New Casino Games Spotlight: Monopoly Rush Hour

Step on the board and get the dice rolling with the Monopoly Rush Hour slot. Tokens race in high-speed action with every spin of this online casino real money slot. Monopoly Rush Hour is played on a 4x4 grid and features 256 ways to win.

An RTP of 96.51% is available in Monopoly Rush Hour. However, the return-to-player percentage changes depending on the game’s stage or mode. It’s a high-volatility game and perfect for you if you love risk and huge rewards. Bets per spin range from 0.20 to 1000.

The maximum win in this game is 28,600x the bet, which is quite a feat. The slot has wilds, card bonuses, and a Power Play feature. To learn how to play Monopoly Rush Hour at FanDuel Casino, you should keep reading.

How to Play Monopoly Rush Hour

Even if you don't know how to play the board game, getting the hang of the slot version is easy. Read the game info by tapping the “i” to understand the details, payouts, and features. To jump right into the game, press the arrow buttons on “Stake” to set your wager. The betting range is from 0.20 to 1000.

Click the auto button to enable auto play. This brings up an auto-play panel where you may adjust the spin count, loss limit, and win limit. There are 5 to 100 automatic rounds available. To begin the spin with the displayed stake, press the Play button. The outcome will be shown when the reels finish spinning.

When autoplay is active, the Play tab will change to Stop. You can see how many auto-plays are left by clicking the Stop button. To stop autoplay, just click the Stop button. When the set limits are met, autoplay will immediately end.

Each spin begins with tokens landing at the board's corners. The distribution of houses and hotels on the board is done at random. There is a limit of four houses or a hotel per property. Five houses are equal to a hotel. A dice can show up on a dog, car, boat, and hat. Each Token's movement around the board is determined by a roll of the dice.

The initial multiplier of a token can be randomly increased to 500x. When dice are rolled on corresponding reel symbols, tokens move. Moving the Token three places increases its multiplier by one.

Regardless of height, match consecutive symbols from the leftmost reel to the right to win. The maximum win is awarded per winning combo. All the winning combinations are combined.

Monopoly Rush Hour Slot Visuals and Sounds

Monopoly Rush Hour recreates the classic Monopoly board game. All around the reels is a Monopoly board. This creative design makes the slot resemble an active board game. To draw focus to the center, the background uses subdued beige tones. Clean colors and simple textures give the interface a polished appearance.

In the center of the board is the 4x4 reel grid. The reels are elegantly framed by thin golden borders. Brightly colored panels behind selected symbols add visual variety. All across the board squares, you can see the iconic Monopoly artwork. Property squares, railroads, utilities, and corner spaces remain clearly visible.

Next to the controls in the top right corner is the game's logo. The colorful logo stands out against the neutral background. Directly beneath it, for easy access, are different icons. On the left side, stacked bonus indicators display active game modifiers.

All of the betting options and menu controls are conveniently organized. The sound design is simple, matching the light tone of the graphics. The visual design is well-executed and has an air of familiarity. It successfully blends classic board game nostalgia with modern slot presentation.

Special Features of Monopoly Rush Hour

Below are the special features of this online casino real money slot:

Power Play

Start the Power Play mode by pressing the Power Play button. Power Play is 8x the bet and ensures a dice roll. The frequency with which bonus spins and higher multipliers trigger increases.

Card Bonuses

A token landing on Chance or Community Chest unveils a card bonus. Possible outcomes are to advance three steps forward or go to a random spot. Bonus spins, a bonus prize, or moving three steps backward are also possible outcomes.

Chance bonus prizes pay out between 0.25 and 5 times the bet. Bonus Prizes from Community Chest range from 0.15 to 5 times the bet. The multiplier associated with the token is applied to bonus prizes.

Bonus Buy

Access the Bonus Buy menu by pressing the Bonus Buy button. For 110x the bonus spins stake, you can purchase 12 bonus spins. You can adjust the bonus spins bet by using the + and - buttons.

For every bonus spin, the bonus spin stake will be applied. Tap the price button to purchase the bonus at that price. The amount will be subtracted from your current balance.

Is Monopoly Rush Hour a Good Slot?

Experiencing the classic board game Monopoly as a slot is what Monopoly Rush Hour is all about. Big Time Gaming has skillfully adapted many aspects of the board game into a slot. Monopoly Rush Hour mixes spinning reels with dynamic board movement.

Players are immersed in the fun as they roll dice and move tokens. Huge payouts are possible with every spin. The further the tokens travel around the Monopoly board, the higher the multiplier. Bonus possibilities and random rewards are introduced in the Chance and Community Chest spaces.

With 28,600x the bet up for grabs in Monopoly Rush Hour, the stakes are high. If you're looking for something different from a standard slot, this is a fun release for you. Give Monopoly Rush Hour a roll at FanDuel Casino for a chance at huge rewards.

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