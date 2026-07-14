World Cup Picks Today: Best Bets for Spain vs. France (July 14)

Today's Best World Cup Predictions at a Glance

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The 2026 World Cup semifinals start today as France battles Spain.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, how should you bet this match?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

Spain vs France Picks: World Cup Best Bets for Today

Spain vs France Prediction: 3-1 France

The two pre-tournament favorites meet in what feels like a final before the final, but I'm firmly in the France camp. Les Bleus have looked the most complete side this tourney, and I'm happy to back them on the moneyline.

Spain's defensive numbers have been outstanding, but they haven't faced an attack with France's pace and quality. Belgium found joy in transition without having the cutting edge to punish Spain, something Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise and company are far better equipped to do.

Going the other way, Spain's attack hasn't quite hit the heights many expected. Lamine Yamal has been quieter than he was at Euro 2024, Nico Williams hasn't looked fully fit, and France's defense is yet to show many signs of weakness.

The setting also favors Didier Deschamps' side. This is France's first game in a climate-controlled stadium, meaning their dominant displays so far have all come in difficult conditions. They could have another level to find here.

One player who catches the eye to be booked is Rodri. Spain's holding midfielder will likely spend much of the evening trying to stop France's rapid transitions, with Mbappé and Olise capable of leaving him isolated.

Rodri collected seven cards for Manchester City last season when games became stretched, and this feels like another spot where a tactical foul could be required.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +140 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.