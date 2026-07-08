WNBA Picks Today: 3 WNBA Predictions, Best Bets & Player Props for Wednesday, July 8, 2026

WNBA Best Bets at a Glance

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Best Bets and Predictions Today

Golden State Valkyries vs. Toronto Tempo

Golden State has been one of the WNBA's biggest surprises this season, entering Wednesday with a 15-7 record. Toronto, meanwhile, is 9-11 entering the matchup. The Valkyries have been one of the league's most consistent teams this season and own the edge on both ends of the floor.

Golden State has covered the spread in several recent victories and continues to rely on balanced scoring and disciplined defense. If the Valkyries establish the tempo early, they should have a strong opportunity to win by multiple possessions and cover the spread.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun

Minnesota enters Wednesday looking to bounce back after a one-point loss to Connecticut on Monday. Despite that setback, the Lynx still own one of the WNBA's best records and remain an elite defensive team. The Sun, meanwhile, have struggled for much of the season with a 5-16 record.

The rematch presents an opportunity for Minnesota to even the season series, and they’ll surely be locked in after the loss. Given Minnesota's defensive consistency and the talent gap between these teams over the course of the season, the Lynx have the ability to cover this spread.

Indiana Fever vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Kelsey Mitchell has been one of the WNBA's most consistent scorers this season, averaging 21.9 points per game while leading Indiana's offense. She has scored 25 or more points in five of her last eight games, showing she's capable of exceeding this number when she gets into a rhythm.

The Sparks have struggled defensively at times this season, and Mitchell should continue to see plenty of scoring opportunities regardless of Caitlin Clark's status. At +122, this prop offers a stronger combination of value and upside than the juiced 20+ points market.

WNBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in WNBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Dallas Wings are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 154.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 155 or more points. WNBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are WNBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.