts across his starts and has been particularly effective at home in St. Louis, where he induces ground balls and manages the zone with discipline. In his most recent outing last Friday against the Cubs, Pallante delivered 5.2 scoreless innings while allowing just five hits—exactly the kind of efficient performance that signals a tight first inning.

The Brewers rank in the top tier for team ERA and on-base percentage suppression, while St. Louis has held opposing hitters to a .261 average in the division. This game profiles as a low-scoring affair where both pitchers attack the zone early, limiting first-inning free passes.

Kelly (Diamondbacks, RHP) vs. Canning (Padres, RHP), 9:41 p.m. ET

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Over Jul 10 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This late-night West Coast matchup presents a compelling YRFI opportunity, with both pitchers bringing the kind of command issues and elevated run environments that historically favor first-inning scoring.

Merrill Kelly enters with a bloated 5.71 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across his starts, numbers that reflect a pitcher struggling to miss bats and consistently surrendering baserunners. At 37 years old, Kelly's velocity profile has declined, forcing him to work more off-speed and rely on location — something he hasn't executed with consistency this season. The San Diego Padres have good firepower at the top of the order, including a red-hot Fernando Tatis Jr.

Griffin Canning, meanwhile, is also in a vulnerable position. The 30-year-old right-hander is carrying a disastrous 6.71 ERA after returning from an Achilles injury. Before his injury last season, Canning had posted a 3.77 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 16 starts with the Mets, but his current 2026 season tells a different story entirely. He’s not missing many bats and will see some high-octane hitters right away in Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.