MLB Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Thursday, July 9, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

Royals vs. Mets, 1:11 p.m. ET

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Juan Soto -120 View more odds in Sportsbook

This is a smash spot for Juan Soto.

Soto is at home versus Kansas City Royals right-hander Michael Wacha. In 2026, Wacha is pitching to a 4.32 SIERA and 19.6% K rate. Lefties have recorded a 43.5% fly-ball rate against him.

Soto is having another stellar campaign, mashing his way to a .429 expected wOBA. He’s hammering righties, posting a .434 wOBA in the split along with a 46.5% hard-hit rate and 45.0% fly-ball rate. He’s also loving Citi Field as he owns a 47.5% hard-hit rate and .467 wOBA at home in 2026.

Even with an 0 for 3 day yesterday, Soto has a .496 wOBA across his last six games, and he can hit this prop in one swing this afternoon.

Brewers vs. Cardinals, 7:46 p.m. ET

Logan Henderson - Strikeouts Logan Henderson Under Jul 9 11:46pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I’m a big fan of Logan Henderson and have a lot of trust in the Milwaukee Brewers‘ pitching development. With that said, Henderson to go under 4.5 strikeouts is my favorite prop bet today.

Part of it is due to the matchup. The St. Louis Cardinals are a tough team to strike out as they hold the fifth-lowest K rate (20.3%) on the season. Over the last 30 days, the Red Birds’ K rate is only 18.2%, second-lowest in baseball in that span.

The other reason I lean toward the under is this is Henderson’s first start off the IL. In his last rehab outing, he went just 3.1 innings and 68 pitches, so he’s unlikely to get deep into this game.

Given the injury situation and the Cards’ low-strikeout ways, Henderson should have a tough time getting to five Ks tonight.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres, 9:41 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Corbin Carroll -130 View more odds in Sportsbook

Corbin Carroll has a friendly matchup against San Diego Padres RHP Griffin Canning.

Canning has struggled to a 4.77 SIERA and 9.9% swinging-strike rate this year. Lefty bats have been the main issue as he’s letting up a .400 wOBA and 2.37 homers per nine in the split.

Enter Carroll.

The Arizona Diamondbacks‘ star outfielder has put up a 39.5% hard-hit rate and 44.4% fly-ball rate with the platoon advantage in 2026. Likely to hit third in the lineup, he’s in a good spot for RBI and run-scoring chances, and he’s got a dinger over six career plate appearances versus Canning.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.