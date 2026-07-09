Wimbledon Predictions, Picks and Odds: Men's Semifinals (July 10)

Wimbledon’s 2026 men’s semifinals take place tomorrow, with Jannik Sinner taking on Novak Djokovic as well as Arthur Fery facing Alexander Zverev.

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Wimbledon Betting Picks Today: Men’s Semifinals

PICK: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets (-110)

The narrative writes itself: a 23-year-old British wild card who entered Wimbledon with just six career ATP wins now stands 90 minutes away from the final. Arthur Fery's run has been the feel-good story of the fortnight, and while backing the underdog carries romantic appeal, I’m going the other way. Against Alexander Zverev on Friday, the gap in class should be too much.

The Wimbledon local has home support, a recent grass-court schedule that included a semifinal at Birmingham and a quarterfinal at the HSBC Championships, and momentum built on five consecutive wins over respectable opposition (Dzumhur, Virtanen, Bergs, Dimitrov, and most recently a straight-set drubbing of ninth-seeded Flavio Cobolli). His ranking has ascended from World No. 114 to No. 36 in the ATP live rankings. He's the second wild card in the Open Era to reach a Wimbledon semifinal, a distinction he shares only with Goran Ivanisevic, who went on to win the title in 2001.

But now he faces a player riding the highest wave of momentum in professional tennis. Zverev, after finally breaking through at the 2026 French Open with his maiden Grand Slam title, arrives in London as the No. 2 seed, fresh off a composed 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 demolition of sixth-seeded Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals. Zverev is the only player in the draw who has won a major championship in the last six months. His serve — consistently clocked in the 120+ mph range — has been devastatingly effective through the draw, and his forehand remains a weapon capable of disarming any opponent.

Despite his recent warm-up tournaments, Fery's sample size remains microscopically small. His main-draw wins at Wimbledon this year constitute nearly his entire professional grass-court resume. In contrast, Zverev, while historically inconsistent on the surface, carries a 48-24 record on grass courts overall, translating to a 66.7% winning percentage that ranks sixth among active players.

The critical edge belongs to Zverev in technical matchups as well. Fery's game relies on clean baseline striking and excellent movement, but neither skill set is sufficiently developed to neutralize a world-class serve combined with net-rushing opportunities. Zverev's height and reach give him a natural advantage on serve, and his improved net play — evident in his path through this draw — means he won't be bullied away from the court. Fery converted five of nine break points against Cobolli, an impressive statistic that nonetheless masks a deeper issue: he will likely face far fewer break opportunities against Zverev.

While Fery has undoubtedly been impressive, he’s never been on this stage before. The combination of that and Zverev’s excellent play should be too much for him.

PICK: Jannik Sinner to win 3-1 (+240)

This is the semifinal the draw promised from the moment the bracket was revealed, and it carries the weight of a potential final-level contest. Jannik Sinner, the defending champion, carries a 12-match Wimbledon winning streak and an overall 2026 record that includes five tournament wins and just three losses. On the other side, Novak Djokovic is 39 years old and chasing his record-extending 25th Grand Slam title. Nole just outlasted Felix Auger-Aliassime in a five-hour, 15-minute quarterfinal that stands as the longest Wimbledon quarterfinal in recorded history.

The head-to-head record presents competing narratives. Overall, Sinner leads Djokovic 6-5 in their career matchups, but that aggregate masks a crucial detail: Djokovic holds a 2-1 advantage specifically at Wimbledon, having won the 2022 and 2023 semifinals before Sinner reversed the script in last year's semifinal. More pressingly for a Sinner backer, Djokovic just defeated the Italian in a five-set thriller at the 2026 Australian Open semifinal, erasing a two-set deficit to claim a stunning 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory. That match demonstrated that Djokovic, at the sport's grandest stages, is still capable of beating anyone.

However, the context surrounding this semifinal tilts things in Sinner's favor. Djokovic's quarterfinal ordeal — five hours and 15 minutes of relentless baseline grinding — has almost certainly left physical markers. Two days of recovery is substantial, but for a 39-year-old coming off his longest match at the All England Club, fatigue manifests not as diminished effort but as microsecond delays in lateral movement, fractional losses in first-step quickness, and a gradual creep in unforced error rates as the match progresses.

We’ve learned time and time again not to underestimate Djokovic's will to win and ability to deliver in the biggest moments, but with that said, Sinner is going to be a very tall task for the GOAT. I think Djokovic gets one set but that’s it.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.