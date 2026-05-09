Timberwolves vs. Spurs Western Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 10

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026

Sunday, May 10, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The San Antonio Spurs take a 2-1 series lead into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. The Spurs are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which airs on NBC/Peacock at 7:30 p.m. ET. The point total is 217.5 in the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -4.5 217.5 -186 +156

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (50.6%)

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs have compiled a 43-34-4 record against the spread this season.

In the Timberwolves' 82 games this year, they have 38 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Spurs have hit the over 36 times this season.

Timberwolves games this year have gone over the total in 37 of 82 opportunities (45.1%).

San Antonio has a worse record against the spread at home (19-17-3) than it does in away games (24-17-1).

At home, the Spurs go over the over/under 45% of the time (18 of 40 games). They've hit the over in 42.9% of road games (18 of 42 contests).

Against the spread, Minnesota has had better results away (20-21-0) than at home (18-23-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Timberwolves' games have finished above the over/under at home (34.1%, 14 of 41) compared to on the road (56.1%, 23 of 41).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 25 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 51.2% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

De'Aaron Fox averages 18.6 points, 3.8 boards and 6.2 assists, shooting 48.6% from the field and 33.2% from downtown, with 1.8 made treys per game.

Stephon Castle is averaging 16.6 points, 5.3 boards and 7.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 13.2 points, 5.4 boards and 1.4 assists.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle is averaging 21.1 points, 6.7 boards and 5 assists for the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves receive 28.8 points per game from Anthony Edwards, plus 5 boards and 3.7 assists.

The Timberwolves get 10.9 points per game from Rudy Gobert, plus 11.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

The Timberwolves get 13.6 points per game from Naz Reid, plus 6.2 boards and 2.2 assists.

The Timberwolves are getting 14.8 points, 4.2 boards and 2.7 assists per game from Jaden McDaniels.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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