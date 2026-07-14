France vs. Spain Prediction: World Cup Predictions Today, Projected Lineups (July 14)

France vs Spain Picks in Summary

The semifinals of the 2026 World Cup begin today with a star-studded matchup between Spain and France at 3 p.m. ET.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this match?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

Spain vs France Prediction Today, World Cup Semifinal

This match has the potential to be the match of the tournament, and I think it will live up to it as I expect Spain and France to give us an open, entertaining clash. That leads me to back over 2.5 goals.

France and Spain last met in the 2025 Nations League semifinals, and what a match it was — with Spain prevailing 5-4. The game featured 40 total shots and 17 combined shots on target. It resembled a basketball game at times with end-to-end action.

Obviously, we can’t expect a repeat of that scoreline, but the main reasons that match ended up with nine total goals — elite attackers on both sides, two teams that love to push forward and two defenses that aren’t used to having to defend that much — all still apply to today’s showdown.

At this World Cup, France’s attack has been historically potent. They’ve netted multiple goals in all but one match, and the one exception was a 1-0 win over Paraguay in a match where Paraguay tried to keep the soccer to a minimum. Spain definitely won’t have that approach.

Spain opened the World Cup with a shocking 0-0 draw against Cape Verde. It’s taken their attack some time to get humming, but they’re looking lethal of late, scoring six times over their last three games in spite of a tough level of opposition (Austria, Portugal and Belgium). Star winger Lamine Yamal appears to be getting back to his best after dealing with an injury, and Yamal at his best makes takes this Spain team to a different level.

Spain’s defense has been lights out this summer, with Spain conceding just once through six matches thus far. But with that said, France is a different beast and will pose challenges to Spain’s defense that they haven’t yet had to deal with.

Sometimes when there’s so much hype surrounding a match, it can fail to deliver. I don’t see that happening today. There’s too much talent on each side, and both of these teams will go for it. I think we’ll see goals, and over 2.5 goals is my favorite way to bet on this game.

France vs Spain Projected Lineups

France Possible Lineup: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Kone, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Doue; Mbappe

Spain Possible Lineup: Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +140 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.