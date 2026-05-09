Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game 3: Prediction, Picks and Same Game Parlay

Top Bets at a Glance

Cavaliers Moneyline

Donovan Mitchell 25+ Points

Evan Mobley 15+ Points

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Cavs vs. Pistons NBA Prediction, Props and Best Bets for Game 3

Leg 1: Cavaliers Moneyline

Moneyline Cleveland Cavaliers May 9 7:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Cleveland Cavaliers desperately need to win Game 3 at home, and I think they get it done.

The crowd at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for this must-win scenario will be one of the most intense home atmospheres of the postseason, and Cleveland has been a genuinely elite home team all season.

The Cavaliers have covered the second-half spread in 65% of their home games this season — a statistic that reflects their ability to perform under pressure in their own building when the stakes are highest.

Cade Cunningham averaged well below his 23.9 season PPG mark across regular-season meetings with Cleveland, as the Cavaliers' defense disrupted his isolation and drive game.

Leg 2: Donovan Mitchell 25+ Points

To Score 25+ Points To Score 25+ Points Donovan Mitchell -162 View more odds in Sportsbook

Donovan Mitchell is the best individual SGP prop for this game, and the case for him to net at least 25 points is backed by specific career data rather than general quality arguments.

Mitchell is averaging 27.9 PPG on the season and 28.6 over his last 10 games. Against the Detroit Pistons specifically, he put up 32.5 PPG across two regular-season meetings, with his scoring built across multiple channels: 14.1 drives per game at a 58.8% clip from the lane, plus 40.8% shooting on catch-and-shoot threes.

His performances in both road losses have been commendable — the problem was not Mitchell's individual output but rather his supporting cast's efficiency and Cleveland's turnover problems.

At home, where he averages 29.4 PPG this season, Mitchell should be in attack mode from the get-go, and I think he'll pour in at least 25 points in Game 3.

Leg 3: Evan Mobley 15+ Points

To Score 15+ Points To Score 15+ Points Evan Mobley -140 View more odds in Sportsbook

Detroit's interior defense is anchored by Jalen Duren, who hasn't been his usual self in these playoffs, but when Cleveland has both Mobley and Jarrett Allen on the court, Mobley is a tough cover for Detroit, who has to turn to Tobias Harris to defend Mobley.

Mobley's pick-and-roll partnership with Mitchell and Harden is most effective when Cleveland is in attack mode — which is precisely the game script when the Cavaliers are favored and playing with crowd energy.

His combination of mid-range pull-ups, corner three-point attempts, offensive rebounding and cutting actions give him multiple paths to 15+ points, and his length makes him a reliable finisher on dump-offs from Mitchell and Harden.

SGP Odds at Publication: +307

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.