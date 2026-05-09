WNBA Picks Today: 3 WNBA Predictions, Best Bets and Player Props for Saturday 5/9/26

WNBA Best Bets at a Glance

Wings vs. Fever Under 166.5

Alyssa Thomas 8+ Rebounds

Sky -4.5

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Predictions and Picks for Today

Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever -- Under 177.5 Points

Paige Bueckers versus Caitlin Clark -- this is a heck of a matchup for the opening weekend.

Indiana is a 5.5-point favorite at home to open its season against a Dallas team still finding its footing, but the more intriguing angle here is the total. These two teams combined for 175 points in their preseason meeting, and oddsmakers have set today's number high — but said preseason affair was a game loaded with free-throw attempts (59 total), a clip unlikely to be replicated in a meaningful regular-season opener.

Indiana ranked seventh in defensive rating in 2025, an improvement on the year before, and in Stephanie White's second season, further tightening is expected. The Fever went 26-24-1 to the under last year, and in the three instances when their total was set over 175, they went 2-1 to the under.

Despite the star power in this game, the under is the side I want to be on.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces -- Alyssa Thomas 8+ Rebounds

Thomas averaged 8.8 rebounds per game last season and has historically been a rebounding machine against the Aces.

The Aces play at a fast pace with a lot of shot attempts, which naturally creates more rebound opportunities, and Thomas's size and motor make her one of the best glass-crashers in the league regardless of matchup.

Thomas should see plenty of rebound chances today, which we saw play out in last year's WNBA Finals as she pulled down 12 boards apiece in Game 3 and Game 4.

Thomas will likely see big minutes, and I think she goes for at least eight rebounds.

Chicago Sky vs. Portland Fire -- Sky -4.5

Chicago comes into the season dramatically retooled, adding Skylar Diggins, Rickea Jackson, Jacy Sheldon, and Natasha Cloud to a core that already featured Kamilla Cardoso.

In preseason action, the Sky shot 51%/38%/79% in their opener and showed a far more cohesive offensive identity than the team that finished with a league-worst 75.8 points per game last year.

Portland, meanwhile, is an expansion team making its home debut with a roster that lacks a true go-to scorer — their preseason leaders were Luisa Geiselsoder and Carla Leite in the 12-15 point range.

While the energy in the building for the Fire's first game will surely be electric, I think the Sky's talent advantage ultimately wins out.

WNBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in WNBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Dallas Wings are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 154.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 155 or more points. WNBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are WNBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.